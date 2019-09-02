2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Cheat Sheet Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
You want a good quarterback. But you don't want to take one early. But you don't want to miss out on the good ones. But you want to chase last year's production. But …
Well, it's not exactly straightforward, is it? Quarterbacks score the most points of any position in Fantasy, which is why Fantasy players are often so quick to take them, even against the advice of the Fantasy advice industrial complex. That makes knowing how to value quarterbacks in your own drafts even more difficult, because we're telling you to do one thing, but they'll be flying off the board before you know it.
To help you make sense of it, we spent this week previewing the quarterback position, trying to help you make sense of this deceptively tricky position. We've got everything you need right here in one place, including a look at the state of the position heading into 2019, our expert calls for sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and plenty of other advice to help you get a grip before Draft Day.
You can find our running back position preview here, as well.
QB Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about QB in 2019.
- State of the Position: Experts tackle biggest QB questions
- Sleepers: Can Jackson make history?
- Breakouts: Jameis ready to make the leap?
- Busts: Has the game passed Brees by?
- Regression Alert: Can Wilson do it again?
- Mahomes: What can he do for an encore?
- Who can be this year's Mahomes?
- Two-QB Strategy: How early is too early?
- Draft-to-Stream: Get off to a quick start for cheap
- Bye Week Cheat Sheet
- Ranking the weapons for all 32 quarterbacks
- Heath Cummings' QB projections
- Ben Gretch's QB projections
- SportsLine Cheat Sheets
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for QB on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the quarterbacks for Dynasty leagues.
- Patrick Mahomes
- Deshaun Watson
- Andrew Luck
- Baker Mayfield
- Aaron Rodgers
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for QB here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Patrick Mahomes KC $8 (Bye: 12)
2
Deshaun Watson HOU $7 (Bye: 10)
3
Aaron Rodgers GB $6 (Bye: 11)
4
Baker Mayfield CLE $5 (Bye: 7)
5
Cam Newton CAR $4 (Bye: 7)
6
Carson Wentz PHI $4 (Bye: 10)
7
Matt Ryan ATL $3 (Bye: 9)
8
Jared Goff LAR $2 (Bye: 9)
9
Lamar Jackson BAL $2 (Bye: 8)
10
Jameis Winston TB $2 (Bye: 7)
11
Russell Wilson SEA $1 (Bye: 11)
12
Ben Roethlisberger PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
13
Drew Brees NO $1 (Bye: 9)
14
Tom Brady NE $1 (Bye: 10)
15
Kyler Murray ARI $1 (Bye: 12)
16
Philip Rivers LAC $1 (Bye: 12)
17
Dak Prescott DAL $1 (Bye: 8)
18
Sam Darnold NYJ (Bye: 4)
19
Josh Allen BUF (Bye: 6)
20
Mitchell Trubisky CHI (Bye: 6)
21
Jimmy Garoppolo SF (Bye: 4)
22
Kirk Cousins MIN (Bye: 12)
23
Derek Carr OAK (Bye: 6)
24
Matthew Stafford DET (Bye: 5)
25
Andy Dalton CIN (Bye: 9)
26
Nick Foles JAC (Bye: 10)
27
Marcus Mariota TEN (Bye: 11)
28
Jacoby Brissett IND (Bye: 6)
29
Joe Flacco DEN (Bye: 10)
30
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (Bye: 5)
31
Eli Manning NYG (Bye: 11)
32
Dwayne Haskins WAS (Bye: 10)
Dave Richard
1
Patrick Mahomes KC $7 (Bye: 12)
2
Deshaun Watson HOU $6 (Bye: 10)
3
Aaron Rodgers GB $4 (Bye: 11)
4
Matt Ryan ATL $2 (Bye: 9)
5
Baker Mayfield CLE $2 (Bye: 7)
6
Carson Wentz PHI $2 (Bye: 10)
7
Cam Newton CAR $2 (Bye: 7)
8
Jared Goff LAR $1 (Bye: 9)
9
Jameis Winston TB $1 (Bye: 7)
10
Russell Wilson SEA $1 (Bye: 11)
11
Kyler Murray ARI $1 (Bye: 12)
12
Drew Brees NO $1 (Bye: 9)
13
Philip Rivers LAC $1 (Bye: 12)
14
Lamar Jackson BAL $1 (Bye: 8)
15
Ben Roethlisberger PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
16
Tom Brady NE $1 (Bye: 10)
17
Dak Prescott DAL $1 (Bye: 8)
18
Sam Darnold NYJ (Bye: 4)
19
Mitchell Trubisky CHI $1 (Bye: 6)
20
Josh Allen BUF (Bye: 6)
21
Jimmy Garoppolo SF (Bye: 4)
22
Kirk Cousins MIN (Bye: 12)
23
Derek Carr OAK (Bye: 6)
24
Matthew Stafford DET (Bye: 5)
25
Andy Dalton CIN (Bye: 9)
26
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (Bye: 5)
27
Nick Foles JAC (Bye: 10)
28
Joe Flacco DEN (Bye: 10)
29
Jacoby Brissett IND (Bye: 6)
30
Marcus Mariota TEN (Bye: 11)
31
Eli Manning NYG (Bye: 11)
32
Case Keenum WAS (Bye: 10)
Heath Cummings
1
Patrick Mahomes KC $9 (Bye: 12)
2
Deshaun Watson HOU $8 (Bye: 10)
3
Aaron Rodgers GB $6 (Bye: 11)
4
Carson Wentz PHI $3 (Bye: 10)
5
Cam Newton CAR $2 (Bye: 7)
6
Baker Mayfield CLE $3 (Bye: 7)
7
Jameis Winston TB $1 (Bye: 7)
8
Jared Goff LAR $1 (Bye: 9)
9
Lamar Jackson BAL $1 (Bye: 8)
10
Mitchell Trubisky CHI $1 (Bye: 6)
11
Ben Roethlisberger PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
12
Matt Ryan ATL $1 (Bye: 9)
13
Dak Prescott DAL $1 (Bye: 8)
14
Tom Brady NE $1 (Bye: 10)
15
Russell Wilson SEA $1 (Bye: 11)
16
Drew Brees NO $1 (Bye: 9)
17
Kyler Murray ARI $1 (Bye: 12)
18
Philip Rivers LAC (Bye: 12)
19
Josh Allen BUF (Bye: 6)
20
Jimmy Garoppolo SF (Bye: 4)
21
Derek Carr OAK (Bye: 6)
22
Kirk Cousins MIN (Bye: 12)
23
Sam Darnold NYJ (Bye: 4)
24
Jacoby Brissett IND (Bye: 6)
25
Andy Dalton CIN (Bye: 9)
26
Marcus Mariota TEN (Bye: 11)
27
Nick Foles JAC (Bye: 10)
28
Matthew Stafford DET (Bye: 5)
29
Eli Manning NYG (Bye: 11)
30
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (Bye: 5)
31
Joe Flacco DEN (Bye: 10)
32
Dwayne Haskins WAS (Bye: 10)
