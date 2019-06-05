2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 90-81

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Two high-upside rookie wide receivers slot in among veteran options at the position and two solid TE1s in this look at players ranked 90-81:

90. Corey Davis, WR, TEN

The Case For: Davis improved in his sophomore year and is primed for a third-year breakout. He has an excellent pedigree as a former top-five pick and showed flashes in 2018 of just how high his upside can be. Three times he scored at least 19 PPR Fantasy points. If Davis and Marcus Mariota both stay healthy in 2019, we'll finally see the receiver's potential pay off in Fantasy Football.

The Case Against: The Titans are going to lean heavily on the run game, which severely limits the upside for any of their pass-catchers. Davis will also have to contend with the return of Delanie Walker and the arrival of Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown. Davis is a fine third receiver or a best-ball play due to his weekly upside, but most weeks there won't be enough volume for him to be a reliable starter. Besides, why would we think both Davis and Marcus Mariota are going to stay healthy?

89. Mecole Hardman, WR, KC

The Case For: We don't know if the Chiefs are going to have Tyreek Hill or not, but if they don't Hardman profiles as exactly the type of receiver who could fill Hill's shoes. He's very good around the line of scrimmage and has the speed to get behind the defense. Those two attributes are enough to succeed with Patrick Mahomes..

The Case Against: Hardman is extremely raw and it's not like Hill was a gadget player made elite by Mahomes. He had improved greatly as a receiver since he joined the league and Hardman still needs that seasoning. The most likely scenario has him fourth in the pecking order behind Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and whoever starts at running back

88. Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA

The Case For: The Seahawks invested a first-round pick in Penny last season, so it's hard to believe they don't view him as an important piece of their offense moving forward. This is a team that ran the ball 534 times in 2018, so there is plenty of room for both sides of a committee to have success. The Seahawks showed that in the latter part of last season, giving Penny seven carries per game in the second half. He responded, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. With a full offseason, he should get better in the passing game and have an impact in 2019 in all facets of the game. He may even take the lead role from Carson at some point.

The Case Against: He just doesn't seem to run as hard as Carson, definitely not as violent. The Seahawks are a smash-mouth team now, and Penny did not look like he fit that mold as a rookie. Worse, he couldn't get on the field on passing downs. The Seahawks didn't seem to care that they'd spent a first-round pick on Penny last season, and I don't know why that would change a year later. He's a handcuff, nothing more.

87. Jared Cook, TE, NO

The Case For: The tight end position in Fantasy Football is terrible, and Cook was one of the few good options in 2018. Now he's getting a major quarterback upgrade with his move to the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees hasn't targeted the tight end much recently, but that's mostly because they haven't had a good one since Jimmy Graham left. Cook should follow up his 2018 with another top-10 season and he may even score more touchdowns.

The Case Against: Another reason Brees hasn't targeted his tight ends much is because he has Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Those two accounted for 49% of the Saints total targets in 2018. Ben Watson was third on the team with just 46. Cook will have red-zone opportunities, but he won't sniff the 101 targets he saw last year. He's a fine late-round option to settle on, but nothing more.

86. Parris Campbell, WR, IND

The Case For: Campbell gets to catch passes from Andrew Luck and opposing defenses will devote all of their attention to stopping T.Y. Hilton. Campbell should dominate short area targets while still possessing the ability to get behind the defense. Devin Funchess is his only competition for the No. 2 receiver role in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the league.

The Case Against: Receivers not named Hilton caught nine touchdown passes for Indianapolis last season and none of them caught more than three. Luck targets big bodies in the red zone and the Colts have both Eric Ebron and Devin Funchess to fill that role. Barring an injury to Hilton there's not a path to Fantasy relevance for Campbell.

85. Hunter Henry, TE, LAC

The Case For: Henry was our favorite breakout tight end a year ago before suffering a torn ACL that cost him the season. But the injury happened early enough in the offseason, and Henry is young enough that we can just repeat that call. Henry is still just 25 years old and already has an eight-touchdown season on his resume. Antonio Gates is no longer in the way and Philip Rivers has a long history of leaning on his tight end.

The Case Against: The Chargers fix last year was to target their running backs more and use Mike Williams in the red zone. Williams, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are all still there, and there's no guarantee they won't stand in the way of Henry's breakout. Henry is a fine late-round tight end to settle for, but don't go reaching. There are still plenty of weapons in Los Angeles.

84. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

The Case For: Ekeler has been wildly efficient as a change-of-pace back behind Melvin Gordon. He's averaged better than 5 yards per carry and more than 10 yards per reception each of his first two seasons in the NFL. He's one of the rare backups who have Fantasy value with the starter healthy. And if Gordon goes down again, he becomes an instant starter.

The Case Against: When Gordon did go down last year it became another committee with Justin Jackson. Unsurprisingly, Ekeler's efficiency suffered with more work while Jackson at times looked like the better back. There's just no guarantee Ekeler beats out Jackson for the secondary role, and certainly no guarantee either will be must-start if Gordon goes down.

83. Golden Tate, WR, NYG

The Case For: Let's forget about the experiment in Philadelphia for a moment. Before the trade, Tate was on his way to a third straight 90-catch, 1,000-yard season in Detroit. There are plenty of targets available in New York; Odell Beckham was getting 10 per game. Tate doesn't need all of those to be a value where he's likely to be drafted. Pencil him in for 80 catches and close to 1,000 yards. He's a guy you'll be starting most weeks in PPR.

The Case Against: The Giants don't have a true No. 1, but they do have Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. It may be difficult for Tate to get more than 110 targets, which isn't enough if he doesn't drastically improve his yards per reception. Tate will also be 31 when the season starts and just posted his lowest catch rate (65 percent) since 2013. He also hasn't averaged better than 11.8 yards per reception since 2014. If neither of those improve in 2019, he'll struggle to make an impact in Fantasy.

82. Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG

The Case For: Shepard has a legitimate chance to be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants now that Odell Beckham is in Cleveland. He's averaged better than eight yards per target each of the past two seasons, so if he can get to 125 targets he should approach 1,000 yards and be a borderline No. 2 receiver.

The Case Against: Shepard does have the potential to lead the Giants in targets but with Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram and Golden Tate there it's really hard to see an enormous upside. Every indication the Giants have given us this offseason is that they want to go more run heavy so Shepard may struggle to reach 120 targets. You're better served if he's your No. 4 receiver.

81. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE

The Case For: Mayfield was fantastic as a rookie. In his 13 starts he was on pace for 4,337 yards and 33 touchdowns. In the final eight games after Hue Jackson left, he was on pace for 4,508 yards and 38 touchdowns. You could make the argument he didn't need any type of boost at all. Then the Browns went out and got Odell Beckham. Mayfield is one of a handful of quarterbacks who has the upside to challenge Patrick Mahomes in 2019.

The Case Against: It's still the Browns? Seriously, it's hard to find a bad thing to say about Mayfield right now. He does throw too many interceptions and there is some chance the league fares better against Kitchens' offense with a half season of tape on it, but the talent the Browns have accumulated may make that a moot point.