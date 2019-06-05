2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 80-71

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

The 80-71 range is stocked with high-variance pass-catchers and a trio of presumed lead backs with perhaps tenuous claims to heavy workloads:

80. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI



The Case For: It's hard to believe, but Robinson is still a young receiver, not turning 26 until just before the start of the season. He has a creative head coach and a young, improving quarterback. In 10 full games with Mitchell Trubisky last year, he was on pace for 75 catches and over 1,000 yards. He'll be more productive in his second year in the system and should be a solid No. 2 receiver in Fantasy.

The Case Against: This is a good system, but the things that make it good aren't great for Fantasy. Seemingly every week there was a new target leader for the Bears. That could be even worse if Anthony Miller continues to develop and demands a larger share of the targets.

79. Eric Ebron, TE, IND

The Case For: Ebron fell into the perfect situation with the Colts and took advantage of it. Andrew Luck peppered him with targets in the red zone, and Ebron finished second in the league (not just tight ends) in receiving touchdowns. He should once again be a top-five tight end with No. 3 upside.

The Case Against: Ebron's target share was minuscule when Jack Doyle was on the field, and Ebron will have even more competition in 2019. Both Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell should see a fair share of the targets. Everyone seems to agree that Ebron's touchdowns will regress, but they could legitimately be halved, which would make him barely a top-10 tight end.

78. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF

The Case For: McCoy is still the lead back in Buffalo, and the Bills made every effort to make this offense better. They've added a bunch of receivers, which should give McCoy more room to maneuver. They added a bunch of offensive linemen, which should make that unit better, if not yet good. We won't likely ever see peak Shady again, but McCoy should bounce back to be a serviceable starter in 2019.

The Case Against: We're talking about a running back who will be 31 at the start of the season and just averaged 3.2 yards per carry. He only had six games with at least 15 touches and lost rushing production to Josh Allen. His team added Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and drafted Devin Singletary. I'm not even sure McCoy is in the Bills' 2019 plans.

77. Peyton Barber, RB, TB

The Case For: Tampa Bay did not spend a draft pick on a running back. That leaves Barber and Ronald Jones as the main options for the starting role and I'm assuming you watched Jones play football last year. Barber should be the feature back in Bruce Arians' offense, which can be a very productive position.

The Case Against: Barber is the definition of "just a guy" and Jones is a former second round pick. Even if Barber wins this competition he's likely a flex at best. Also, don't be surprised if UDFA Bruce Anderson pushes both of these backs in camp.

76. Geronimo Allison, WR, GB

The Case For: Allison is the Packers' clear No. 2 receiver, which means he'll get close to 100 targets from Aaron Rodgers. Just about anyone would be good in those circumstances. In the four games before he got hurt in 2018, he was on pace for 1,156 yards and eight scores.

The Case Against: Allison has been in the NFL for three seasons and has a total of 55 catches and four touchdowns. There is no guarantee he bests Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in training camp. And even if he does, there's no guarantee he's relevant. In 2017, 42% of the Packers' targets went to Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham. Another 17% went to the running backs. That doesn't leave much room for Allison to get to a 20% target share.

75. Marvin Jones, WR, DET

The Case For: Before his Week 9 injury, Jones was on pace for 903 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a borderline No. 2 receiver in both formats, which is about where he's being drafted. But a lot of that production came with Golden Tate on the field. Danny Amendola shouldn't demand the same target share Tate did, which opens up the opportunity for Jones to top 120 targets for the first time in his career.

The Case Against: The Lions are a below-average offense that would like to be more run-heavy. And Jones isn't as good as Kenny Golladay. He doesn't catch enough passes to be a reliable starter in PPR, and any sort of touchdown regression could make him a flex at best in non-PPR.

74. Derrius Guice, RB, WAS

The Case For: It was just a year ago when Guice was viewed as the second best running back in his draft class. His recovery from his torn ACL has gone well and he should have plenty of time before the start of the season to get ready. Washington's defense could be good enough for a run-heavy attack to work, and with their roster it's probably the only chance for success.

The Case Against: Washington re-signed Adrian Peterson, drafted Bryce Love, and still has Chris Thompson, so it sure seems like the Redskins are going to have a committee in 2019. They're also going to have almost no passing game, which will mean a lot of eight-man boxes for the running backs to navigate. Guice is still a strong hold in Dynasty, but we may have to wait one more year to see him truly break out.

73. Will Fuller, WR, HOU

The Case For: When Fuller has played with Deshaun Watson, they've been virtually unstoppable. He has 1,000-yard potential over a full season and has posted a ridiculous touchdown rate with Watson. Teams simply cannot stop him while also giving DeAndre Hopkins the attention he deserves.

The Case Against: There is really very little reason to believe Fuller can handle a full 16-game season. He's recovering from a torn ACL right now and has only played 17 games over the past two seasons combined. He's a fine bench option with upside but certainly not someone you want to rely on.

72. Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC

The Case For: Westbrook is the most talented receiver in Jacksonville, and this passing game got a major upgrade in the offseason. For starters, new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo actually wants to throw the football. Maybe more importantly, new quarterback Nick Foles is actually capable. Westbrook has top-20 upside in the new offense if he bonds quickly with Foles.

The Case Against: DeFilippo was fired by the Vikings before the Jaguars hired him. And are we really upgrading a receiver because of Nick Foles? This is still a run-first team with a below-average quarterback. No one receiver is going to get enough targets to be a difference-maker.

71. Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ

The Case For: Anderson has already been a top-25 receiver once in his career and looked like one again after he formed a bond with Sam Darnold. On a team full of slot receivers, Anderson stands out as the big-play threat, and he's hinted this offseason that the Jets plan on using him as a more complete receiver instead of just sending him deep on every snap. If Sam Darnold takes a step forward in his sophomore season, Anderson figures to be the main beneficiary as the No. 1 receiver in New York.

The Case Against: The only receiver we saw put up big numbers under Adam Gase in Miami was Jarvis Landry, and it's hard to imagine a receiver less like Anderson than Landry. The Jets signed Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder in the offseason, which will put a serious dent in Anderson's target upside. He looks like a very good third receiver in best-ball leagues, but he'll be maddening to own in a league where you have to choose when to start him.