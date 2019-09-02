2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Cheat Sheet with Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all of our position preview content.
Like it or not, your running backs are probably going to make or break your Fantasy Football team. Whether you invest early or opt to look for bargains later, you're going to need production from this spot to have a chance to win.
With our running back preview content, we didn't want to just give you lists of players we like and dislike. We wanted to give you the tools you need to make the right decision. So, we've got a series of stories about how to approach the position on Draft Day to help steer you to make the best decisions you can make.
Of course, part of the fun of Fantasy Football for us is putting together those lists of players we like and dislike, so we went ahead and did that too. We want to plant our flags on players and beat our chests when we get them right, so you'll find that here, too.
That combination — the strategy and the players to target — is what you need to build the best team possible on Draft Day. Here's our Fantasy Football Today team's preview of the running back position in 2019. You can find our quarterback position preview here, as well.
RB Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about RB in 2019.
Draft Strategy
- State of the position: Context matters at RB
- Zero RB: A league-winning approach
- The Running Back Dead Zone
- Avoid the TRAP at running back
- Six TRAP backs to avoid, 11 to target
Player Previews
- Sleepers: Room for rookies
- Breakouts: Finding the next level
- Busts: DJ to disappoint again?
- Believe it or not: Kerryon a No. 1?
- King of NYC: Bell vs. Barkley
- Gurley: Will knee issues trip up your season?
- Cook vs. Fournette: Who to target in Round 2?
Projections
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for RB on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier (PPR)
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the running back for Dynasty leagues.
- Saquon Barkley
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Alvin Kamara
- Christian McCaffrey
- Joe Mixon
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for RB here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $34 (Bye: 11)
2
Christian McCaffrey CAR $33 (Bye: 7)
3
Alvin Kamara NO $32 (Bye: 9)
4
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $30 (Bye: 8)
5
James Conner PIT $28 (Bye: 7)
6
Nick Chubb CLE $26 (Bye: 7)
7
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $25 (Bye: 4)
8
David Johnson ARI $25 (Bye: 12)
9
Joe Mixon CIN $24 (Bye: 9)
10
Dalvin Cook MIN $23 (Bye: 12)
11
Leonard Fournette JAC $23 (Bye: 10)
12
Kerryon Johnson DET $22 (Bye: 5)
13
Todd Gurley LAR $21 (Bye: 9)
14
Chris Carson SEA $18 (Bye: 11)
15
Devonta Freeman ATL $16 (Bye: 9)
16
Josh Jacobs OAK $15 (Bye: 6)
17
Mark Ingram BAL $14 (Bye: 8)
18
Aaron Jones GB $12 (Bye: 11)
19
David Montgomery CHI $12 (Bye: 6)
20
Tevin Coleman SF $11 (Bye: 4)
21
Marlon Mack IND $11 (Bye: 6)
22
Damien Williams KC $10 (Bye: 12)
23
Duke Johnson HOU $10 (Bye: 10)
24
James White NE $9 (Bye: 10)
25
Sony Michel NE $9 (Bye: 10)
26
Austin Ekeler LAC $8 (Bye: 12)
27
Phillip Lindsay DEN $8 (Bye: 10)
28
Derrick Henry TEN $8 (Bye: 11)
29
Devin Singletary BUF $7 (Bye: 6)
30
Melvin Gordon LAC $7 (Bye: 12)
Dave Richard
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $36 (Bye: 11)
2
Alvin Kamara NO $35 (Bye: 9)
3
Christian McCaffrey CAR $35 (Bye: 7)
4
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $32 (Bye: 8)
5
James Conner PIT $29 (Bye: 7)
6
Nick Chubb CLE $26 (Bye: 7)
7
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $26 (Bye: 4)
8
David Johnson ARI $26 (Bye: 12)
9
Joe Mixon CIN $25 (Bye: 9)
10
Leonard Fournette JAC $21 (Bye: 10)
11
Chris Carson SEA $19 (Bye: 11)
12
Dalvin Cook MIN $19 (Bye: 12)
13
Kerryon Johnson DET $18 (Bye: 5)
14
Todd Gurley LAR $18 (Bye: 9)
15
Josh Jacobs OAK $15 (Bye: 6)
16
Devonta Freeman ATL $15 (Bye: 9)
17
Damien Williams KC $15 (Bye: 12)
18
Mark Ingram BAL $11 (Bye: 8)
19
David Montgomery CHI $11 (Bye: 6)
20
Aaron Jones GB $10 (Bye: 11)
21
Sony Michel NE $10 (Bye: 10)
22
Tevin Coleman SF $9 (Bye: 4)
23
James White NE $9 (Bye: 10)
24
Derrick Henry TEN $8 (Bye: 11)
25
Phillip Lindsay DEN $7 (Bye: 10)
26
Marlon Mack IND $7 (Bye: 6)
27
Miles Sanders PHI $7 (Bye: 10)
28
Austin Ekeler LAC $7 (Bye: 12)
29
Melvin Gordon LAC $7 (Bye: 12)
30
Kenyan Drake MIA $7 (Bye: 5)
Heath Cummings
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $33 (Bye: 11)
2
Alvin Kamara NO $31 (Bye: 9)
3
Christian McCaffrey CAR $30 (Bye: 7)
4
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $24 (Bye: 8)
5
James Conner PIT $24 (Bye: 7)
6
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $22 (Bye: 4)
7
Joe Mixon CIN $22 (Bye: 9)
8
David Johnson ARI $22 (Bye: 12)
9
Nick Chubb CLE $22 (Bye: 7)
10
Leonard Fournette JAC $22 (Bye: 10)
11
Dalvin Cook MIN $22 (Bye: 12)
12
Kerryon Johnson DET $22 (Bye: 5)
13
Todd Gurley LAR $18 (Bye: 9)
14
Devonta Freeman ATL $17 (Bye: 9)
15
Chris Carson SEA $17 (Bye: 11)
16
Aaron Jones GB $12 (Bye: 11)
17
Tevin Coleman SF $10 (Bye: 4)
18
Mark Ingram BAL $9 (Bye: 8)
19
Josh Jacobs OAK $11 (Bye: 6)
20
Phillip Lindsay DEN $9 (Bye: 10)
21
Tarik Cohen CHI $9 (Bye: 6)
22
Kenyan Drake MIA $9 (Bye: 5)
23
Damien Williams KC $17 (Bye: 12)
24
James White NE $9 (Bye: 10)
25
David Montgomery CHI $7 (Bye: 6)
26
Marlon Mack IND $7 (Bye: 6)
27
Duke Johnson HOU $9 (Bye: 10)
28
Derrick Henry TEN $7 (Bye: 11)
29
Sony Michel NE $7 (Bye: 10)
30
Austin Ekeler LAC $7 (Bye: 12)
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lee shines
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Cooper busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...