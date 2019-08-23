2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason Week 3 quarterback notes: Cam Newton hobbled, Daniel Jones thrives

Week 3 of the preseason is when coaches and Fantasy owners alike really get to learn something. The starters play the most they will all preseason and starting jobs are won and lost.

At least it used to be.

This year it seems fewer and fewer teams are using Week 3 as a dress rehearsal. I mean, the Packers and Raiders didn't even play on a regulation field. But that doesn't mean we didn't learn anything.

The big news at quarterback was the injury to Cam Newton. Dave Richard wrote more extensively about it, but the short version is Newton has a sprained foot and the team is cautiously optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1. I'm leaving Newton in my top-10 quarterbacks but he'll be someone I'm settling for in the coming weeks, not reaching for. I do still prefer Newton to Andrew Luck.

If Newton misses regular season games it's going to be hard to start anyone in this Panthers offense besides Christian McCaffrey. I'm not letting that affect my ranking of D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel yet, but it is something to keep in mind as a tie-breaker on Draft Day.

Daniel Jones continues to shine in preseason

Who is laughing now?

The Giants were mocked on draft night for selecting Jones sixth overall, but he continues to make them look like geniuses...at least in the preseason. On Thursday, Jones completed nine of 11 passes for 141 yards against the Bengals. Jones didn't enter the game until the third drive and didn't throw downfield until his third drive, but once he did he unleashed multiple accurate downfield throws including one with a defender in his lap.

I am certainly more open to Jones being an average NFL quarterback than I was a month ago, but I'm also not ready to say he's better than Eli Manning yet. He's seen very little in the way of complex reads or above average defensive talent. Until he does, this is still a bit of a guessing game, but Jones has passed every test that has been put in front of him so far. This is a plus for Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, who could be catching passes from Jones once the Giants are eliminated.

In other quarterback news:

Andy Dalton was sharp in limited action, completing seven of 10 passes for 104 yards and a score.

Case Keenum started and looked sharp for Washington. There looks to be little doubt he'll start Week 1 and Dwayne Haskins hasn't looked ready to push him early in the season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled against the Jaguars starters, but played all the snaps with the first team and played into the second half. There's been no statement from the Dolphins yet, but Fitzpatrick looks to be way ahead in this competition.

So which Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Tevin Coleman's breakout season, and find out.