2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the pass-catching weapons for every NFL quarterback

There are a lot of factors that go into a quarterback's Fantasy production. His actual skill, the system he plays in, even his defense ... but I'm not sure any of them are more important than the weapons around him. Just ask Patrick Mahomes. With that in mind, I've ranked all 32 NFL teams in terms of their pass-catching weapons, and you can see those rankings below.

Now I'd really love it if I didn't have my Twitter mentions filled with people debating one or two spots in the rankings. I know that's probably too much to ask, but I did put the teams in color-coded tiers to try to avoid it. It two teams are in the same tier I'm not going to argue too much with your belief that one should be above the other. The other, more important thing I added to the ranking is the quarterback's current CBS ADP.

By now we all know that we'd prefer to wait on QB and I know that's really hard in some of your leagues. It's difficult to see 12 quarterbacks go off the board in the first three or four rounds and keep waiting. But it's still the right thing to do. There are 19 quarterbacks I'm fine with starting in 2019. Which guys should you target? Might be a good idea to start with the guys with the best weapons. Here are five quarterbacks whose ADP disagrees with their weapons' ... including one I expect to bust.

Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 118th QB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 331 SOS 20 ADP 99 2018 Stats PAYDS 2992 RUYDS 281 TD 20 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 Winston came in at No. 6 in my rankings and would have been higher if I was only considering his top three weapons. He's the only quarterback in the top tier who isn't being drafted as a top-eight quarterback. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 163rd QB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 314 SOS 23 ADP 106 2018 Stats PAYDS 4308 RUYDS 7 TD 32 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.8 Rivers is perpetually underrated in Fantasy, but there is a question mark surrounding Melvin Gordon's status. Still, he's a fine starter who is almost free on Draft Day. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 292 SOS 25 ADP 139 2018 Stats PAYDS 4298 RUYDS 123 TD 31 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.4 I'm actually going to side with the drafters on this one. The Vikings have an elite defense and a coach who wants to run the ball far more than they did last year. I'm terrified of Cousins' pass volume. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 248 SOS 3 ADP NR 2018 Stats PAYDS 2566 RUYDS 99 TD 21 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 Dalton doesn't even have an ADP on CBS right now. It's hard to get excited about him as more than a No. 2 quarterback in a two-quarterback league, especially with A.J. Green's injury. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 131st QB RNK 13th PROJ PTS 326 SOS 2 ADP 87 2018 Stats PAYDS 3448 RUYDS 376 TD 35 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.1 Wilson's No. 1 is Tyler Lockett. His No. 2 is currently unknown. He doesn't have an inspiring tight end or a back with a history of production in the passing game. Oh yeah, and his coach would love it if the Seahawks led the NFL in rush attempts this season.

