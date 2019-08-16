2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason Week 2 takeaways

Fantasy folks loved the 18-yard touchdown scamper by Lamar Jackson that got called back. While his passing has improved, there's still something that will keep some of us from totally buying in.

On short passes, Jackson was almost perfect. Six of seven attempts that traveled 10 yards or less past the line of scrimmage were completed with one dropped throw that was a little low. This shouldn't be a surprise -- any pro quarterback should be able to do that.

But on throws that traveled longer than 10 yards, Jackson was 0 for 3. He was a little off on a deep ball to Hayden Hurst and off target on an over-the-middle throw to Willie Snead and a sideline dart to Miles Boykin.

That brings Jackson's preseason totals, including penalized plays, to 2 of 7 passing on longer throws and 8 of 11 on shorter throws with two drops on passes we could debate the accuracy of.

Ultimately, it's a second consecutive week where we can feel better about Jackson as a Fantasy contributor. If the offense's design is to simplify Jackson's passes and use play-action off of zone-read, it can work. He's got enough talent and speed at receiver and size at tight end to do it. I expect him to improve on the 163.5 pass yards per game he had in eight starts (playoffs included) last year, and his rushing potential is obviously strong.

If I continue to tout Kyler Murray as a difference-making mid-to-late-round Fantasy quarterback (yes, even after his lousy game against the Raiders), then Lamar Jackson should also be in the mix. I wouldn't hate beginning my year with Jackson as my starter and someone like Philip Rivers on my bench because the Ravens' early season schedule (at Miami, versus Arizona) should yield some big results. It's later in the year where I'll have worries about starting Jackson, be it because of injuries or because defenses could figure him out like the Chargers did last January. There's a glob of quarterbacks I'd go after in the double-digit rounds and he's in that mix.

Keeping it cool on the Cardinals

Yes, the Cardinals offense was ugly in their second presesason game against the Raiders. Yes, it looks ridiculous for Murray to have two false start penalties called on him for clapping. And oh boy, did that Cardinals offensive line (with four starters playing) look awful.

The hunch here is that the Cardinals' front five was woefully unprepared for the Raiders' aggressive blitz calls in a preseason game. You'd like to think that will change as soon as their next preseason game and definitely by Week 1 against the Lions, but it does nothing to erase the fact that the Cardinals' line is at best a small issue and at worst a massive liability. The Raiders may have laid out a blueprint on how to slow Murray & Co. down.

The other thing to keep in mind is that the Cardinals offensive style we've seen through two games is nothing like what we'll see in Week 1. They're playing slow, methodical, basic football. They're expected to play with a faster tempo with more creativity in the regular season, which should help Murray get into rhythm and complete passes he was off on against the Raiders.

I still consider Murray a top-12 Fantasy quarterback with tons of upside, but I decided to move him out from the top-10 because I can't draft only him at quarterback. And anyone who I'm more comfortable with as the lone quarterback on my roster should be taken ahead of him (Jared Goff, Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson).

Johnson had an ugly stat line but also had a 16-yard run to the right edge get called back by a holding penalty on one of his tight ends. I prefer James Conner at this point given both offensive lines, but I'm still okay sinking a late first-round pick into Johnson, especially in PPR leagues. I have way more faith in the Cardinals current coaching staff using him effectively compared to last year's crew. If you draft this weekend and he slides into Round 2 because people are scared to take him in Round 1, take him!

Rookie rushers in focus

Josh Jacobs of the Raiders and Miles Sanders of the Eagles both did well. Jacobs started and played every snap with the Raiders first-team offense, notching runs of 6, 8 and 6 yards against a bad Cardinals defense. His cutback skills, vision and power were as good as advertised. It's just a smattering of work, but he's on his way to breaking into the second level and having some huge plays. It's not wrong to take him with a late Round 3 pick.

Sanders had more explosive runs against the Jaguars but didn't quite get the full-time reps like Jacobs did. He played six straight snaps to start the game before giving way to Jordan Howard on the first drive, benefiting from the Eagles' bulked-up offensive line to find a massive hole to gallop through on his first big run. His second big run came on the Eagles' third drive, turning the corner to his left and powering through tacklers for 12 extra yards. That was impressive. He did some pass blocking and route-running as well. About the only thing he didn't do was flash a top gear, but his lateral agility was great. The Eagles prefer to use multiple running backs, but Sanders is the first one in a while who has the chops to challenge that. He should be on your radar starting in late Round 6, though you must be willing to be patient with him. He's one you'll draft for the long-term.

Andrews slipping?

All camp long we heard about how impressive Mark Andrews has been, but we're not seeing it on the field. By my count, he was in on third downs and a handful of other plays with the starters against the Packers but never got involved. Zero targets. Nick Boyle has been starting and seeing more targets. Heck, fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst has seen more targets. It makes it impossible to draft Andrews if this is the treatment he's going to get. And it's not like we can trust Boyle as a breakout tight end, or Hayden for that matter. After two preseason games, the Ravens tight ends seem like a dead end.

