2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: RB strategy and Tiers 1.0

As a position, running backs matter. They've always mattered. For Fantasy they matter because they're highly productive thanks to their workloads, they're the best trade currency out there, and there are enough good ones to go around.

That means Fantasy players have plenty of strategies when it comes to drafting them, and your league's scoring system will play a huge role in what strategy you go with.

PPR RB Tiers 1.0

ELITE NEAR-ELITE HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD VERY GOOD ROUND 1 ROUNDS 2, 3 ROUNDS 3, 4 ROUND 5 Alvin Kamara Le'Veon Bell Phillip Lindsay Devonta Freeman Saquon Barkley David Johnson Derrick Henry Mark Ingram Christian McCaffrey James Conner Sony Michel Tevin Coleman Ezekiel Elliott Joe Mixon Marlon Mack Miles Sanders Melvin Gordon Nick Chubb Leonard Fournette Kenyan Drake

Todd Gurley Josh Jacobs



Damien Williams David Montgomery



Dalvin Cook James White



Aaron Jones Chris Carson





Kerryon Johnson









NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS BENCH DEPTH ROUNDS 6-7 ROUNDS 8-9 ROUNDS 10-11 ROUND 11+ Tarik Cohen Peyton Barber Ronald Jones Jamaal Williams Lamar Miller Rashaad Penny Austin Ekeler C.J. Anderson LeSean McCoy Ito Smith Alexander Mattison Justice Hill Jordan Howard Carlos Hyde Jaylen Samuels Devin Singletary Derrius Guice Latavius Murray D'Onta Foreman Dion Lewis

Darrell Henderson Jerick McKinnon Kalen Ballage





Kareem Hunt





Adrian Peterson





Royce Freeman





Matt Breida





Nyheim Hines





Jalen Richard





Chase Edmonds

In PPR, where wide receiver and tight end values rise with the value of catches, the top-two tiers of rushers are pushed into early Round 3 and further pushes the third and fourth tiers down the line. Fantasy drafters will still chase running backs, but there's a little less pressure because there are enough of them who catch the ball and can accrue useful Fantasy points that way. I'm going for three running backs through six rounds in PPR.

Non-PPR RB Tiers 1.0

ELITE NEAR-ELITE HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD VERY GOOD ROUND 1 ROUND 2 ROUND 3 ROUNDS 4-5 Ezekiel Elliott James Conner Sony Michel David Montgomery Saquon Barkley Le'Veon Bell Aaron Jones Chris Carson Alvin Kamara David Johnson Phillip Lindsay Kerryon Johnson Christian McCaffrey Joe Mixon Derrick Henry Mark Ingram Melvin Gordon Nick Chubb Leonard Fournette Tevin Coleman

Todd Gurley Marlon Mack Devonta Freeman

Damien Williams Josh Jacobs Miles Sanders

Dalvin Cook James White





NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS BENCH DEPTH ROUNDS 6-7 ROUNDS 8-9 ROUNDS 9-10 ROUND 11+ Lamar Miller Rashaad Penny D'Onta Foreman Justice Hill Tarik Cohen Ito Smith Austin Ekeler Devin Singletary Kenyan Drake Carlos Hyde Jamaal Williams Kalen Ballage Jordan Howard Latavius Murray C.J. Anderson Kareem Hunt LeSean McCoy Darrell Henderson Jerick McKinnon Royce Freeman Derrius Guice Ronald Jones Adrian Peterson Peyton Barber Alexander Mattison Dion Lewis Jaylen Samuels Matt Breida Chase Edmonds Tony Pollard

It's a different story in Non-PPR. he first two tiers of running backs will get you through the first two rounds there. You'll want to land at least one of them as either a cornerstone for your team or as a very good starter to match with the receiver you chose as the squad's cornerstone instead. Most drafters will begin taking one running back and one wide receiver. If running backs mean anything to you at all, taking three within the first five rounds — and two in the first four — should set you up nicely for a well-built roster.

Is Zero RB still a thing? It is, and it's not a bad way to go if you're picking late in Round 1/early in Round 2 in full PPR. You could kick off a team with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman and still find roster-filling running backs later on. It's a lot less appealing in non-PPR when receptions become meaningless, and it's borderline insanity to do it when there's an elite-tier running back staring you in the face, so rule it out if you have an early first-round pick.

Because running backs are so vital to Fantasy Football success, it's still recommended to get a lot of them. If you have six bench spots, aim for at least six on your roster. Seven or eight bench spots? Aim for seven. Remember, each running back you take represents potential, even the ones who begin the season as backups. Never draft a running back you're not excited about, and never draft a running back who you'd probably drop after one or two dud games to begin the year.

Draft for opportunity, draft for potential, and draft youth. Then be as patient as you can.