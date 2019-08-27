2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Reviewing ADP from five major sites -- who is highest on Curtis Samuel and Tony Pollard plus 27 more takeaways
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower Average Draft Positions at five different sites.
If you've ever drafted Fantasy Football leagues at multiple sites, you've certainly recognized players are ranked differently, and are often available much earlier or later in drafts based on those default rankings.
We're going to take a look at ADP data from five sites today, including CBS, Yahoo!, ESPN and data from just the past week from two sites that feature some higher-stakes contests, the NFC and FFPC.
Before we jump into a look at Average Draft Positions across various sites, we need to level the playing field a bit. Three quick notes:
Different sites use different scoring systems. Yahoo! uses half-point PPR as their standard, while the FFPC uses TE Premium scoring. There are other subtle differences, but I'll try to avoid players that are higher or lower based on scoring.
There are quirks within the ADP data. ESPN, for instance, isn't higher that consensus on many players, but there are several they are quite a bit lower on. Yahoo! is lower on several players that have made big rises, like Chris Carson and Emmanuel Sanders, leading me to believe their data goes back further to when those players were routinely drafted later. I've omitted those players as I'm not sure that is particularly useful, but it's worth noting that it's possible you'll be able to grab late risers the latest in Yahoo! drafts.
Quarterbacks go much later at NFC and FFPC than at larger sites with more public leagues.
We'll first look at some guys who are abnormally high at CBS, ESPN or Yahoo!, then those who are abnormally low, before we finish up by using NFC and FFPC ADP to identify several players who are low across the public league spectrum, and might be good targets no matter where you draft.
ADP Groups
Players Going Too High
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thompson will likely play a pass-catching role for Washington, but that may not justify his 134.6 ADP at CBS when he's going outside the top 160 at each of the other four sites.
Marqise Lee WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Lee is an interesting watch list candidate as he returns from missing 2018 to a knee injury, but his slow rehab has knocked him out of the top 250 at each of the other four sites while his CBS ADP is 131.5.
TB Tampa Bay • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Barber's 100.6 ADP at CBS is more than a round higher than at FFPC, and he's outside the top 120 at each of Yahoo!, ESPN, and NFC.
Todd Gurley RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We come across our first big name, as Todd Gurley's 10.1 ADP at ESPN is well above his ADP at CBS (15.0), FFPC (17.0), NFC (17.6), and Yahoo! (19.7).
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jeffery's 57.1 ADP at ESPN is a half-round higher than his NFC ADP of 63.8, while he goes 69.0 (CBS) or later at the other three sites.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Prescott starts the season with a cake schedule and is one of my favorite late-round quarterback options, except at ESPN he's not quite the late-round option he is elsewhere. He comes in at 99.7 at ESPN, 117.5 at Yahoo!, and outside the top 120 everywhere else.
Nick Chubb RB
CLE Cleveland • #24
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
At the FFPC, Chubb's ADP is 10.5, while it's 12.1 at the NFC. Those numbers are far higher than at CBS (14.9) or ESPN (22.6), but not Yahoo!, where he's highest of all at 10.1.
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Wilson's Yahoo! ADP of 68.2 is far higher than not just the FFPC and NFC sites, which is standard for QBs, but also CBS (91.3) and ESPN (103.2).
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Rudolph doesn't come off the board until at least pick 139 at CBS, ESPN or the NFC. But his Yahoo! ADP of 119.9 is more comparable to his ADP at the TE Premium site, FFPC (114.8).
Players Going Too Low
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
At just 25 years old, Robinson is a bit of an afterthought in Fantasy drafts. He missed three games last year, but posted perhaps his best game in the Bears' lone postseason contest. His 92.1 ADP at CBS is at least 15 picks later than the other four sites.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watkins is inside the top-80 picks at ESPN and the NFC, while he goes at pick 91 on the TE Premium site FFPC. Getting this cheaper piece of Kansas City's offense is easier at Yahoo! at pick 96.5, but it's CBS where he's outside the top 100 at 101.7.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gallup is becoming a popular sleeper, but he goes in the 120s at ESPN, Yahoo!, and NFC, and 131.8 at the FFPC. At CBS, you can wait another round and nab him at pick 142.4 on average.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
At Yahoo!, the Bears rookie goes at pick 55.6 on average. At CBS, NFC, and FFPC, he goes in the low forties as a fourth-round pick. But at ESPN, he's a steal in the sixth round, going at pick 68.6 on average.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams is a polarizing figure, and his ADP has been all over the map this offseason. Despite that, his ADPs at CBS, Yahoo!, NFC and FFPC are all between pick 24 and 27, the early third round. At ESPN, he goes on average in the late fourth, at pick 45.9
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
ESPN's ADP seems to be low on several late-round running back targets, and Samuels is certainly one. Samuels goes as high as pick 105.5 at the FPC, but at ESPN he goes 163.9, more than 40 picks later than any of the other four sites.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
In keeping with the theme, Hill goes at pick 168.9 at ESPN. You can also wait on him at CBS, where his ADP is 149.2. At each of the other three sites, it's between pick 124 and 128.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ballage is yet another RB to wait on at ESPN. His 161.1 ADP barely registers compared to 125.6 at Yahoo!, 122.9 at CBS, and right around 110 at FFPC and NFC.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
While quarterbacks tend to go later at NFC and FFPC, that's not the case for Winston, at least not compared to his ESPN ADP. Winston is a top-120 pick at each of the other four sites, and just inside the top 100 at CBS. But at ESPN, Bruce Arians' quarterback goes at pick 154.9.
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fournette is a top-30 pick at each of the other four sites, meaning he's off the board by the middle of the third round. But despite Yahoo! being half-PPR, something that should probably benefit Fournette, his ADP is 35.7. If you're a fan of the Jags' lead back, Yahoo! is the place to comfortably nab him in the third round this year.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lockett's ADP is in the late fourth round at the NFC, and just outside it at the TE Premium FFPC, at pick 50.1. It's lower across the board in public leagues, but lowest at Yahoo! where it sits in the early sixth round at 61.6.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
A top-80 pick at both the FFPC and NFC, Guice's ADP is 82.9 at ESPN and 89.1 at CBS. But at Yahoo!, you can get him outside the top-100 picks in many leagues, as his ADP there is 102.8.
Players Higher at NFC and FFPC
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
A popular breakout pick, Sanders goes at pick 58 at FFPC and 61.3 at NFC, but his ADP is no higher than 75.7 (CBS) at the three major sites. He comes in at picks 95.7 and 96.4 at ESPN and Yahoo!
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
You'll notice a theme, where young upside plays are going much higher at NFC and FFPC. Henderson checks in between picks 85 and 90 at those sites, but is no higher than pick 105.4 (CBS) at the other three. His 134.1 ADP at ESPN is by far the lowest.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Samuel's been a riser of late, which helps explain this disparity. But his 78.7 and 83.8 ADPs at the FPC and NFFC are at least two rounds higher than the other three sites, where he goes between pick 105.2 (Yahoo!) and 120.4 (ESPN).
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We can't talk about Samuel without talking about Moore. Moore's ADP at the NFC and FFPC is 53.1 and 60.8, making him a likely fifth-round pick when you account for the TE Premium at the FFPC. He comes in at 68.7 at ESPN, and right around pick 78 at both CBS and Yahoo!
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #36
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Another rookie riser, Tony Pollard's ADP sits right around pick 109 at both the NFC and FFPC, but is outside the top 120 at CBS and Yahoo! and all the way down at 156.7 on ESPN.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Freeman goes between pick 110 and 122 at each of CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo! But at the NFC and FFPC sites, his ADP comes in at 92.3 and 86.8.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sutton goes at pick 91.8 on average at the NFC, while his 111.3 FFPC ADP is still nearly a round higher than any of the other three sites. He's cheapest at ESPN and CBS, at picks 127.3 and 127.7.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Despite some buzz from the team that Edmonds might spell David Johnson a bit this year in what is expected to be a higher-paced offense, he doesn't have an ADP at any of the three major sites. He goes in the 15th round on average at both the NFC and FFPC.
