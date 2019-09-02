2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Cheat Sheet with Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more

Like it or not, your running backs are probably going to make or break your Fantasy Football team. Whether you invest early or opt to look for bargains later, you're going to need production from this spot to have a chance to win.

With our running back preview content, we didn't want to just give you lists of players we like and dislike. We wanted to give you the tools you need to make the right decision. So, we've got a series of stories about how to approach the position on Draft Day to help steer you to make the best decisions you can make.

Of course, part of the fun of Fantasy Football for us is putting together those lists of players we like and dislike, so we went ahead and did that too. We want to plant our flags on players and beat our chests when we get them right, so you'll find that here, too.

That combination — the strategy and the players to target — is what you need to build the best team possible on Draft Day. Here's our Fantasy Football Today team's preview of the running back position in 2019. You can find our quarterback position preview here, as well.

RB Preview

Our staff puts together what you need to know about RB in 2019.

Draft Strategy

Player Previews

Projections

Tiers

Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for RB on Draft Day.

The Elite Tier (PPR)

Dynasty Rankings

Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the running back for Dynasty leagues.

Saquon Barkley Ezekiel Elliott Alvin Kamara Christian McCaffrey Joe Mixon

See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for RB here.