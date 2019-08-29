2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason trade values chart to beef up your roster

Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's first trade values chart can help you find the right move to bolster your team.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR
Saquon Barkley, NYG 39 42
Alvin Kamara, NO 38 41
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 37 41
James Conner, PIT 29 32
Nick Chubb, CLE 27 29
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 27 29
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ 26 29
David Johnson, ARI 26 29
Joe Mixon, CIN 25 28
Leonard Fournette, JAC 22 24
Damien Williams, KC 21 24
Dalvin Cook, MIN 20 22
Chris Carson, SEA 20 22
Todd Gurley, LAR 19 21
Kerryon Johnson, DET 19 21
Josh Jacobs, OAK 16 18
Devonta Freeman, ATL 15 17
David Montgomery, CHI 12 14
Mark Ingram, BAL 12 14
Aaron Jones, GB 12 14
Sony Michel, NE 12 13
Tevin Coleman, SF 11 12
Derrick Henry, TEN 10 10
Marlon Mack, IND 8 9
James White, NE 7 11
Melvin Gordon, LAC 7 9
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 7 9
Miles Sanders, PHI 7 9
Austin Ekeler, LAC 7 9
Kenyan Drake, MIA 6 9
Latavius Murray, NO 6 8
Duke Johnson, HOU 5 9
Tarik Cohen, CHI 5 8
Justin Jackson, LAC 5 6
Derrius Guice, WAS 5 6
Tony Pollard, DAL 5 6

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 29 33
Julio Jones, ATL 29 33
Davante Adams, GB 29 33
Odell Beckham, CLE 28 32
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 27 31
Tyreek Hill, KC 27 30
Michael Thomas, NO 26 30
Mike Evans, TB 24 27
Antonio Brown, OAK 17 20
Keenan Allen, LAC 16 19
Brandin Cooks, LAR 15 18
Adam Thielen, MIN 14 18
Stefon Diggs, MIN 14 17
Julian Edelman, NE 13 17
Amari Cooper, DAL 13 16
Chris Godwin, TB 12 15
Cooper Kupp, LAR 12 15
Calvin Ridley, ATL 12 14
Tyler Lockett, SEA 12 14
Robert Woods, LAR 10 13
Kenny Golladay, DET 9 11
Tyler Boyd, CIN 8 11
T.Y. Hilton, IND 8 10
A.J. Green, CIN 8 10
D.J. Moore, CAR 8 10
Josh Gordon, NE 8 10
Allen Robinson, CHI 7 9
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 6 8
Mike Williams, LAC 6 8
Robby Anderson, NYJ 6 8
Curtis Samuel, CAR 6 8
Jarvis Landry, CLE 5 7
Will Fuller, HOU 5 7
Christian Kirk, ARI 5 7
Dede Westbrook, JAC 5 7
Corey Davis, TEN 5 7
Sterling Shepard, NYG 5 7
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 5 7
Sammy Watkins, KC 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 24 27
George Kittle, SF 19 22
Zach Ertz, PHI 17 20
Evan Engram, NYG 10 13
O.J. Howard, TB 7 9
Hunter Henry, LAC 7 9
Jared Cook, NO 5 7
Delanie Walker, TEN 5 7

Quarterback

Player 1QB 2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC 12 24
Deshaun Watson, HOU 9 18
Aaron Rodgers, GB 7 14
Matt Ryan, ATL 5 10
Baker Mayfield, CLE 5 10
Cam Newton, CAR 5 10
Carson Wentz, PHI 5 10
