2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 150-141

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Here are players 150-141, featuring some of the best values at quarterback this season:

150. Duke Johnson, RB, CLE

The Case For: The best thing that could happen to Johnson is a trade, either before the season or before the trade deadline. Anything that would allow him to escape Cleveland and get the chance at a bigger role. Aside from that, you should get at least eight games of Johnson being in a viable role in Cleveland as the change-of-pace running back behind Nick Chubb. He should also play on passing downs, and in 2018 he was third on the Browns in receptions (47) and fourth in targets (62). And his 630 total yards were fourth on the team.

The Case Against: Johnson is expected to lose playing time beginning in Week 10 once Kareem Hunt comes off suspension. Chubb and Hunt should get the majority of touches from that point on, which is why we'd like to see Johnson leave Cleveland. He only scored three touchdowns in 2018, and the Browns upgraded their receiving corps with the addition of Odell Beckham, which will impact Johnson in the passing game. He also had a career-low 40 carries in 2018, and that number isn't expected to rise with Chubb and eventually Hunt on the roster.

149. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

The Case For: Prescott is a great quarterback to wait for on Draft Day given his upside with Amari Cooper on his side. In 2018, once the Cowboys acquired Cooper in a mid-season trade from Oakland, Prescott averaged 21.5 Fantasy points per game, including four games with more than 22 points in nine outings. He gets additional upgraded weapons this season with Randall Cobb and the return of Jason Witten to go with Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Gallup. And the offensive line should benefit with center Travis Frederick (illness) back at 100 percent.

The Case Against: Dallas still wants to be a run-first team with Elliott and that stout offensive line, so Prescott's big games might be capped. The Cowboys were only No. 21 in pass attempts last season, and that number isn't expected to rise dramatically -- if at all. Also, should something happen to Cooper, the Dallas receiving corps would immediately look less attractive with just Gallup, Cobb and Witten leading the way for Prescott.

148. Devin Funchess, WR, IND

The Case For: The Colts can do for Funchess this season what they did for Eric Ebron last season, which is put him with Andrew Luck and get the best out of him. Ebron went from a Fantasy bust in Detroit to a star with the Colts, and maybe the same could happen for Funchess. He will likely start opposite T.Y. Hilton, and Funchess could prove to be a valuable red-zone threat for Luck. Last season, Funchess had at least 14 PPR points in four of his first six games with Carolina before tailing off, but hopefully Luck keeps him playing at a consistent level all year.

The Case Against: Funchess is part of a crowded receiving corps in Indianapolis with Hilton, Ebron, rookie Parris Campbell and Jack Doyle. So even though Funchess will likely start opposite Hilton, he might not be a target hog. And Campbell could even push Funchess down the depth chart, which would make his Fantasy value less attractive. Additionally, if Funchess isn't scoring touchdowns, his production could be sketchy since he only has six games in his career with more than five catches.

147. Chris Thompson, RB, WAS

The Case For: Even with Derrius Guice (ACL) expected to be healthy, Adrian Peterson back, and the addition of rookie Bryce Love, Thompson should remain the third-down back in Washington. And Guice and Love, who also is coming off a torn ACL in college, might not be ready for the start of the season anyway. Even if everyone is active, Thompson should be locked into his role as the pass-catching running back in Washington. He will likely lead Washington's backfield in receptions, and he had four games with at least five catches in the 10 games he was able to play last year.

The Case Against: If Guice and Love are healthy and Peterson plays 16 games, it will be hard for Fantasy players to trust Thompson, even in PPR leagues. His touches will be limited, and Thompson has struggled to stay healthy for most of his career as well. He's played 16 games once in 2016, and he's been limited to 20 games over the past two seasons. Love also could eventually start to replace Thompson as the pass-catching running back in Washington this season since Thompson is a free agent after this year.

146. Jalen Richard, RB, OAK

The Case For: Richard was one of the best pass-catching running backs in 2018, as his 68 receptions were seventh among running backs in the NFL last year. He also had seven games with at least five receptions. Despite scoring just one touchdown all season, Richard still managed nine games with double digits in PPR points. Even with the addition of rookie Josh Jacobs and the return of Doug Martin, Richard should remain locked into his role as the third-down back for the Raiders.

The Case Against: The Raiders didn't spend a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Jacobs to keep him on the bench, and Jacobs can also catch passes. If Richard isn't involved in the passing game to the same extent as last season -- he was third in targets for the Raiders with 81 -- his value will decline dramatically. And along with Jacobs, the Raiders also added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams to catch passes. Richard has only scored six touchdowns in his three-year career, finding the end zone once every 53 touches.

145. Justice Hill, RB, KC

The Case For: Hill is expected to be the No. 2 running back for the Ravens this season behind Mark Ingram, but he should get plenty of touches as the change-of-pace rusher. Baltimore should be among the league leaders in rush attempts, and Hill will benefit from Lamar Jackson as quarterback because of his rushing prowess. At Oklahoma State, Hill amassed 632 carries for 3,539 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 30 touchdowns, as well as 49 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown over three seasons. He ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash, and he's an Ingram injury away from being a potential star.

The Case Against: What if Ingram dominates touches, and the Ravens use Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon more than Hill in complementary roles? Even if Hill does play a lot, it's unlikely he'll be used at the goal line, so don't expect many touchdowns. Jackson will get his share of carries, too, so it's hard to count on Hill with anything more than a late-round pick in most leagues.

144. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT

The Case For: Roethlisberger just had the first 5,000-yard passing season of his career in 2018, while also setting a career high in passing touchdowns (34). The Steelers were No. 1 in pass attempts last season, and they should once again be among the league leaders in that category in 2019. Even though Roethlisberger lost Antonio Brown this offseason, we should see more improvement from JuJu Smith-Schuster. And hopefully the rest of the receiving corps steps up, including newcomers Donte Moncrief and rookie Diontae Johnson joining James Conner, James Washington and Vance McDonald.

The Case Against: It's hard to argue for Roethlisberger losing Brown and expecting him to get better. Brown was responsible for a minimum of 25 percent of Roethlisberger's yards and 31 percent of his passing touchdowns every year since 2014. The hope is the other receivers make up for Brown's 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns on 168 targets, but that's hard to expect. So even though the volume will be there for Roethlisberger in terms of attempts, will he have the playmakers to help him the way Brown did? That's what you have to ask yourself when drafting Roethlisberger, even with a late-round pick.

143. Philip Rivers, QB, LAC

The Case For: Rivers remains one of the safest Fantasy quarterbacks you can find on Draft Day. In 2018, he was the No. 10 quarterback in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 11 of 16 games. He also had fewer than 18 points just three times. Even with the loss of Tyrell Williams, Rivers still has standout weapons in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and the healthy return of Hunter Henry (ACL). Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are also quality receiving options out of the backfield. Rivers has nine seasons in a row of at least 500 pass attempts, and he's still the catalyst of this Chargers offense.

The Case Against: Rivers will be 38 in December, and hopefully this isn't the season when his production starts to decline. He does lose a key weapon in Tyrell Williams, and last year, Rivers faded down the stretch. He scored more than 14 Fantasy points just once in his final four games. While Rivers is a safe Fantasy quarterback, there are other guys who might have more upside this season, so don't reach for him on Draft Day.

142. Marqise Lee, WR, JAC

The Case For: Despite missing 2018 with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, Lee could be the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars this year. The rest of Jacksonville's receiving corps is uninspiring with Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole, so Lee should be needed. He's expected to be ready for training camp, and he gets an upgraded quarterback this season with Nick Foles replacing Blake Bortles. In 2017, Lee had at least 11 PPR points in six of his final eight games.

The Case Against: Lee didn't participate in OTAs in May, and he could still be delayed in his return once training camp starts. When he does come back, he might not be the same player, and he could be lower on the depth chart than expected. Foles could develop a rapport with the rest of the receiving corps, and the Jaguars are still a run-first team. Plus, even if Lee is No. 1 on the depth chart, it might not matter much for his Fantasy value.

141. Trey Burton, TE, CHI

The Case For: Burton is coming off a career season in his first year as a starter for the Bears, and he should be able to build off that performance. He set career highs in targets (77), catches (54), yards (569) and touchdowns (six), and he scored double digits in PPR points seven times. He was the No. 8 PPR tight end in 2018. Matt Nagy is an Andy Reid disciple, and the tight end is a big part of the offense. Last year, Burton was fourth on the team in targets, but his role could expand in 2019.

The Case Against: Burton might never become a standout Fantasy tight end, and Adam Shaheen could take on a bigger role this season now that he's healthy. Even though Nagy likes to lean on his tight ends, Burton was still behind Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen and Taylor Gabriel for targets, and we should see more work for second-year receiver Anthony Miller this season. Chicago could also have an upgraded run game this year with the addition of rookie David Montgomery replacing Jordan Howard. Burton only had one game in 2018 with more than seven targets and had 11 games with five targets or less.