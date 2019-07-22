2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 2.0 and strategy
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his breakdown of the state of the position.
As a position group, running backs matter. They've always mattered. They're huge components of Fantasy in that they're highly productive thanks to their workloads, they're the best trade currency out there and there are enough good ones to go around.
That means Fantasy owners have plenty of strategies when it comes to drafting them, and your league's scoring system will play a huge role in what strategy you go with.
Once you know your lineup requirements and scoring system, you can answer these questions:
- Are you willing to take risks?
- Does running back injury history matter to you?
- Do you believe in handcuffing non-elite running backs?
- Do you like having to be active on waivers?
The first two questions are meant to help you determine how deep the running back talent pool is for you. The more chances you're willing to take and the more injuries you're willing to overlook, the more running backs you'll happily put in your starting lineup.
The second two questions are designed to get an idea of how you should attack your running back depth. There are plenty of cases where getting the real-life backup to one of your ball carriers is wise. And if you're lazy about waivers, you might prefer to build serious running back depth on Draft Day.
Because of the depth at receiver and the lack of "safe" running backs once you're through Round 4, it's probably in your best interests to lean toward grabbing reception-heavy running backs early and often. That's a breeze in Round 1, especially if you're picking in the top-4. Round 2 doesn't offer quite as much, but there will be a run in Round 3. As you'll see, there are enough running backs to propel you through Round 3 unless you rule out some based on injury concern (Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman) or a lack of experience (Damien Williams, Josh Jacobs). The more running backs you refuse to draft, the more certain it is you'll force yourself to fill up on the position in Rounds 1 and 2.
In non-PPR, expect most people to begin taking one running back and one wide receiver/tight end to kick off their teams. If running backs mean anything to you at all, taking three within the first five rounds -- and two in the first four -- should set you up nicely for a well-built roster:
Non-PPR Running Back Tiers
ELITE
NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
Ezekiel Elliott
Joe Mixon
Saquon Barkley
Nick Chubb
Alvin Kamara
Melvin Gordon
Christian McCaffrey
Le'Veon Bell
James Conner
Damien Williams
David Johnson
Dalvin Cook
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
Aaron Jones
David Montgomery
Derrick Henry
Chris Carson
Leonard Fournette
Phillip Lindsay
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Freeman
Marlon Mack
Sony Michel
Todd Gurley
Mark Ingram
Kerryon Johnson
NO. 3 RBs/HIGH UPSIDE
NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE
ROUND 5
ROUNDS 6-7
Tevin Coleman
Tarik Cohen
Kenyan Drake
Lamar Miller
James White
Darrell Henderson
Rashaad Penny
Miles Sanders
Jordan Howard
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUND 10
Peyton Barber
Alexander Mattison
Latavius Murray
Darwin Thompson
Ronald Jones
Jamaal Williams
Ito Smith
Kalen Ballage
Derrius Guice
LeSean McCoy
D'Onta Foreman
Damien Harris
Austin Ekeler
Jaylen Samuels
BENCH DEPTH
ROUND 11+
Carlos Hyde
Justice Hill
Jerick McKinnon
Devin Singletary
Royce Freeman
Adrian Peterson
Malcolm Brown
C.J. Anderson
Matt Breida
Kareem Hunt
Justin Jackson
Benny Snell
Bruce Anderson
Ryquell Armstead
It's a different story in PPR, where wide receiver and tight end values rise with catches counting for something. Fantasy drafters will still chase running backs, but there's a little less pressure because there are enough of them who catch the ball and can accrue useful Fantasy points that way. I recommend going for three running backs through six rounds in PPR:
PPR Running Back Tiers 2.0
ELITE
NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
Alvin Kamara
Le'Veon Bell
Saquon Barkley
Nick Chubb
Christian McCaffrey
Melvin Gordon
Ezekiel Elliott
Damien Williams
David Johnson
James Conner
Joe Mixon
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
Dalvin Cook
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Freeman
Leonard Fournette
Marlon Mack
Kerryon Johnson
Todd Gurley
NO. 3 RBs/HIGH UPSIDE
NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE
ROUND 5
ROUNDS 6-7
Phillip Lindsay
Tarik Cohen
James White
Darrell Henderson
Kenyan Drake
Miles Sanders
Chris Carson
Lamar Miller
Mark Ingram
Rashaad Penny
Tevin Coleman
Sony Michel
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUND 10
Jordan Howard
Austin Ekeler
Peyton Barber
Jaylen Samuels
Latavius Murray
Justin Jackson
Ronald Jones
Darwin Thompson
Ito Smith
Jerick McKinnon
LeSean McCoy
Kalen Ballage
Derrius Guice
Alexander Mattison
D'Onta Foreman
Carlos Hyde
Damien Harris
Royce Freeman
BENCH DEPTH
ROUND 11+
Justice Hill
Adrian Peterson
Matt Breida
Bruce Anderson
Devin Singletary
C.J. Anderson
Malcolm Brown
Kareem Hunt
Duke Johnson
Nyheim Hines
Jamaal Williams
Benny Snell
Dion Lewis
Ryquell Armstead
Is Zero RB still a thing? It is, and it's not a bad way to go if you're picking late in Round 1/early in Round 2 in full PPR or are in a smaller league (10 or fewer teams). You could kick off a team with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman and still find Tier 3 running backs later on. This plan is a lot less appealing in non-PPR due to receptions becoming meaningless, and it's straight-up insanity to do it when there's an elite-tier running back staring you in the face, so rule it out if you have an early first-round pick.
The other key is to select unpopular backs who will at least start the season in a prominent role (Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard, maybe Peyton Barber). You'll squeeze points out of them before replacing them for whatever hotness comes to you off waivers. You must be willing to be active in finding running backs on waivers in order to skip running backs early.
Because running backs are so vital to Fantasy Football success, I still recommend getting a lot of them. If you have six bench spots, aim for at least five. Seven or eight bench spots, aim for six. Remember, each running back you take represents potential, even the ones who begin the season as backups. Never draft a running back you're not excited about, and never draft a running back who you'd probably drop after one or two dud games to begin the year. My favorite backs to be patient with can be found in Tier 6.
