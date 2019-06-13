2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB strategy and Tiers 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position for 2019, and gives his first positional tiers
As a position, running backs matter. They've always mattered. For Fantasy they matter because they're highly productive thanks to their workloads, they're the best trade currency out there, and there are enough good ones to go around.
That means Fantasy players have plenty of strategies when it comes to drafting them, and your league's scoring system will play a huge role in what strategy you go with.
PPR RB Tiers 1.0
ELITE
NEAR-ELITE
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
VERY GOOD
ROUND 1
ROUNDS 2, 3
ROUNDS 3, 4
ROUND 5
Alvin Kamara
Le'Veon Bell
Phillip Lindsay
Devonta Freeman
Saquon Barkley
David Johnson
Derrick Henry
Mark Ingram
Christian McCaffrey
James Conner
Sony Michel
Tevin Coleman
Ezekiel Elliott
Joe Mixon
Marlon Mack
Miles Sanders
Melvin Gordon
Nick Chubb
Leonard Fournette
Kenyan Drake
Todd Gurley
Josh Jacobs
Damien Williams
David Montgomery
Dalvin Cook
James White
Aaron Jones
Chris Carson
Kerryon Johnson
|
NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
BENCH DEPTH
ROUNDS 6-7
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUNDS 10-11
ROUND 11+
Tarik Cohen
Peyton Barber
Ronald Jones
Jamaal Williams
Lamar Miller
Rashaad Penny
Austin Ekeler
C.J. Anderson
LeSean McCoy
Ito Smith
Alexander Mattison
Justice Hill
Jordan Howard
Carlos Hyde
Jaylen Samuels
Devin Singletary
Derrius Guice
Latavius Murray
D'Onta Foreman
Dion Lewis
|
Darrell Henderson
Jerick McKinnon
Kalen Ballage
|
|
|
Kareem Hunt
|
|
|
Adrian Peterson
|
|
|
Royce Freeman
|
|
|
Matt Breida
|
|
|
Nyheim Hines
|
|
|
Jalen Richard
|
|
|
Chase Edmonds
In PPR, where wide receiver and tight end values rise with the value of catches, the top-two tiers of rushers are pushed into early Round 3 and further pushes the third and fourth tiers down the line. Fantasy drafters will still chase running backs, but there's a little less pressure because there are enough of them who catch the ball and can accrue useful Fantasy points that way. I'm going for three running backs through six rounds in PPR.
Non-PPR RB Tiers 1.0
ELITE
NEAR-ELITE
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
VERY GOOD
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
ROUND 3
ROUNDS 4-5
Ezekiel Elliott
James Conner
Sony Michel
David Montgomery
Saquon Barkley
Le'Veon Bell
Aaron Jones
Chris Carson
Alvin Kamara
David Johnson
Phillip Lindsay
Kerryon Johnson
Christian McCaffrey
Joe Mixon
Derrick Henry
Mark Ingram
Melvin Gordon
Nick Chubb
Leonard Fournette
Tevin Coleman
Todd Gurley
Marlon Mack
Devonta Freeman
Damien Williams
Josh Jacobs
Miles Sanders
Dalvin Cook
James White
|
|
NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
BENCH DEPTH
ROUNDS 6-7
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUNDS 9-10
ROUND 11+
Lamar Miller
Rashaad Penny
D'Onta Foreman
Justice Hill
Tarik Cohen
Ito Smith
Austin Ekeler
Devin Singletary
Kenyan Drake
Carlos Hyde
Jamaal Williams
Kalen Ballage
Jordan Howard
Latavius Murray
C.J. Anderson
Kareem Hunt
LeSean McCoy
Darrell Henderson
Jerick McKinnon
Royce Freeman
Derrius Guice
Ronald Jones
Adrian Peterson
Peyton Barber
Alexander Mattison
Dion Lewis
Jaylen Samuels
Matt Breida
Chase Edmonds
Tony Pollard
It's a different story in Non-PPR. he first two tiers of running backs will get you through the first two rounds there. You'll want to land at least one of them as either a cornerstone for your team or as a very good starter to match with the receiver you chose as the squad's cornerstone instead. Most drafters will begin taking one running back and one wide receiver. If running backs mean anything to you at all, taking three within the first five rounds — and two in the first four — should set you up nicely for a well-built roster.
Is Zero RB still a thing? It is, and it's not a bad way to go if you're picking late in Round 1/early in Round 2 in full PPR. You could kick off a team with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman and still find roster-filling running backs later on. It's a lot less appealing in non-PPR when receptions become meaningless, and it's borderline insanity to do it when there's an elite-tier running back staring you in the face, so rule it out if you have an early first-round pick.
Because running backs are so vital to Fantasy Football success, it's still recommended to get a lot of them. If you have six bench spots, aim for at least six on your roster. Seven or eight bench spots? Aim for seven. Remember, each running back you take represents potential, even the ones who begin the season as backups. Never draft a running back you're not excited about, and never draft a running back who you'd probably drop after one or two dud games to begin the year.
Draft for opportunity, draft for potential, and draft youth. Then be as patient as you can.
