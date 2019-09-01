2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Updated preseason Trade Values Chart reacts to LeSean McCoy, Devin Singletary updates
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's first trade values chart can help you find the right move to bolster your team.
What is the Trade Chart?
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|39
|42
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|38
|41
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|37
|41
|James Conner, PIT
|29
|32
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|27
|29
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|27
|29
|Le'Veon Bell, NYJ
|26
|29
|David Johnson, ARI
|26
|29
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|25
|28
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|22
|24
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|20
|22
|Chris Carson, SEA
|20
|22
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|19
|21
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|19
|21
|Josh Jacobs, OAK
|16
|18
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|15
|17
|Damien Williams, KC
|15
|17
|David Montgomery, CHI
|12
|14
|Mark Ingram, BAL
|12
|14
|Aaron Jones, GB
|12
|14
|Sony Michel, NE
|12
|13
|Tevin Coleman, SF
|11
|12
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|11
|12
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|10
|10
|Marlon Mack, IND
|8
|9
|James White, NE
|7
|11
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|7
|9
|Miles Sanders, PHI
|7
|9
|Devin Singletary, BUF
|7
|9
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|7
|9
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|6
|9
|Latavius Murray, NO
|6
|8
|Tony Pollard, DAL
|6
|7
|Duke Johnson, HOU
|5
|9
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|5
|8
|LeSean McCoy, KC
|5
|7
|Justin Jackson, LAC
|5
|6
|Derrius Guice, WAS
|5
|6
Wide Receiver
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|29
|33
|Julio Jones, ATL
|29
|33
|Davante Adams, GB
|29
|33
|Odell Beckham, CLE
|28
|32
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|27
|31
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|27
|30
|Michael Thomas, NO
|26
|30
|Mike Evans, TB
|24
|27
|Antonio Brown, OAK
|17
|20
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|16
|19
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|15
|18
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|14
|18
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|14
|17
|Julian Edelman, NE
|13
|17
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|13
|16
|Chris Godwin, TB
|12
|15
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|12
|15
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|12
|14
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|12
|14
|Robert Woods, LAR
|10
|13
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|9
|11
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|8
|11
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|8
|10
|A.J. Green, CIN
|8
|10
|D.J. Moore, CAR
|8
|10
|Josh Gordon, NE
|8
|10
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|7
|9
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|6
|8
|Mike Williams, LAC
|6
|8
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|6
|8
|Curtis Samuel, CAR
|6
|8
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|5
|7
|Will Fuller, HOU
|5
|7
|Christian Kirk, ARI
|5
|7
|Dede Westbrook, JAC
|5
|7
|Corey Davis, TEN
|5
|7
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|5
|7
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|5
|7
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|5
|7
Tight End
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|24
|27
|George Kittle, SF
|19
|22
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|17
|20
|Evan Engram, NYG
|10
|13
|O.J. Howard, TB
|7
|9
|Hunter Henry, LAC
|7
|9
|Jared Cook, NO
|5
|7
|Delanie Walker, TEN
|5
|7
Quarterback
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|12
|24
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|9
|18
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|7
|14
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|5
|10
|Baker Mayfield, CLE
|5
|10
|Cam Newton, CAR
|5
|10
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|5
|10
