2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Reviewing ADP from five major sites -- who is highest on Curtis Samuel and Tony Pollard plus 27 more takeaways

If you've ever drafted Fantasy Football leagues at multiple sites, you've certainly recognized players are ranked differently, and are often available much earlier or later in drafts based on those default rankings.

We're going to take a look at ADP data from five sites today, including CBS, Yahoo!, ESPN and data from just the past week from two sites that feature some higher-stakes contests, the NFC and FFPC.

Before we jump into a look at Average Draft Positions across various sites, we need to level the playing field a bit. Three quick notes:

Different sites use different scoring systems. Yahoo! uses half-point PPR as their standard, while the FFPC uses TE Premium scoring. There are other subtle differences, but I'll try to avoid players that are higher or lower based on scoring. There are quirks within the ADP data. ESPN, for instance, isn't higher that consensus on many players, but there are several they are quite a bit lower on. Yahoo! is lower on several players that have made big rises, like Chris Carson and Emmanuel Sanders, leading me to believe their data goes back further to when those players were routinely drafted later. I've omitted those players as I'm not sure that is particularly useful, but it's worth noting that it's possible you'll be able to grab late risers the latest in Yahoo! drafts. Quarterbacks go much later at NFC and FFPC than at larger sites with more public leagues.

We'll first look at some guys who are abnormally high at CBS, ESPN or Yahoo!, then those who are abnormally low, before we finish up by using NFC and FFPC ADP to identify several players who are low across the public league spectrum, and might be good targets no matter where you draft.

Buyer Beware Players Going Too High

High CBS ADP Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 178 REC 41 REYDS 268 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Thompson will likely play a pass-catching role for Washington, but that may not justify his 134.6 ADP at CBS when he's going outside the top 160 at each of the other four sites. Marqise Lee WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Lee is an interesting watch list candidate as he returns from missing 2018 to a knee injury, but his slow rehab has knocked him out of the top 250 at each of the other four sites while his CBS ADP is 131.5. Peyton Barber RB TB Tampa Bay • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 871 REC 20 REYDS 92 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.4 Barber's 100.6 ADP at CBS is more than a round higher than at FFPC, and he's outside the top 120 at each of Yahoo!, ESPN, and NFC.

High ESPN ADP Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1251 REC 59 REYDS 580 TD 21 FPTS/G 26.6 We come across our first big name, as Todd Gurley's 10.1 ADP at ESPN is well above his ADP at CBS (15.0), FFPC (17.0), NFC (17.6), and Yahoo! (19.7). Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 65 TAR 92 REYDS 843 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 Jeffery's 57.1 ADP at ESPN is a half-round higher than his NFC ADP of 63.8, while he goes 69.0 (CBS) or later at the other three sites. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 3885 RUYDS 305 TD 28 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.6 Prescott starts the season with a cake schedule and is one of my favorite late-round quarterback options, except at ESPN he's not quite the late-round option he is elsewhere. He comes in at 99.7 at ESPN, 117.5 at Yahoo!, and outside the top 120 everywhere else.

High Yahoo! ADP Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 996 REC 20 REYDS 149 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.1 At the FFPC, Chubb's ADP is 10.5, while it's 12.1 at the NFC. Those numbers are far higher than at CBS (14.9) or ESPN (22.6), but not Yahoo!, where he's highest of all at 10.1. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 3448 RUYDS 376 TD 35 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.1 Wilson's Yahoo! ADP of 68.2 is far higher than not just the FFPC and NFC sites, which is standard for QBs, but also CBS (91.3) and ESPN (103.2). Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 824 REC 26 REYDS 378 TD 14 FPTS/G 20.8 Rudolph doesn't come off the board until at least pick 139 at CBS, ESPN or the NFC. But his Yahoo! ADP of 119.9 is more comparable to his ADP at the TE Premium site, FFPC (114.8).

Wait For It Players Going Too Low

Low CBS ADP Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 55 TAR 94 REYDS 754 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 At just 25 years old, Robinson is a bit of an afterthought in Fantasy drafts. He missed three games last year, but posted perhaps his best game in the Bears' lone postseason contest. His 92.1 ADP at CBS is at least 15 picks later than the other four sites. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 55 REYDS 519 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Watkins is inside the top-80 picks at ESPN and the NFC, while he goes at pick 91 on the TE Premium site FFPC. Getting this cheaper piece of Kansas City's offense is easier at Yahoo! at pick 96.5, but it's CBS where he's outside the top 100 at 101.7. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 33 TAR 68 REYDS 507 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Gallup is becoming a popular sleeper, but he goes in the 120s at ESPN, Yahoo!, and NFC, and 131.8 at the FFPC. At CBS, you can wait another round and nab him at pick 142.4 on average.

Low at ESPN David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 At Yahoo!, the Bears rookie goes at pick 55.6 on average. At CBS, NFC, and FFPC, he goes in the low forties as a fourth-round pick. But at ESPN, he's a steal in the sixth round, going at pick 68.6 on average. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 23 REYDS 160 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.1 Williams is a polarizing figure, and his ADP has been all over the map this offseason. Despite that, his ADPs at CBS, Yahoo!, NFC and FFPC are all between pick 24 and 27, the early third round. At ESPN, he goes on average in the late fourth, at pick 45.9 Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 26 REYDS 199 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.9 ESPN's ADP seems to be low on several late-round running back targets, and Samuels is certainly one. Samuels goes as high as pick 105.5 at the FPC, but at ESPN he goes 163.9, more than 40 picks later than any of the other four sites. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 In keeping with the theme, Hill goes at pick 168.9 at ESPN. You can also wait on him at CBS, where his ADP is 149.2. At each of the other three sites, it's between pick 124 and 128. Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 191 REC 9 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.1 Ballage is yet another RB to wait on at ESPN. His 161.1 ADP barely registers compared to 125.6 at Yahoo!, 122.9 at CBS, and right around 110 at FFPC and NFC. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 2992 RUYDS 281 TD 20 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 While quarterbacks tend to go later at NFC and FFPC, that's not the case for Winston, at least not compared to his ESPN ADP. Winston is a top-120 pick at each of the other four sites, and just inside the top 100 at CBS. But at ESPN, Bruce Arians' quarterback goes at pick 154.9.

Low at Yahoo! Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 439 REC 22 REYDS 185 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9 Fournette is a top-30 pick at each of the other four sites, meaning he's off the board by the middle of the third round. But despite Yahoo! being half-PPR, something that should probably benefit Fournette, his ADP is 35.7. If you're a fan of the Jags' lead back, Yahoo! is the place to comfortably nab him in the third round this year. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 57 TAR 71 REYDS 965 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.8 Lockett's ADP is in the late fourth round at the NFC, and just outside it at the TE Premium FFPC, at pick 50.1. It's lower across the board in public leagues, but lowest at Yahoo! where it sits in the early sixth round at 61.6. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 A top-80 pick at both the FFPC and NFC, Guice's ADP is 82.9 at ESPN and 89.1 at CBS. But at Yahoo!, you can get him outside the top-100 picks in many leagues, as his ADP there is 102.8.

Universal Targets Players Higher at NFC and FFPC

High at NFC/FFPC Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 A popular breakout pick, Sanders goes at pick 58 at FFPC and 61.3 at NFC, but his ADP is no higher than 75.7 (CBS) at the three major sites. He comes in at picks 95.7 and 96.4 at ESPN and Yahoo! Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 You'll notice a theme, where young upside plays are going much higher at NFC and FFPC. Henderson checks in between picks 85 and 90 at those sites, but is no higher than pick 105.4 (CBS) at the other three. His 134.1 ADP at ESPN is by far the lowest. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 65 REYDS 494 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 Samuel's been a riser of late, which helps explain this disparity. But his 78.7 and 83.8 ADPs at the FPC and NFFC are at least two rounds higher than the other three sites, where he goes between pick 105.2 (Yahoo!) and 120.4 (ESPN). D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 55 TAR 82 REYDS 788 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 We can't talk about Samuel without talking about Moore. Moore's ADP at the NFC and FFPC is 53.1 and 60.8, making him a likely fifth-round pick when you account for the TE Premium at the FFPC. He comes in at 68.7 at ESPN, and right around pick 78 at both CBS and Yahoo! Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #36

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Another rookie riser, Tony Pollard's ADP sits right around pick 109 at both the NFC and FFPC, but is outside the top 120 at CBS and Yahoo! and all the way down at 156.7 on ESPN. Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 521 REC 14 REYDS 72 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.2 Freeman goes between pick 110 and 122 at each of CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo! But at the NFC and FFPC sites, his ADP comes in at 92.3 and 86.8. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 42 TAR 84 REYDS 704 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Sutton goes at pick 91.8 on average at the NFC, while his 111.3 FFPC ADP is still nearly a round higher than any of the other three sites. He's cheapest at ESPN and CBS, at picks 127.3 and 127.7. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 208 REC 20 REYDS 103 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 Despite some buzz from the team that Edmonds might spell David Johnson a bit this year in what is expected to be a higher-paced offense, he doesn't have an ADP at any of the three major sites. He goes in the 15th round on average at both the NFC and FFPC.