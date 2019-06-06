2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 60-51

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

You can find some of our absolute favorite breakout candidates among players 60-51, including the best bet to break into the top tier at tight end:

60. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB



The Case For: He's arguably the best quarterback in the history of the game and he's been freed from Mike McCarthy's offense. Even in a down year for Rodgers he had an 8.1 AY/A and threw for more than 4,400 yards.

The Case Against: It's a new offensive philosophy and his coach says he wants to run the ball more. The team added no help at receiver and Davante Adams is the only proven receiver on the roster. If his pass volume drops and none of the young receivers improve, 2019 could actually be worse than 2018.

59. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU

The Case For: If you play in a four-point per pass touchdown league, you should definitely consider making Watson your quarterback. He's the rare quarterback who can help you with his legs but still puts up very good passing numbers. If the offensive line is better and his trio of young receivers stays healthy, Watson could challenge for No. 1 overall in this format.

The Case Against: The offensive line was terrible in 2018, and Watson runs so much that you have to be worried about another injury. Also, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee have given us no reason to believe they'll both be able to stay healthy, so that upside may not be realistic.

58. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR

The Case For: Moore showed flashes in his rookie year that he may just be worth the first-round pick the Panthers spent on him. He was the first Panthers receiver to catch at least 67 percent of his targets and average 14 yards per reception since Cam Newton became the quarterback. Moore should lead the Panthers' receivers in targets once again, pushing over 100 in 2019.

The Case Against: You have to start with questions about Cam Newton's shoulder. Things got really bad for Moore and the Panthers passing game down the stretch, and we don't know for sure that Newton will be 100% to start the season. There's also a target question even if Newton is right. We know Christian McCaffrey will get at least 20% of the team's targets and Greg Olsen is coming back as well. Curtis Samuel was right there with Moore in 2018. If Moore can't distinguish himself from Samuel, it could be another up-and-down season.

57. Andrew Luck, QB, IND

The Case For: Luck's return from his shoulder injury couldn't have gone much better from a Fantasy perspective. His Y/A, TD% and quarterback rating were all at or above his career norms. He also threw more passes than ever. Luck's weapons got even better in the offseason, with the addition of Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell. It's all systems go heading into 2019, and Luck looks like a sure-fire top-five quarterback.

The Case Against: There is probably still a slightly elevated re-injury risk for Luck. But the case against him comes down to whether you want to use a pick in the first five rounds on a quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. There are just too many running backs and receivers you should take instead in this range. The difference between a top-five quarterback and a streamer isn't that great.

56. Sony Michel, RB, NE

The Case For: It took a little while for Michel to get going, but once he did he was nearly unstoppable. In his final 14 games (including the playoffs), Michel ran for 1,183 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. For most of that time he was the feature back in New England, averaging 18 carries per game. The Patriots went run-heavy in the playoffs, and it paid off with another Super Bowl ring. Considering the loss of Rob Gronkowski and their lack of movement on adding another quality receiver, that sure seems like the plan again. As long as Michel can stay healthy, he could be a first-round pick by the time 2020 rolls around.

The Case Against: First off, it's still Bill Belichick. And if you'd forgotten that he reminded you by selecting Damien Harris in the draft. Belichick has a maddening way of using running backs. Remember that four-week stretch when Michel ran for 282 yards and scored one touchdown while James Develin scored four times? Also, in PPR, Michel's value has to take a big hit. In more than half of the games he played last season, he didn't catch a single pass. His season-high was two receptions in a game, and he only did that once. Joe Mixon was the only top-10 running back in 2018 who caught fewer than 50 passes, and he caught 43 in 14 games. Finally, Michel had injury concerns coming into the NFL and missed three games due to a knee injury at the end of the year. With James White, Rex Burkhead and Harris all in the stable it's hard to count on Michel as a feature back.

55. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

The Case For: He just gave us the single greatest season ever for a first-year starter. Isn't that enough? Mahomes has arguably the best set of weapons in the league, an offensive mastermind for a head coach and makes throws that most quarterbacks wouldn't even dream up. He outscored the No. 2 quarterback by almost six points per game in 2018. The difference between him and No. 12 (Kirk Cousins) was 11 points, or a good week from your flex. Rostering Mahomes is like starting an extra player each week.

The Case Against: Mahomes is awesome, and he's my No. 1 quarterback in 2019, but he's going to regress. He has to. He had an 8.6% touchdown rate in 2018. You shouldn't expect better than 6.5%, which would have cost him 12 touchdowns last year. He probably won't average 8.8 Y/A again either. No one does. If we expect 8.0 Y/A, we're taking away almost 500 yards from last year. A projection of 4,600 yards and 37 touchdowns is still better than you'd project for any other quarterback, but it might not be worth a second- or third-round pick. If he doesn't have Tyreek Hill, he should fall even further than that.

54. David Montgomery, RB, CHI

The Case For: Jordan Howard had 250 carries in 2018 and Montgomery should slide right into that role. What he has on Howard is a more complete game, with good chops in the receiving game. This will allow the Bears to be less predictable on offense and should help keep Montgomery on the field..

The Case Against: Montgomery's ability in the passing game may not matter since he's sharing a backfield with Cohen. Also, Cohen isn't the only back he's sharing with. The Bears signed Mike Davis in the offseason and Davis has a lot of the same positive qualities as Montgomery. There's no guarantee Montgomery is dominating early-down touches to start the season.

53. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL

The Case For: Ingram left the Saints for the Ravens, which means he'll no longer be playing second fiddle to Alvin Kamara. It also means he'll be involved the the most run-heavy offense in football. The Ravens are expected to run the ball more than 60 percent of their offensive plays with Lamar Jackson under center. Ingram brings a veteran presence and a history of an efficient running back to Baltimore. He should get ample opportunity to prove he can still handle a feature role as he turns 30 in December. The threat of Jackson as a runner should open up big holes for Ingram.

The Case Against: The case against Ingram has to start with his age, but that's not all. It will also be really interesting to see if he can be as efficient in Baltimore's system as he was with Drew Brees under center. Gus Edwards was very efficient last year, but now defensive coordinators will have a full season to digest the Ravens offense. We saw what happened in the playoffs when the Chargers saw it for a second time. It's also good to remember the feature role isn't quite the same in Baltimore. There is going to be a committee of sorts, and Jackson is likely to account for at least a quarter of their rush attempts.

52. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN

The Case For: Despite missing two games due to injury, Boyd was one of the best examples of a third-year breakout wide receiver last year. He caught 70 percent of the balls thrown to him and topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. On a per-game basis he was better than Brandin Cooks. The Bengals should be in plenty of games where they're chasing the score, so the volume should be there for Boyd again in 2019, even with A.J. Green back.

The Case Against: There aren't a lot of teams that support multiple startable wide receivers consistently, and it's kind of hard to believe a Bengals squad led by Andy Dalton is going to be one of those teams. If you really think Boyd, A.J. Green and Joe Mixon are all going to be starting options, you probably need to have higher expectations for Dalton.

51. Evan Engram, TE, NYG

The Case For: With Odell Beckham out of the picture, Engram figures to see a boost in targets. He's averaged almost nine targets per game in games with Beckham the past year, which is elite usage for a tight end. While Engram's counting numbers went down last season, he was actually far more efficient. He caught 70 percent of his targets and averaged 12.8 yards per reception. If he can maintain that efficiency with increased usage, Engram could join the big three tight ends as another elite option.

The Case Against: The problem with using Engram's numbers without Beckham is that you're not accounting for the impact of Golden Tate. Tate won't command the same target share Beckham did, but the combination of Tate and Sterling Shepard may tamp down Engram's upside a little bit, especially with Saquon Barkley taking 20 percent of the team's targets.