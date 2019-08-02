2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 4 overall in non-PPR leagues

Do you like leftovers? I like leftovers. And I love picking at No. 4 overall.



Pick No. 4 is the leftovers spot. You get the last remaining top four running back, and it's beautiful.



This season there are four elite Fantasy running backs coming into the start of training camp with Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. All have the chance to be stars, and it's almost a benefit to pick fourth.



Here, in our 12-part series where me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch held a four-man, non-PPR mock draft to show you how to build a team from every draft spot, I ended up with McCaffrey. He was the last of the fearsome foursome on the board after Barkley, Elliott and Kamara were selected.



The nice thing about picking at No. 4 overall compared to the first three picks is you get the higher selection than those other managers in Round 2. And you might end up with the better running back at No. 4 since, on paper, they're all close in potential coming into the season.



I'm thrilled with McCaffrey. He might be the best leftover you get in 2019.



Here's my team from No. 4 overall:

This isn't exactly a perfect draft, but I love it. We have a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE), and I'm excited about the guys I get to use in those spots.



In a non-PPR league, I was planning to start RB-RB based on the players who fell to me. If I didn't get Johnson, I was drafting either Leonard Fournette or Damien Williams, and I was thrilled to get Johnson. He has moved into second-round consideration in all leagues now that the Lions released Theo Riddick, and he has the chance to be a star. More on him below.



My only regret in drafting Johnson was that I missed out on C.J. Anderson. It's not a priority to draft Anderson as a handcuff, but it can't hurt given Johnson's injury history. And Anderson went two picks before my selection in Round 13.



The rest of my running back group could be fantastic, or I might be scrambling a little depending on Melvin Gordon's holdout. I expect Ekeler to be fine even if Gordon is playing in Week 1 with the Chargers, but he could be a steal in Round 7 if Gordon has a lengthy holdout. The same goes for Jackson in Round 8.



Peterson could also be a steal in Round 13 depending on what happens with Derrius Guice coming off last year's torn ACL. And Pollard, for now, is my favorite backup running back in Dallas behind Elliott, who is still holding out because of his contract.



After starting RB-RB, receiver was a slight priority, starting in Round 3. I was able to land three of my top 24 receivers in a row in Allen, Lockett and Boyd, which worked out great. Miller is one of my favorite sleepers, and I could have the top two receivers in Denver with Hamilton and Sanders.



I'll never draft a quarterback early, so getting Rodgers in Round 6 was perfect. Quarterbacks will fall in any analysts' draft, but you should wait on a quarterback this season -- and every year. The position is just too deep.



Once the top six tight ends come off the board -- Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle, Evan Engram, O.J. Howard and Hunter Henry -- you should wait on the position. The guys to target in Round 10 or later include Njoku, Vance McDonald, Delanie Walker, Mark Andrews, Jordan Reed and Austin Hooper. I like Njoku the best of that group, and he is a good asset on this Fantasy roster.

Favorite pick Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 57 TAR 71 REYDS 965 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.8

Lockett is one of my favorite players this season, and I love getting him in Round 4 in any format. With Doug Baldwin retired, the hope is Lockett's targets will rise, which should only enhance his production. Last year, Lockett was Seattle's most productive receiver. He set career highs in targets (71), receptions (57), receiving yards (965) and touchdowns (10), and he scored at least 10 Fantasy points in nine games. Lockett was the No. 11 receiver in non-PPR leagues. But he was No. 55 in targets among receivers in 2018. If he can get close to 100 targets and remain as efficient as he was last year -- he caught more than 80 percent of his targets and scored once every seven targets -- then he could be a top-10 Fantasy receiver this season.

Pick I might regret Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 641 REC 32 REYDS 213 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9

I liked Johnson before Detroit released Riddick, but now I can't contain my excitement. But there are risks given his injury track record going back to Auburn, and he couldn't finish 2018 as a rookie because of a knee problem. Still, the upside is tantalizing since he should be a three-down back in a run-heavy offense under new coordinator Darrell Bevell. I may regret passing on him if Fournette or Williams are better, as well as Johnson missing any time due to injury. But if he plays close to 16 games, I could see Johnson challenging to be a top five running back in 2019.

Make or break pick Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 554 REC 39 REYDS 404 TD 6 FPTS/G 12

If Gordon misses significant time, Ekeler and Jackson could be great Fantasy options. I would expect Ekeler to get the majority of touches without Gordon, and he could be a steal in Round 7. The nice thing about drafting Ekeler here is that he has standalone value even if Gordon shows up for Week 1. Last season, Ekeler scored at least 11 Fantasy points in three of his first five games while sharing touches with Gordon. He reached 11 Fantasy points three more times in his final four outings (he missed two games with a groin injury). Ekeler would make this Fantasy team a potential monster if he's featured option for the Chargers if Gordon is out.