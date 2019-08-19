2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues

While CBS leagues use six-point per passing touchdown as their standard setting, we're well aware that many sites prefer to reward four points per score through the air. We're also well aware that many of you play in multiple leagues across multiple sites. With that in mind, here are my projections and rankings for quarterbacks in four-point-per-passing-touchdown leagues.

So what really changes in these types of leagues? For one thing, quarterback becomes a little bit less important. The difference between first and 12th in my projections for a standard CBS league is 64 Fantasy points. In leagues with four points per touchdown it's just 47. Maybe more importantly, the difference between seventh and 13th at the position is less than 10 points.

But there are also differences within the rankings. As passing touchdowns count for less, rushing production becomes a bigger percentage of the pie. Not surprisingly, the three quarterbacks who move up the rankings the most in this format are quarterbacks who we expect to do damage on the ground.

Targets Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 695 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.6 There's been a little competition between Jamey Eisenberg and I about who likes Jackson more this season, but one thing is for sure: He looks like a star in this format with any improvement in his passing. Jackson was a starter last year with pretty terrible passing and even worse touchdown/turnover luck. If he averages just 200 passing yards per game he'll be a top-six option and he's one of a handful of guys who could actually be No. 1. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats (Oklahoma) PAYDS 4361 RUYDS 1001 TD 54 INT 7 I have not been as quick to jump on the Murray bandwagon because of concerns I have about the offensive line and the team as a whole. But Murray could scramble away from pressure a la Josh Allen last year and produce good Fantasy numbers even if he doesn't get a lot of help from his teammates. I don't feel as confident in Murray's floor as Jackson's but his upside could be as high. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 3885 RUYDS 305 TD 28 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.6 Prescott doesn't even run that often compared to most running quarterbacks, but he does get into the end zone. He's scored six rushing touchdowns every year of his career. If he has Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper for 16 games I think Prescott could be a starter in any format, but this scoring system best suits him.

