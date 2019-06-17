2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Previews for all 32 teams, with sleepers, breakouts, busts, projections, and more
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team previews.
Winning in Fantasy is all about research, and this is a good place to start. We've got previews for all 32 NFL teams right here, from our Fantasy football team. Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch, and Chris Towers have put together everything you need to know for every team, including projections, sleepers/breakouts/busts, rankings, and more so you can be ready for you draft.
NFC East
Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Washington
NFC South
Buccaneers | Falcons | Saints | Panthers
NFC North
Vikings | Packers | Lions | Bears
NFC West
49ers | Seahawks | Rams | Cardinals
AFC East
Dolphins | Patriots | Jets | Bills
AFC South
Colts | Jaguars | Titans | Texans
AFC North
Ravens | Browns | Steelers | Bengals
AFC West
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Baltimore Ravens
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New York Jets
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New England Patriots
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...