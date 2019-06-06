2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 50-41

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

We've got some exceptionally talented wide receivers who could take a big leap forward into No. 1 WR territory among 50-41:

50. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL



The Case For: Just like last season, Ridley has a perfect situation. He's on a good offense with a veteran quarterback and Julio Jones on the other side of the field to draw all of the attention. He's also a very talented young receiver who should continue to improve.

The Case Against: Ridley only had six games last season with more than five targets. He had 10 games where he didn't top 50 yards. And that was on a team that became much more pass-heavy than planned because its defense was ravaged by the injury bug. Assuming the defense bounces back, the pass volume could decrease for the Falcons this season, which would make Ridley even more touchdown-dependent. That's a frustrating player to count on in PPR.

49. Sammy Watkins, WR, KC

The Case For: He was overshadowed by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but Sammy Watkins actually did some very good things in 2019. He posted a career-best catch rate (72.7%) and reached 100 yards in three games. He started and finished 10 games counting the playoffs and averaged almost 70 yards per game in those contests. That's a 1,000 yard season if he plays 15 games, which he did in 2017. There are also question marks surrounding Hill, who is currently under investigation for another domestic violence issue. Watkins may just be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 receiver, which would make him a top-12 receiver on a per-game basis.

The Case Against: Watkins did play 15 games in 2017 but it was only the second time in five years he's accomplished that feat. You have to treat him like a bench receiver and count any production he gives you as a bonus.

48. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR

The Case For: Kupp has phenomenal rapport with Jared Goff. After a surprisingly productive rookie year, he was on his way to a breakout season in 2018 before injuries derailed him. When he's healthy, he's Goff's favorite target in the red zone and benefits greatly from the attention paid to Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks. If he plays a full season in 2019, he'll be a threat to top 1,000 yards and score double-digit touchdowns.

The Case Against: He's still rehabbing from his ACL injury, and the plan calls for him to be eased into training camp. While there's hope he'll be 100% for the start of the season, it's still a bit of an unknown. With Cooks, Woods and Todd Gurley on the roster, there's already a target squeeze, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get off to a slow start.

47. Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA

The Case For: Adam Gase is gone! It has been extremely frustrating to watch Drake continually average 4.5 yards per carry or better and not get a feature role. Actually, that's not true. He did get a feature role at the end of 2017, and he was awesome. In the final five games that season he averaged 118 yards per game. If Brian Flores just let's go on the reins, Drake could be a star. And even if he's not the workhorse, Drake was a top-20 running back in PPR last year with a limited workload.

The Case Against: It's quite possible the reasons Gase didn't trust Drake with a feature role didn't leave with Gase. In fact, Flores hasn't exactly spoken like he views Drake as a feature back either. This is going to be an awful team by design, so it's going to be really difficult for a running back in a committee to be good.

46. Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI

The Case For: Cohen took his game to a new level in 2018, increasing his catch rate, yards per carry and yards per reception. He even got into the end zone on a more regular basis. Then the Bears jettisoned Jordan Howard to Philadelphia. This looks a lot like they settled on Cohen as the more productive back and want to see him on the field more often. A feature role isn't likely, but he was the No. 11 back in 2018 with just 170 touches. Any type of increase could vault him into the top-10. Cohen also gets a boost in leagues that count return yards and return touchdowns. He led the NFL in punt return yardage in 2018.

The Case Against: He's 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds. That doesn't stop him from dominating in his scatback role, but it probably does prevent him from seeing 250 touches. If it doesn't then Mike Davis and David Montgomery will. Both backs are well-suited for an early-down role and there's already been speculation in Chicago that Cohen could actually see fewer carries, but more targets, in 2019. That should make you leery of Cohen in non-PPR.

45. Chris Godwin, WR, TB

The Case For: By the time we get to August, Godwin may be everyone's favorite third-year breakout pick at receiver, and it's easy to see why. DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries are both out. Offensive guru Bruce Arians is in. Godwin has caught 62 percent of his targets for his career and averaged 14.7 yards per reception. If he sees an upgrade to 120 targets (that seems low), we're looking at close to 1,100 yards with that efficiency. He had 95 targets last year, but 179 went to Jackson and Humphries. The sky is the limit for Godwin in his third year.

The Case Against: The verdict is still out on just how good Jameis Winston is, and we don't exactly how he'll react to the coaching and philosophy change. Arians is a brilliant mind, but it's still a bit of a question mark how they'll mesh, and there's no Fitzmagic to save the day if Winston falters. It's also dangerous to project the same efficiency for Godwin when he'll see more defensive attention now that he's the clear No. 2. Besides, we know how much Winston loves throwing to his tight ends, and he still has O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

44. James White, RB, NE

The Case For: Rob Gronkowski is gone, which opens up the possibility White could be the team's de facto No. 2 receiver. He actually led the team in targets and receptions last season, and he should be second in 2019. In PPR leagues, White is a solid No. 2 running back with No. 1 upside.

The Case Against: The target picture got much murkier when the team spent a first-round pick on N'Keal Harry. And the running back room got more crowded when they drafted Damien Harris. At the very least, the case is easy to make if you play in a non-PPR league. Yes, White was good in that format last year, but that's mostly because he scored 12 touchdowns. His career high before last year was six scores.

43. Chris Carson, RB, SEA

The Case For: As much as we keep trying to give the Seahawks' starting job to someone else, Carson has been pretty fantastic. He's an aggressive runner who goes forward and is hard to bring down. That's going to play well on a team like the Seahawks, who want to run the ball more than they pass it. In 18 career games he has nearly 1,600 total yards and 10 touchdowns. The Seahawks have established their team identity, and Carson should be a big part of it again in 2019.

The Case Against: They did use a first-round pick on Rashaad Penny last year. Yes, Penny was dreadful at the start of the year, but he started to show something down the stretch. This looks very much like it will be a committee approach in 2019, and if Penny learns to run with the same intensity as Carson, the second-year back could easily take a larger share of the workload in the second half of the season.

42. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR

The Case For: There's a lot of value in knowing what you're going to get from your Fantasy draft. With Cooks there should be no question. Each of the past four years he's been between 1,082 and 1,204 yards. Each of the last four years he's finished between eighth and 12th among wide receivers. And each of the past three years he's beaten his ADP. He's the big-play receiver for the Rams and won't get as many targets as Robert Woods, but he should continue his amazing run of consistency and finish the year close to a No. 1 receiver.

The Case Against: The funny thing about Cooks' consistency is how it's only a yearly thing, not a weekly thing. In 2018 he had seven games with fewer than 12 PPR Fantasy points. He also had five games with more than 20. It was even more noticeable in 2017 when he had five games with single-digit Fantasy points. There may be a few more duds with Cooks than your average top-12 wide receiver.

41. Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK

The Case For: Jacobs was the first running back selected in the draft and he has very little competition for early down work in Oakland. Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles, and he was replaced by Doug Martin. Jacobs should be a true workhorse on an improved offense and 1,000 yards feels like a near lock..

The Case Against: This offense only ran the ball 387 times in 2018 and they added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in the offseason. We still don't know how improved the offense will be, which could limit Jacobs' touchdown upside. Maybe most importantly, Jalen Richard led the Raiders backs with 81 targets last year and he's still on the roster.