2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ranking the pass-catching weapons for every NFL quarterback
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and even Philip Rivers could be values based on the strength of their weapons and their ADP.
There are a lot of factors that go into a quarterback's Fantasy production. His actual skill, the system he plays in, even his defense ... but I'm not sure any of them are more important than the weapons around him. Just ask Patrick Mahomes. With that in mind, I've ranked all 32 NFL teams in terms of their pass-catching weapons, and you can see those rankings below.
Now I'd really love it if I didn't have my Twitter mentions filled with people debating one or two spots in the rankings. I know that's probably too much to ask, but I did put the teams in color-coded tiers to try to avoid it. It two teams are in the same tier I'm not going to argue too much with your belief that one should be above the other. The other, more important thing I added to the ranking is the quarterback's current CBS ADP.
By now we all know that we'd prefer to wait on QB and I know that's really hard in some of your leagues. It's difficult to see 12 quarterbacks go off the board in the first three or four rounds and keep waiting. But it's still the right thing to do. There are 19 quarterbacks I'm fine with starting in 2019. Which guys should you target? Might be a good idea to start with the guys with the best weapons. Here are five quarterbacks whose ADP disagrees with their weapons' ... including one I expect to bust.
Ranking the weapons
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Winston came in at No. 6 in my rankings and would have been higher if I was only considering his top three weapons. He's the only quarterback in the top tier who isn't being drafted as a top-eight quarterback.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Rivers is perpetually underrated in Fantasy, but there is a question mark surrounding Melvin Gordon's status. Still, he's a fine starter who is almost free on Draft Day.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm actually going to side with the drafters on this one. The Vikings have an elite defense and a coach who wants to run the ball far more than they did last year. I'm terrified of Cousins' pass volume.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Dalton doesn't even have an ADP on CBS right now. It's hard to get excited about him as more than a No. 2 quarterback in a two-quarterback league, especially with A.J. Green's injury.
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Wilson's No. 1 is Tyler Lockett. His No. 2 is currently unknown. He doesn't have an inspiring tight end or a back with a history of production in the passing game. Oh yeah, and his coach would love it if the Seahawks led the NFL in rush attempts this season.
Weapons Rankings
Rank
ADP
Team
Quarterback
1
1
KC
2
8
LAR
3
6
ATL
4
7
NO
5
5
CLE
6
15
TB
7
16
LAC
8
22
MIN
9
NA
CIN
10
11
PIT
11
9
PHI
12
3
IND
13
4
HOU
14
19
CHI
15
NA
NYG
16
2
GB
17
13
NE
Eli Manning
18
24
DAL
19
10
CAR
20
26
OAK
21
14
ARI
22
17
NYJ
23
21
SF
24
27
DET
25
NA
DEN
26
12
SEA
27
28
TEN
28
23
BUF
29
25
BAL
30
18
JAC
31
NA
MIA
32
20
WAS
