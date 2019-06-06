2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 30-21

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Here are players 21-30, where you'll probably end up taking a wide receiver or two:

30. Damien Williams, RB, KC



The Case For: Williams started five games for the Chiefs last season, including the playoffs. In those five starts he totaled 572 yards and scored eight touchdowns. That's obviously an absurd pace, so it shouldn't be used as an expectation, but we're also talking about arguably the best offense in the league. We're also talking about a running back in an Andy Reid offense. If you look back over Reid's career, in most years you'll find either his offense produced a top-10 running back or his starting running back got hurt. There are few exceptions. From Brian Westbrook to LeSean McCoy, Jamaal Charles and Kareem Hunt. Part of that is because running backs are heavily involved in all facets of the game, but also because Reid's offenses generally lean heavily on one back. Williams' finish to 2018 made it look like he'll be the next in a long line.

The Case Against: The Chiefs signed Carlos Hyde in the offseason, and up until December of 2018 just about everyone would have told you Hyde was a better running back than Williams. Hyde has experience as a feature back and caught 59 passes in 2017, so he can do that too. They also drafted Darwin Thompson, a smaller speed back who could supplant Williams as the passing downs back. While Reid doesn't seem to like committees, that doesn't mean Hyde or Thompson can't take the job from Williams. And it's really hard to spend a third-round pick on a running back who may still have to compete for a starting role.

29. Julian Edelman, WR, NE

The Case For: The retirement of Rob Gronkowski is a loss for all of us. Well, all of us except for Edelman. He's been phenomenal in games without Gronkowski, averaging more targets, receptions and yards. Even with Gronkowski, he was pretty much outstanding in 2018. On a per game basis he was every bit as good as he was in 2017, if not a little bit better. I'd expect something similar in 2019, and, he shouldn't be suspended for the first four games this time around.

The Case Against: When the season starts he's going to be a 33-year-old receiver with a 42-year-old quarterback on a team that went extremely run-heavy at the end of last season. With their combined age and Edelman's extensive injury history, he's anything but safe. Also, the Patriots spent their first-round pick on N'Keal Harry, who could impact Edelman's target share and red zone usage.

28. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN

The Case For: While he hasn't been as good as Thielen, there's an argument that Diggs is actually the most talented receiver in Minnesota. He's caught at least 67 percent of his targets each of the past three years and he's scored 13 touchdowns in his past 20 games. He's coming off a career-high in catches and yards as well. Diggs is an excellent choice in the third round if you start your draft with two running backs.

The Case Against: I could just repeat the case against Thielen. Diggs will suffer from a low-volume pass attack in 2019 as well. The other problem for Diggs is that he hasn't been as efficient with his targets as Thielen. His catch rate and yards per catch were both worse in 2018, and he's more likely to draw the opposing team's best corner. Both of these receivers will be good in 2019 but it's hard to see either being great, or even as good as they were last year.

27. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND

The Case For: Hilton is the No. 1 receiver on a team with a very good offense and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Despite missing two games in 2018, he still finished the season as the No. 14 wide receiver in Fantasy. Hilton may actually benefit from the arrival of Parris Campbell, who the Colts drafted in the second round. On a week-to-week basis, Hilton has enormous upside.

The Case Against: Hilton battled through a variety of ailments in 2018 and will turn 30 during the 2019 season. While his injury risk may only be slightly increased, he also has a quarterback whose major shoulder injury cost him the 2017 season. Even if they stay healthy, Hilton's upside seems to be limited by Luck's propensity to look to anyone else in the red zone. The star receiver has never scored more than seven touchdowns and he hasn't topped six since 2015.

26. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL

The Case For: We've always viewed Cooper as a supremely talented wide receiver who never quite gave us all we expected, which is really unfair considering he had 155 catches and more than 2,200 yards through his first two seasons. But he really put it together once he was traded to the Cowboys. In 11 games with Dallas he caught 66 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. That 16-game pace would have smashed his best season in Oakland. Whether it was just a change of scenery or Cooper going to a new level at age 24, he looks primed to deliver on his promise in 2019.

The Case Against: There really has been a lot of inconsistency in Cooper's career, and you don't exactly think of the Cowboys' offense as one that's going to produce big passing numbers. Ezekiel Elliott will still be the centerpiece of this offense that will still run almost as often as it throws.

25. A.J. Green, WR, CIN

The Case For: Green is still a supremely talented No. 1 receiver on a team that figures to be trailing more often than it leads. He's averaged nine targets per game the past three seasons, and the coaching change in Cincinnati could pave the way for a more modern offensive philosophy. Green doesn't have a great quarterback, but it's the same quarterback who helped him to a top-10 Fantasy finish in his past four seasons of at least 14 games.

The Case Against: Green is also going to be 31 years old before the season starts and he's missed significant time due to injury in two of the past three years. The emergence of Tyler Boyd could mean a slightly smaller chunk of the target share, and his new head coach comes from a system in Los Angeles that is all about spreading the ball around.

24. George Kittle, TE, SF

The Case For: Like Ertz, Kittle is the true No. 1 on his team. Or at least he was last year, seeing 25% of his team's targets. But he was also different than Ertz in that he was far more productive with the ball in his hands. He averaged 15.6 yards per reception and finished eighth in the NFL in receiving yards. The 49ers added more at running back this offseason than they did at receiver, so Kittle should again be one of the three actual difference-makers at tight end.

The Case Against: There is a little bit of concern about just how sustainable Kittle's production was. More than 20% of his receiving yards came on four plays and he had six plays of more than 40 yards. At the very least it's highly unlikely he'll have three plays of more than 70 yards again. There's also some reason to be concerned about his target share after the team drafted Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd. There is a ton of young talent in this receiving corps and I would expect they'll be targeted. The regression and volume concerns aren't enough to drop him out of the top three tight ends, but it might make you think twice about his Round 3 price tag.

23. Mike Evans, WR, TB

The Case For: Evans may have just had his most complete season as a wide receiver, and then the Buccaneers lost DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries. Evans caught 60 percent of his targets for the first time of his career and set a career best in yards per reception (17.7). He was just the third receiver in the past 10 years to average better than 11 yards per target (minimum 100 targets). Without Humphries and Jackson, Evans could see an increase in targets, and with Bruce Arians running the team, Tampa Bay could maintain its incredible efficiency from 2018. Evans was the No. 2 receiver in Fantasy in 2016, and he has a chance to challenge for No. 1 this year if everything goes right.

The Case Against: There have been some efficiency concerns with Evans in the past, some struggles connecting with Jameis Winston, and a couple of really weird touchdown totals. He wasn't great in 2017 and only caught half of his targets in 2015. But these are relatively small concerns compared to the other receivers in his range. Evans is very likely to give you a top-12 season at receiver if Winston can acclimate to Arians' system fast enough to make this offense soar and Evans a star.

22. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI

The Case For: Ertz may be listed as a tight end, but he's the No. 1 receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Only five receivers had more targets than Ertz in 2018, and only Michael Thomas caught more passes. While Ertz did finish a full point per game behind Travis Kelce in PPR, he would have ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver in the format. He's one of the few tight ends who should be drafted regardless of whether you have to start one. He's also a nice consolation prize in the third round if you don't draft Kelce.

The Case Against: For some guys it's really hard to find a case against, so I'm reaching a little bit here. But Ertz does have another talented tight end in Philadelphia in Dallas Goedert, and it's possible his numbers regress a little off his career year. Also, Nick Foles is gone, so if Carson Wentz suffers yet another injury, Ertz could actually see his production impacted.

21. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

The Case For: Latavius Murray is gone, Cook will be healthy entering the season, and he's been pretty great when he's gotten enough work. Maybe most importantly, the Vikings will be more run-heavy in 2019, as they were in the last month of 2018. It also seems unlikely their offensive line will be as bad as it was in 2018. Cook has legitimate top-five upside if he holds up to a workhorse role in this new attack. He's very good in the passing game and shouldn't have his touchdowns vultured now that Murray is gone.

The Case Against: Holding up to a workhorse role is a lot to ask of a running back who has been healthy for 15 games in his first two seasons combined. Also, we're not sure his role will change that much. The Vikings drafted Alexander Mattison, who looks very much like the type of hard-nosed runner who could fill the role vacated by Murray. While the offensive line won't likely be as bad as it was in 2018, the Vikings haven't exactly done anything to make you think it will be good. There is upside with Cook in the second round, but there's significant risk as well.