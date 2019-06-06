2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 40-31

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Here are players 40-31, which is a good spot to find impact running backs:

40. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN



The Case For: Do you remember what Derrick Henry did in the last four games of the season? He ran for 585 yards and seven touchdowns. In four games. The Titans messed around with a committee approach for far too long last year, but they found what worked late in the season, and I expect them to pound the rock in 2019. Henry should be a workhorse back in an offense built to run. He won't match the pace he had at the end of 2018, but he will have the best year of his career.

The Case Against: How much should four games matter in the context of a full season? Because it wasn't just that Henry didn't get the ball enough early in the year. He was also pretty bad. That's not to say he is bad, he's a talented back. But placing too much weight on those last four games could cause you to take Henry way too early. This is especially true considering the unknowns surrounding the Titans offense, including offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. One other knock against Henry is his PPR value. He didn't catch more the two passes in any game last year and has never caught more than 15 passes in a full season.

39. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET

The Case For: Draft Golladay because you're looking for a future star. Because of his size, his speed and the fact that defenses simply cannot cover him with one defender. He's a hulk of a man who makes highlight-reel plays and is entering his famed third year, the year we've come to look for breakouts for receivers. Golden Tate is gone and Golladay had some monstrous games after he was traded in 2018.

The Case Against: While Golladay did take off after the Tate trade, he also broke out after the team lost Marvin Jones for the season and Jones will be back in 2019. Golladay had some real duds down the stretch even when he was "the man." That may have not been on him because the offensive coaching on this team was not great and Matthew Stafford wasn't either. But do you really feel better with Darrell Bevell in charge? If Matt Patricia has his way, this will be a defense-first team that excels in the running game. It's almost like they're trying to make it harder for Golladay to break out. Also, the fact that the team spent a first-round pick on T.J. Hockenson suggests they may want to get the tight ends more involved in the passing game.

38. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL

The Case For: Tevin Coleman is gone, leaving Freeman in a committee with Ito Smith. I still expect Freeman to be the lead back, and Freeman has already shown us he can be really good in a committee. In 2016 he only had 227 carries and still topped 1,500 total yards and scored 13 touchdowns. I expect the Falcons defense to bounce back, which will make the Falcons more run-heavy than they were last year. Freeman has the potential to be a top-10 back once again.

The Case Against: Freeman has only played 16 games in the past two seasons combined. He's had multiple knee injuries and he's also had more than one concussion. This is going to be a committee and a fairly even split as the Falcons try to keep Freeman healthy.

37. Marlon Mack, RB, IND

The Case For: Mack is the lead back on a very good offense, and Andrew Luck has made less talented backs Fantasy relevant in the past. There are not a lot of backs left at this point in the draft who have a legitimate shot at double-digit touchdowns, and Mack already did that in 12 games last year.

The Case Against: There are durability concerns for sure. Mack has already missed significant time due to injury, and it's unknown whether he can actually handle a true feature role over 16 games. Also, even though he's the Colts' lead back, he's not likely to get a feature role with Nyheim Hines there. That will hurt Mack's value in PPR league because he only had 17 catches last year.

36. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN

The Case For: Lindsay was phenomenal as a rookie, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, catching 75 percent of his targets and scoring 10 touchdowns. He showed big-play ability with three carries that went for more than 40 yards and had success inside the red zone as well with five touchdowns on six carries inside the 5. The Broncos were very successful running the football in 2018 and Lindsay was a big reason why.

The Case Against: He still hasn't fully recovered from his wrist injury suffered at the end of the season, which only highlights the injury concern for a smaller back like Lindsay. It also seems very likely he'll remain in a committee; he only had three games last season with more than 15 carries. A non-workhorse on what looks like a below-average offense has to be remarkably efficient to be a top-15 running back. Lindsay was that in 2018, but it's a little scary counting on that again this year.

35. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET

The Case For: There was little doubt in 2018 who was the Lions' best running back. Johnson made that clear whenever the team gave him the football. Seven times the Lions gave Johnson 14 touches in a game. In six of those games he totaled at least 85 yards. Johnson's success was stunted by his lack of touchdowns, but there should be little doubt he'll score more once he's given more regular touches. There's enormous upside for the former second-rounder out of Auburn, especially if the Lions throw him the football more often. He had five catches in three different games and caught 82% of the balls thrown his way.

The Case Against: It sure doesn't sound like the Lions are going to give Johnson the ability to reach his potential. They signed C.J. Anderson in the offseason and kept Theo Riddick as their pass-catching back. If Johnson is once again splitting early down work and losing third-down work, he's going to remain more upside than actual production. This is especially true since the Lions seem destined to remain a below-.500 team in a division full of teams with realistic playoff aspirations.

34. Robert Woods, WR, LAR

The Case For: After four years spent wandering in Buffalo, Robert Woods is turning into a star. He had a very good 2017 hampered only by an injury that cost him four games and then stayed healthy last year and finished as a top-10 wide receiver in PPR. Woods has just about everything you want in a No. 2 receiver. The talent is unquestioned, he has a good young quarterback he's already familiar with, and the system is nearly unstoppable. He's led the team in targets per game each of the past two years and is the No. 1 receiver, as much as the team has one.

The Case Against: The problem of course, is the Rams don't really have a No. 1 receiver. In 2017 no one on this team reached 100 targets, and Woods himself was only on pace for 113. That number went up last year, but that had at least a little to do with Cooper Kupp's injuries. Woods has also never topped six touchdowns in a season, and Sammy Watkins is the only receiver to top that number in Los Angeles the past two seasons. Spreading the ball around works really well for the Rams, but it's not great for their Fantasy upside.

33. Aaron Jones, RB, GB

The Case For: When Jones has been healthy and used as a feature back, he's been remarkable. He's averaged 5.5 yards per carry each of his first two years and flashed receiving ability in his second year. New coach Matt LaFleur has expressed a desire to run the ball more often, and his history suggests the running backs should be involved in the passing game. With Aaron Rodgers under center, defenses can't key on the run, so Jones' efficiency shouldn't regress too much.

The Case Against: He hasn't been able to stay healthy yet, and LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee last year when they chopped up carries between Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis for the first 12 games of the year. It's also hard to imagine the Packers increase the run split too much when they have one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game under center.

32. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN

The Case For: Over the past two seasons, Thielen has caught 204 passes for more than 2,600 yards. The only real concern we had about him was the low touchdown total, and he caught nine of those last year. He's a great route runner who catches almost everything, and he has Stefon Diggs on the other side so teams can't double-team him. Thielen is nearly unstoppable in single coverage, and you should be thrilled to get him as your No. 1 receiver.

The Case Against: Can't remember when or why John DeFilippo got fired? Just take a look at the team's game logs. In their final three games, with 83 rush attempts and 82 pass attempts. Mike Zimmer wasn't happy with the team's pass-heavy offense and made a change. Boy, did he ever. The Vikings threw the ball more than 28 times once in the final three games and didn't top 240 passing yards in any of those games. It's going to be very difficult to be a top-12 receiver on an offense that figures to run as much as the Vikings in 2019.

31. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC

The Case For: Despite the drama in Jacksonville, battling injuries and almost no threat of a passing game, Fournette has averaged 93 yards per game and scored 16 touchdowns in his first 21 games. He's made amends with Tom Coughlin, and the odds are Jacksonville's defense will be dominant again and put the Jaguars in more running situations. Fournette has also been very good in the passing game, catching nearly 80 percent of his targets and averaging better than 8 yards per reception. He certainly looks part of a feature back who can do it all, just like we thought he was when he was drafted fourth overall in 2017.

The Case Against: He's only played 21 games in his first two seasons, and the Jaguars just hired an offensive coordinator (John DeFelippo) who got fired because his former team thought he was calling too many pass plays. If the injuries weren't enough of a concern, the Jaguars legitimately considered cutting ties with Fournette in the offseason. The selection of Ryquell Armstead could also mean the Jaguars want to be prepared in case they do tire of Fournette. There's a very low floor here and there may not be much of a ceiling if the offensive line is as bad as it was last year.