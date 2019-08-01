2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the pass-catching weapons for every NFL quarterback

Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and even Philip Rivers could be values based on the strength of their weapons and their ADP.

There are a lot of factors that go into a quarterback's Fantasy production. His actual skill, the system he plays in, even his defense ... but I'm not sure any of them are more important than the weapons around him. Just ask Patrick Mahomes. With that in mind, I've ranked all 32 NFL teams in terms of their pass-catching weapons, and you can see those rankings below.

Now I'd really love it if I didn't have my Twitter mentions filled with people debating one or two spots in the rankings. I know that's probably too much to ask, but I did put the teams in color-coded tiers to try to avoid it. It two teams are in the same tier I'm not going to argue too much with your belief that one should be above the other. The other, more important thing I added to the ranking is the quarterback's current CBS ADP

By now we all know that we'd prefer to wait on QB and I know that's really hard in some of your leagues. It's difficult to see 12 quarterbacks go off the board in the first three or four rounds and keep waiting. But it's still the right thing to do. There are 19 quarterbacks I'm fine with starting in 2019. Which guys should you target? Might be a good idea to start with the guys with the best weapons. Here are five quarterbacks whose ADP disagrees with their weapons' ... including one I expect to bust.

headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
118th
QB RNK
9th
PROJ PTS
331
SOS
20
ADP
99
2018 Stats
PAYDS
2992
RUYDS
281
TD
20
INT
14
FPTS/G
21.2
Winston came in at No. 6 in my rankings and would have been higher if I was only considering his top three weapons. He's the only quarterback in the top tier who isn't being drafted as a top-eight quarterback.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
163rd
QB RNK
18th
PROJ PTS
314
SOS
23
ADP
106
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4308
RUYDS
7
TD
32
INT
12
FPTS/G
21.8
Rivers is perpetually underrated in Fantasy, but there is a question mark surrounding Melvin Gordon's status. Still, he's a fine starter who is almost free on Draft Day.
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
22nd
PROJ PTS
292
SOS
25
ADP
139
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4298
RUYDS
123
TD
31
INT
10
FPTS/G
21.4
I'm actually going to side with the drafters on this one. The Vikings have an elite defense and a coach who wants to run the ball far more than they did last year. I'm terrified of Cousins' pass volume.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
25th
PROJ PTS
248
SOS
3
ADP
NR
2018 Stats
PAYDS
2566
RUYDS
99
TD
21
INT
11
FPTS/G
19.5
Dalton doesn't even have an ADP on CBS right now. It's hard to get excited about him as more than a No. 2 quarterback in a two-quarterback league, especially with A.J. Green's injury.
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
131st
QB RNK
13th
PROJ PTS
326
SOS
2
ADP
87
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3448
RUYDS
376
TD
35
INT
7
FPTS/G
23.1
Wilson's No. 1 is Tyler Lockett. His No. 2 is currently unknown. He doesn't have an inspiring tight end or a back with a history of production in the passing game. Oh yeah, and his coach would love it if the Seahawks led the NFL in rush attempts this season.

Weapons Rankings

Rank

ADP

Team

Quarterback

1

1

KC

Patrick Mahomes

2

8

LAR

Jared Goff

3

6

ATL

Matt Ryan

4

7

NO

Drew Brees

5

5

CLE

Baker Mayfield

6

15

TB

Jameis Winston

7

16

LAC

Philip Rivers

8

22

MIN

Kirk Cousins

9

NA

CIN

Andy Dalton

10

11

PIT

Ben Roethlisberger

11

9

PHI

Carson Wentz

12

3

IND

Andrew Luck

13

4

HOU

Deshaun Watson

14

19

CHI

Mitchell Trubisky

15

NA

NYG

Eli Manning

16

2

GB

Aaron Rodgers

17

13

NE

Eli Manning

18

24

DAL

Dak Prescott

19

10

CAR

Cam Newton

20

26

OAK

Derek Carr

21

14

ARI

Kyler Murray

22

17

NYJ

Sam Darnold

23

21

SF

Jimmy Garoppolo

24

27

DET

Matthew Stafford

25

NA

DEN

Joe Flacco

26

12

SEA

Russell Wilson

27

28

TEN

Marcus Mariota

28

23

BUF

Josh Allen

29

25

BAL

Lamar Jackson

30

18

JAC

Nick Foles

31

NA

MIA

Ryan Fitzpatrick

32

20

WAS

Dwayne Haskins

