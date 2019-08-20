2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason risers and fallers with Ty Montgomery and Jamison Crowder up, Carlos Hyde and Dante Pettis down

Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 2865 RUYDS 138 TD 18 INT 15 FPTS/G 15.5 You'll see more Jets in this section, and it's in large part because of how Darnold has looked thus far in the preseason. There's reason to still be a bit wary — specifically play volume concerns under Adam Gase — but Darnold has shown enough to be worthy of moving into the big cluster of QB2s I'd be willing to start in SuperFlex formats. There's enough talent in this offense and we've seen enough of a step forward to think this passing offense has more upside than their collective Average Draft Positions suggest.

Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 800 REC 32 REYDS 276 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.1 Add in Matt Breida, but I've been high on him for some time. The long view is simple: Kyle Shanahan's running backs produce. Sharp Football's Rich Hribar pointed out earlier this offseason San Francisco's running backs combined for the fifth most yards from scrimmage last season, and that was on a 4-12 team. Jimmy Garoppolo's preseason struggles are less concerning than the bump both Coleman and Breida see with news Jerick McKinnon is unlikely to be ready and perhaps even an IR candidate to start the season. The 49ers start at Tampa, then at Cincinnati, before returning home against Pittsburgh, making both Coleman and Breida Fantasy start-worthy in September on teams where you go light at RB in drafts.

Ty Montgomery RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 188 REC 25 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Le'Veon Bell did not play in the Jets' second preseason game in Atlanta. Darnold played three series, totaling 16 offensive snaps. Montgomery played on all 16 of those snaps, splitting out wide twice in empty sets, then didn't play any additional snaps after the first-teamers left the game. With plenty of backs on the roster, it hasn't been clear who the No. 2 would be, but right now it looks evident it will be Montgomery, a back who has always commanded the type of receiving work that unlocks Fantasy upside. He's a worthy late-round option.

Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 29 TAR 50 REYDS 388 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Crowder broke out early in his Duke career, something that made him a popular sleeper multiple times in his Washington career. We can't ignore the overall lack of production there, but context does matter, and Washington's passing games have rarely produced much receiving production overall. Now in an Adam Gase offense that has often meant big production for slot receivers, and working with a quarterback in Sam Darnold that has similarly favored slot receivers dating back to college, Crowder is a worthwhile PPR bet as a potential fifth-year NFL breakout.