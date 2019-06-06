2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 20-11

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Here are players 11-20, which feature some of the biggest question marks for Fantasy:

20. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC



The Case For: Allen is a No. 1 wide receiver in the prime of his career on a good offense with a future Hall of Famer at quarterback. He's caught 68 percent of his targets over his career and averaged better than 12 yards per catch each of the past two seasons. He's going to be heavily targeted and wildly efficient. There are zero performance-related concerns and he's a solid No. 1 receiver in PPR.

The Case Against: Up until two seasons ago you would have said injuries are the biggest concern for Allen, but he hasn't missed a game since 2016 so that risk seems mitigated. Now, we have to talk about the touchdowns. Allen hasn't scored more than six touchdowns in a season since his rookie year. I'm generally averse to projecting a bad touchdown rate for an elite wide receiver, but it's hard to expect anything new from Allen. It's also really hard to have a top-five season at receiver without scoring more than six touchdowns.

19. Antonio Brown, WR, OAK

The Case For: It's not hard to make a case for Antonio Brown in Fantasy Football. It's not that hard to make a case for him as the best receiver of his generation. He has six straight seasons with more than 100 catches. He has at least 1,400 yards or 12 touchdowns in all of those seasons. That's available in the late second round? What more convincing do you need?

The Case Against: Obviously, the case against Brown starts with the fact he's no longer in Pittsburgh. Brown wasn't made by Ben Roethlisberger by any stretch of the imagination, but there's also a wide chasm between Roethlisberger and Derek Carr. Brown is the lone star on this offense, which means he'll get all of the attention from the defense. He's used to that, but he's not used to having a quarterback like Carr who wants to get the ball out as soon as possible. He'll also turn 31 before the season, and his yards per target in 2018 were lower than they've been since 2012. That won't likely improve with Carr throwing him the ball.

18. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR

The Case For: You could write thousands of words for or against Gurley and we probably will this offseason. But the case for is pretty simple: When he's been right he's been the most valuable player in Fantasy. Even last year he finished as the No. 1 back in non-PPR scoring despite playing just 14 games. In 2017 he outscored every other player at the position by four points per game in that format. The case for Gurley is you may just be drafting the best player in Fantasy Football after the first overall pick.

The Case Against: We can't say for certain Gurley has arthritis in his knee. We can't say anything for certain because of how secretive the team and the player have been about his injury, or lack thereof. What we do know is the Rams gave him four carries in the Conference Finals against the Saints, and after two weeks of rest he only touched the ball 11 times in the Super Bowl. Something wasn't right, and we don't know if it's better. There's more than one area of concern here. He could have a chronic problem that completely derails his career; his knee could be weakened, priming him for a more serious injury in 2019; or he could be fine and the Rams could decide to limit him in the first half of the season in hopes of keeping him that way. All three of those possibilities are speculation, which is all we're left with at this stage. The fact that the Rams traded up to draft Darrell Henderson in the third round doesn't make you feel any better about this situation. The one thing we can say for certain is that if you're the type of player who doesn't want to lose his league in the first round, you're probably taking someone other than Todd Gurley.

17. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

The Case For: Chubb spent the first half of his rookie year waiting for the team to get Carlos Hyde out of his way before he took off. Well, that's not entirely true. He did run for 105 yards on three carries in Week 4 against the Raiders. But once Hyde left, he became the workhorse for the Browns, with 19 or more touches in seven of their final 10 games. Chubb's big plays are what most people remember, but he also showed an ability to grind between the tackles and some ability in the passing game. With the addition of Odell Beckham, Chubb should find even more room to run. A full season of Chubb, Beckham and Baker Mayfield should make for the most exciting season in Cleveland in a long, long time.

The Case Against: Why did the Browns have to go and sign Kareem Hunt? It makes sense purely from a football sense, but it makes me a little queasy as a Fantasy player. Hunt will miss the first eight games of the season, and I can't imagine he makes an immediate impact after the suspension, but the end of the year is a little frightening at this point. If Chubb slows down or team wants to lighten his load down the stretch, this could become a headache. That would be maddening for teams that ride Chubb to the playoffs.

16. Odell Beckham, WR, CLE

The Case For: Arguably the most talented wide receiver in the NFL has finally escaped Eli Manning and gets to play with one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league. Beckham is still just 26 years old and already has three seasons with 1,300 yards and 10-plus touchdowns on his resume. His new offense showed flashes of explosiveness once Baker Mayfield took over, and that was with Jarvis Landry as their No. 1 receiver. Speaking of Landry, he and Nick Chubb should help draw attention away from Beckham. On a per-game basis it's hard to find a more exciting receiver in football. And it's hard to imagine a more exciting landing spot for him than Cleveland.

The Case Against: For one thing, you probably don't want to cite a 16-game pace for Beckham because he's played 16 games exactly once in his five-year career. Those injuries don't appear to be connected to each other so it may just be dumb luck, but it's at least something to remember. More concerning for me would be the uncertainty in Cleveland. The upside and talent is immense, but Mayfield's track record is about as long as that of Freddie Kitchens, which shows a propensity to spread the ball around. Landry led the team with 149 targets last year, but his target rate cratered when Kitchens and Mayfield took over. He had double-digit targets seven times in the team's first eight games, but not once with Kitchens calling plays. Beckham should certainly demand more attention than Landry, but it's not yet known if he'll receive the 10.5 targets per game he received in New York.

15. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

The Case For: For the first time in a long time, the Bengals treated a running back like a true No. 1 in 2018, and Mixon responded with over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He averaged more than 20 touches per game and almost 5 yards per carry. He'll be one of the few workhorse backs left in the second round, with a proven ability in the passing game.

The Case Against: The Bengals look like the worst team in their division, caught somewhere between tanking and striving for .500. The offensive line is below average and thin. It's a tightrope Mixon was able to successfully walk in 2018, but it's always a big ask for a running back to be great in Fantasy on a losing team with a bad offensive line.

14. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

The Case For: He's been a top-two tight end each of the past three seasons, but it's not just that. In his first year with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce outscored all but eight wide receivers and all but five running backs in PPR. So even if you don't believe in the positional scarcity of tight ends (how could you not?), Kelce is a worthwhile second-round pick. In TE-premium leagues, Kelce is a legitimate first round pick.

The Case Against: You don't have to draft a tight end? Even then I'm not sure I'd avoid him. If I had to manufacture a risk, it would be that Tyreek Hill is suspended for the year and Sammy Watkins can't stay healthy. In that scenario, Kelce likely faces double teams on every play and may fall all the way to the No. 3 tight end.

The Case For: I know it's hard to remember, but the last time we saw Le'Veon Bell he was arguably the best player in Fantasy Football. He had a 16-game pace of 2,200 total yards per year in his last four seasons in Pittsburgh. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry or better in three of those seasons and caught over 80 percent of the passes thrown his way. Bell was a complete back who fits well with the direction the NFL is moving, and his new contract means we no longer have to worry about him sitting out.

The Case Against: The New York Jets are not the Pittsburgh Steelers of the past five seasons. Sam Darnold has promise, but he's no Ben Roethlisberger. There's not a true No. 1 receiver the defense has to dedicate much attention to. Adam Gase hasn't given us much reason to believe in him since Peyton Manning retired. And it's not just Bell's surroundings. He's a 27-year-old running back who had over 400 touches in his last full season and has missed games over the past four seasons due to injuries, suspensions and contract disputes. While the last one is no longer a concern, that doesn't mean he's risk-free.

12. David Johnson, RB, ARI

The Case For: The Cardinals are trying to move in the right direction and provide David Johnson with more help. Kliff Kingsbury will bring a modern offense to the team, the offensive line will be better (though maybe short of good), and they selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. And it's probably worth mentioning that in a down year last year, Johnson was a top-10 running back in both formats. He's a threat in both aspects of the game and should be the focal point of the Cardinals new offense.

The Case Against: David Johnson's 2018 provides the case against looking at season-ending ranks. Yes, he finished top-10 in both formats. He also had seven games with fewer than 50 rushing yards and 10 games with fewer than 75 total yards. His best trait in 2018 was the fact that he stayed healthy for 16 games, which, of course, was not something he did in 2016 or 2017. The Cardinals are still likely to be a bad team and the offensive line will still be below average. It's hard to imagine an efficient season from Johnson, so he'll need another 300 touches and another year of good health to justify his ADP. With Kingsbury, Murray and the two receivers the Cardinals drafted, 300 touches doesn't seem near as likely as it once did.

The Case For: In virtually every way (other than touchdowns). Smith-Schuster was the best Steelers' receiver last season. He had more nine more catches than Antonio Brown on two fewer targets. He averaged more yards per reception. And most importantly, he's still the one in Pittsburgh. Back before Smith-Schuster, we saw Ben Roethlisberger target Brown 193 times in one season, and 181 in another. Without a star No. 2 on the field it should be no surprise if Smith-Schuster approaches those numbers and leads the league in targets. He may also lead receivers in Fantasy points.

The Case Against: While it's true Smith-Schuster should see even more targets, you have to consider how much his efficiency may suffer. It's a lot easier to get open when the other team has to double-team Brown on the other side of the field. This could be a case of a downgrade in efficiency overruling an increase in volume. There are also reasons to be concerned about the age and health of his quarterback as well as the continuity in Pittsburgh as a whole. Smith-Schuster has as much upside as any receiver in football this year, but he's the riskiest of the top-five receivers.