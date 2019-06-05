2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 70-61

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

We're starting to see some real upside at this point in the rankings, with a slew of potential star receivers highlighting Nos. 70-61.

70. Mike Williams, WR, LAC

The Case For: Williams is yet another third-year breakout candidate at wide receiver., and it tells you something about his talent that we're considering him a breakout candidate when he's coming off a double-digit touchdown season. The departure of Tyrell Williams should give Mike Williams the chance to become more than just a touchdown-dependent bench receiver. The elder Williams saw 65 targets in 2018 that the younger Williams hopes to gobble up. If he gets the lion's share of those targets and maintains his red-zone prowess, he has top-20 upside. If Keenan Allen gets hurt again, the sky is the limit.

The Case Against: While Tyrell Williams is gone, Hunter Henry is back. This is a team that has historically leaned on the tight end position but only threw the ball 82 times to Antonio Gates and Virgil Green last season. Henry's return will take up enough targets to keep Williams from being reliable on a week-to-week basis.

69. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI

The Case For: You could make the argument Sanders landed in the best spot of any rookie. The Eagles have a high-powered offense and Sanders can handle both the running and the passing downs. Jordan Howard shouldn't stand in the talented rookie's way..

The Case Against: The Eagles do have a high-powered offense but they have been reluctant to lean on any one back. Josh Adams led the team with 120 carries last year. LeGarrette Blount's 173 carries are the most any back has earned in Doug Pederson's tenure in Philadelphia. There's a low floor because of Howard and a low ceiling even if Sanders earns the starting role.

68. Christian Kirk, WR, ARI

The Case For: At Larry Fitzgerald's age (36 in August), there's an excellent chance Kirk is the No. 1 receiver for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. This should be a much-improved offense that is forced to throw the ball a lot because of game scripts. Also, that's probably the way Kliff Kingsbury wants to run his offense anyway. There's legitimate 130-target upside with Kirk.

The Case Against: Larry Fitzgerald is still there, and he's now joined by both Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella. With those three and David Johnson in the mix, Kirk could be fighting for Fantasy relevance, much less a No. 1 role.

67. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI

The Case For: Jeffery didn't catch as many touchdowns last season, but he was a better football player than in 2017. He caught 70 percent of his targets and was on pace for more than 1,000 yards. He's a No. 1 receiver in one the most exciting offenses in the league and should see 120 targets.

The Case Against: We can make too much of injury concern, but both Jeffery and his quarterback, Carson Wentz, have been plagued by them. Wentz's risk is exacerbated by the fact the Eagles lost Nick Foles this offseason. And Jeffery actually had his best game in 2018 with Foles. Also, the Eagles like to spread the ball around and they added two more weapons in DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. This could severely limit Jeffery's target upside.

66. O.J. Howard, TE, TB

The Case For: Howard is legitimately a star in the making. He's one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, averaging better than 16 yards per reception two years in a row. We often see tight ends take a little longer than other positions to make a Fantasy impact, but 2019 should be Howard's year with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries out of the picture. We know how much Jameis Winston leans on his tight ends.

The Case Against: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cameron Brate are all still there. And in a Bruce Arians's offense you'd expect there's going to be a running back involved in the passing game as well. Speaking of Arians, when's the last time you can remember a breakout tight end in his offense? Maybe Heath Miller, but that was 2009.

65. Dante Pettis, WR, SF

The Case For: Pettis is the No. 1 WR on a team with Kyle Shanahan calling the plays and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing the football. In his final five games of his rookie season, Pettis caught 20 passes for 359 yards and scored four touchdowns. He should only get better in his second year.

The Case Against: George Kittle is actually the No. 1 receiver on this team, and it's not close. Even during that hot finish, Pettis only averaged six targets per game. If his efficiency dips at all (it probably will) that won't be enough work to justify starting him most weeks. He also has more competition with the addition of Deebo Samuel and jalen Hurd. This team looks like it wants a committee at every position, which will make it hard for Pettis to reach his upside.

64. Lamar Miller, RB, HOU

The Case For: Miller is viewed as a boring pick, and that makes sense. He's been a top 24 running back for five straight years, but he never really wows you. Still, as early as running backs go off the board, there's something enticing about finding a starting running back in the fifth or sixth round. A full season with Deshaun Watson really helped Miller's efficiency (4.6 YPC) despite the Texans' offensive line woes. If they can make improvements there and Miller can stay healthy, he should give us a sixth straight season as a starting option for a fraction of the cost.

The Case Against: The Texans would really like for someone else to take this job, and D'Onta Foreman is now another year removed from his Achilles tear. Also, Miller was not very involved in the passing game last year and that won't likely change with DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee available for Watson.

63. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA

The Case For: The Seahawks didn't throw it often in 2018, but when they threw it to Tyler Lockett good things happened. He caught more than 80 percent of his targets, averaged almost 17 yards per reception and scored once every seven targets. It was arguably the most efficient wide receiver season of all time. While Doug Baldwin's absence certainly factored in, we have no guarantee Baldwin is going to bounce back. He was never fully healthy in 2018 and that hasn't changed as of April. Lockett may just be the No. 1 receiver on this team moving forward.

The Case Against: It's hard to explain just how few targets Lockett had. Every other top-18 receiver from 2018 had at least 75 catches. This Seahawks offense is just too run-heavy to produce a reliable Fantasy option at wide receiver. Lockett is best left for best-ball leagues where you don't have to decide when to start him.

62. Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE

The Case For: Even in a down year Landry was a decent starting option in PPR. Now he gets Odell Beckham to draw coverage away. This could be the most exciting offense in the league in 2019, and Landry should benefit from the attention drawn by Beckham.

The Case Against: This offense was pretty exciting in 2018 with Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens, but it didn't help Landry at all. In fact, he got worse. He averaged 11.8 targets per game before Kitchens took over and just 6.9 in the final eight games. That number could shrink further with Beckham on the team. Landry's value in Fantasy has always been based on volume. You don't want a low-volume slot receiver who rarely scores touchdowns in your lineup.

61. Tevin Coleman, RB, SF

The Case For: Coleman moved out of Devonte Freeman's shadow in the offseason and reunited with Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco running backs were remarkably productive in 2018 with Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert combining for 2,226 yards. Coleman is more talented than all of them.

The Case Against: Those four running backs were very productive, but they also combined for 417 touches. Coleman may only get half that many. There's also another name that wasn't mentioned — Jerick McKinnon. He returns this year, and this looks very much like one a three-headed committee with currently undefined roles. Don't draft the most expensive of the three.