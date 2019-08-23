2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason Week 3 wide receiver notes: Dede Westbrook flashes

Week 3 of the preseason is when coaches and Fantasy owners alike really get to learn something. The starters play the most they will all preseason and starting jobs are won and lost.

At least it used to be.

This year it seems fewer and fewer teams are using Week 3 as a dress rehearsal. I mean, the Packers and Raiders didn't even play on a regulation field. But that doesn't mean we didn't learn anything.

One team that did take a more traditional approach to Week 3 was Jacksonville. Nick Foles started for the Jaguars and threw his very first pass to Dede Westbrook, an indication of things to come. After a pair of fruitless drives, Foles led a 75-yard touchdown drive that included four more targets for Westbrook (including a 10-yard touchdown). Westbrook saw six official targets on Foles' three drives, more than half of Foles' attempts.

We've been raving about Westbrook as the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville all summer, so it was nice to see him dominate targets the way he did. But it wasn't just the target volume or the passes completed that gave me reason for optimism. There were two attempts well downfield that almost connected for Westbrook. If he's targeted downfield regularly there's no reason he can't be a top-20 wide receiver.

Westbrook wasn't the only Jacksonville receiver we were watching on Thursday. It continues to look like D.J. Chark and Chris Conley will be the starting receivers with Westbrook until Marqise Lee is ready to return, but Chark did leave Thursday's contest with a concussion. Hopefully he recovers quickly.

Ravens rookies on the field together for the first time

We didn't get to see any Lamar Jackson on Thursday night, but we did get to see Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin on the same field for the first time. Brown received the team's first target, a seven-yard hitch, and was given a carry that went nowhere later in the drive. The important thing isn't how successful the first-round pick was, but that he's finally healthy enough to play real football. The one thing you can take away from this performance is that the Ravens were making an effort to get the ball in Brown's hands quickly and let him make plays with his speed. He's going to need a huge target share or a lot of YAC to make these targets worthwhile in Fantasy.

Boykin's lone catch was nothing like what we saw from Brown. He beat his man on a deep out down the left sideline then split two defenders to turn it into a 44-yard gain. I moved Boykin ahead of Brown earlier in camp because he was the rookie who was available and I'm leaving him there for now. Boykin should have more success in the red zone and may just get more targets downfield as well.

While Jackson didn't play, he may be the biggest winner here. If Boykin and Brown both reach their potential this is a very good receiving corps.

Don't forget about J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

It's kind of rude that I put Arcega-White this low in the notes considering he was arguably the best receiver on Thursday night. He caught eight passes for 104 yards and scored a touchdown. That's better than the Ravens rookies combined. The first thing that jumped off the tape was the physicality on his first catch over the middle. I love seeing a receiver go over the middle, haul in a pass and then bounce off defenders. He also showed very good hands on the touchdown.

The only negative is that most of his production came with Josh McCown and more than half of it came in the second half. This is a stacked team with Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson all well ahead of him in the pecking order. There's a good chance Nelson Agholor and Dallas Goedert are as well. Arcega-Whiteside showed the talent that makes him a worthy stash in Dynasty or very deep redraft leagues but he won't be a reliable contributor without at least one injury.

In other wide receiver news: