2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason trade values chart to beef up your roster

What is the Trade Chart?

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Saquon Barkley, NYG 39 42 Alvin Kamara, NO 38 41 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 37 41 James Conner, PIT 29 32 Nick Chubb, CLE 27 29 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 27 29 Le'Veon Bell, NYJ 26 29 David Johnson, ARI 26 29 Joe Mixon, CIN 25 28 Leonard Fournette, JAC 22 24 Damien Williams, KC 21 24 Dalvin Cook, MIN 20 22 Chris Carson, SEA 20 22 Todd Gurley, LAR 19 21 Kerryon Johnson, DET 19 21 Josh Jacobs, OAK 16 18 Devonta Freeman, ATL 15 17 David Montgomery, CHI 12 14 Mark Ingram, BAL 12 14 Aaron Jones, GB 12 14 Sony Michel, NE 12 13 Tevin Coleman, SF 11 12 Derrick Henry, TEN 10 10 Marlon Mack, IND 8 9 James White, NE 7 11 Melvin Gordon, LAC 7 9 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 7 9 Miles Sanders, PHI 7 9 Austin Ekeler, LAC 7 9 Kenyan Drake, MIA 6 9 Latavius Murray, NO 6 8 Duke Johnson, HOU 5 9 Tarik Cohen, CHI 5 8 Justin Jackson, LAC 5 6 Derrius Guice, WAS 5 6 Tony Pollard, DAL 5 6

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 29 33 Julio Jones, ATL 29 33 Davante Adams, GB 29 33 Odell Beckham, CLE 28 32 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 27 31 Tyreek Hill, KC 27 30 Michael Thomas, NO 26 30 Mike Evans, TB 24 27 Antonio Brown, OAK 17 20 Keenan Allen, LAC 16 19 Brandin Cooks, LAR 15 18 Adam Thielen, MIN 14 18 Stefon Diggs, MIN 14 17 Julian Edelman, NE 13 17 Amari Cooper, DAL 13 16 Chris Godwin, TB 12 15 Cooper Kupp, LAR 12 15 Calvin Ridley, ATL 12 14 Tyler Lockett, SEA 12 14 Robert Woods, LAR 10 13 Kenny Golladay, DET 9 11 Tyler Boyd, CIN 8 11 T.Y. Hilton, IND 8 10 A.J. Green, CIN 8 10 D.J. Moore, CAR 8 10 Josh Gordon, NE 8 10 Allen Robinson, CHI 7 9 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 6 8 Mike Williams, LAC 6 8 Robby Anderson, NYJ 6 8 Curtis Samuel, CAR 6 8 Jarvis Landry, CLE 5 7 Will Fuller, HOU 5 7 Christian Kirk, ARI 5 7 Dede Westbrook, JAC 5 7 Corey Davis, TEN 5 7 Sterling Shepard, NYG 5 7 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 5 7 Sammy Watkins, KC 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 24 27 George Kittle, SF 19 22 Zach Ertz, PHI 17 20 Evan Engram, NYG 10 13 O.J. Howard, TB 7 9 Hunter Henry, LAC 7 9 Jared Cook, NO 5 7 Delanie Walker, TEN 5 7

Quarterback