2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 11 overall in non-PPR leagues

It stinks not having a top-five pick. It really stinks not having a top-10 pick.

But getting two players among the top-15 isn't a bad consolation prize.

When you're picking 11th, you're looking at two cornerstones for your team instead of one. Two players who you can view as elite options. That's not a bad thing.

So before you draft, here's a checklist of things to do:

Make a top-15 list. Congratulations, you're guaranteed two of them. Only three drafters in a 12-team league are locked into such a scenario.

Determine how badly you want a tight end, specifically Travis Kelce. If you want a difference-maker, better make sure he's ranked nice and high. If you don't want Kelce, you're almost certain to not get George Kittle or Zach Ertz.



You should at least be aware of what kind of running backs you'll find if you pass on them completely in Rounds 1-2. ADP suggests Josh Jacobs, Marlon Mack and Devonta Freeman might be there in Round 3. Be sure you're OK with them and the next few up after (Derrick Henry, Chris Carson to name two).



My adventure through the 11th spot also involved weighing my picks versus the manager in the 12th slot. Paying attention to his needs helped me decide on who to take in the odd-numbered rounds so that I could get someone to fall to me in the even-numbered rounds. That happened as soon as Round 2.

Here's my team from pick No. 11:

When it comes to tight ends, I want a stud. I don't want to have to stream or pray to the Fantasy Gods for a touchdown by some schlub. Kelce offers a top 12 wide receiver in a tight end lineup slot. He should give my lineup a boost that creates an edge over all of my opponents. And like I said earlier, if I were to pass on Kelce, the odds would be against me landing Kittle or Ertz and I would have to reach for Evan Engram or O.J. Howard. When you're picking late in Round 1, you're either hoping for Kelce with one of the first two picks or waiting for a tight end.

Want to know the other cool part about picking Kelce first? I knew I'd get one of Tyreek Hill, Joe Mixon or Nick Chubb in Round 2. I preferred a running back because I knew the rushers would be kind of ugly in Round 3. The manager at Pick 12 took two receivers, which not only pushed Joe Mixon right into my lap, but also created an opportunity to punish him for going receiver-receiver.

You see, when I was up in Round 3, I knew Pick 12 would need a running back. I also needed a running back. So why would I take a receiver or anything else when I knew the running back pickings, which were getting slim, would be particularly disenchanting in Round 4? So I swiped up Josh Jacobs hoping (and pretty much knowing) Stefon Diggs or Julian Edelman would come back in Round 4. I was thrilled to wind up with Diggs.

I made the same move in Round 5, taking Sony Michel before No. 12 overall could hoard him. Then I snagged Dante Pettis on the way back. About the only time I didn't try to use my opponents' needs against him was when I was desperate for a receiver in Round 7 (took Sterling Shepard) and raked in a great quarterback value in Round 8 (Matt Ryan).

I did make one blunder, though. It's a small thing -- I took Courtland Sutton in Round 9 when I should have taken Damien Harris to lock up the Pats backfield. Instead I got Ito Smith in Round 10, who I have ranked higher than Harris, but I would have liked having two Patriots thumpers.

Favorite pick Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 102 TAR 149 REYDS 1021 TD 9 FPTS/G 17.7

Not only did I love the strategy I used to take him, but the value was sweet. It's right about at his late-July ADP (I took him at 38th overall, ADP was 41st overall), but I feel like he has dark-horse potential to finish as a top-10 receiver. He was top 15 in non-PPR last year, and I don't buy that the Vikings will suddenly become a run-heavy unit, especially in a division with some really improved run defenses.

Pick I might regret Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 66 TAR 107 REYDS 872 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4

I really like this team, but I might be a little unhappy with Sterling Shepard as my No. 3 receiver, particularly since he has a broken thumb and isn't a cinch to play to his potential because of it (not to mention the Giants' iffy offense). I could have added another rookie running back in Miles Sanders or even given a shot to Geronimo Allison. I knew I wasn't going to take a quarterback. It just feels like Shepard doesn't have that kind of sizzle that makes him a good starter in non-PPR. Then again, not many players do in late Round 7.

Make or break pick Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0

Anyone in the lead running back role for the Raiders has a chance to shine. Last year it was Marshawn Lynch, then Doug Martin. They combined for 10 games with 15-plus touches and combined for nearly 1,300 total yards and seven scores. Jacobs is fresher, faster and just as effective in the pass game. The concern is that Jon Gruden doesn't flood Jacobs with touches (Martin is still in Oakland, as is Jalen Richard). If Jacobs is limited and doesn't get, say, 225 touches, he'll be part of the reason why my team sinks.