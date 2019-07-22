2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 2.0 and strategy

How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his breakdown of the state of the position.

As a position group, running backs matter. They've always mattered. They're huge components of Fantasy in that they're highly productive thanks to their workloads, they're the best trade currency out there and there are enough good ones to go around.

That means Fantasy owners have plenty of strategies when it comes to drafting them, and your league's scoring system will play a huge role in what strategy you go with.

Once you know your lineup requirements and scoring system, you can answer these questions:

  • Are you willing to take risks?
  • Does running back injury history matter to you?
  • Do you believe in handcuffing non-elite running backs?
  • Do you like having to be active on waivers?

The first two questions are meant to help you determine how deep the running back talent pool is for you. The more chances you're willing to take and the more injuries you're willing to overlook, the more running backs you'll happily put in your starting lineup.

The second two questions are designed to get an idea of how you should attack your running back depth. There are plenty of cases where getting the real-life backup to one of your ball carriers is wise. And if you're lazy about waivers, you might prefer to build serious running back depth on Draft Day.

Because of the depth at receiver and the lack of "safe" running backs once you're through Round 4, it's probably in your best interests to lean toward grabbing reception-heavy running backs early and often. That's a breeze in Round 1, especially if you're picking in the top-4. Round 2 doesn't offer quite as much, but there will be a run in Round 3. As you'll see, there are enough running backs to propel you through Round 3 unless you rule out some based on injury concern (Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman) or a lack of experience (Damien Williams, Josh Jacobs). The more running backs you refuse to draft, the more certain it is you'll force yourself to fill up on the position in Rounds 1 and 2.

In non-PPR, expect most people to begin taking one running back and one wide receiver/tight end to kick off their teams. If running backs mean anything to you at all, taking three within the first five rounds -- and two in the first four -- should set you up nicely for a well-built roster:

Non-PPR Running Back Tiers

ELITE

NEAR-ELITE

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

Ezekiel Elliott

Joe Mixon

Saquon Barkley

Nick Chubb

Alvin Kamara

Melvin Gordon

Christian McCaffrey

Le'Veon Bell

James Conner

Damien Williams

David Johnson

Dalvin Cook


HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD

VERY GOOD

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

Aaron Jones

David Montgomery

Derrick Henry

Chris Carson

Leonard Fournette

Phillip Lindsay

Josh Jacobs

Devonta Freeman

Marlon Mack

Sony Michel

Todd Gurley

Mark Ingram

Kerryon Johnson

NO. 3 RBs/HIGH UPSIDE

NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE

ROUND 5

ROUNDS 6-7

Tevin Coleman

Tarik Cohen

Kenyan Drake

Lamar Miller

James White

Darrell Henderson

Rashaad Penny

Miles Sanders

Jordan Howard

HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

ROUNDS 8-9

ROUND 10

Peyton Barber

Alexander Mattison

Latavius Murray

Darwin Thompson

Ronald Jones

Jamaal Williams

Ito Smith

Kalen Ballage

Derrius Guice


LeSean McCoy


D'Onta Foreman


Damien Harris

Austin Ekeler

Jaylen Samuels

BENCH DEPTH

ROUND 11+

Carlos Hyde

Justice Hill

Jerick McKinnon

Devin Singletary

Royce Freeman

Adrian Peterson

Malcolm Brown

C.J. Anderson

Matt Breida

Kareem Hunt

Justin Jackson

Benny Snell

Bruce Anderson

Ryquell Armstead

It's a different story in PPR, where wide receiver and tight end values rise with catches counting for something. Fantasy drafters will still chase running backs, but there's a little less pressure because there are enough of them who catch the ball and can accrue useful Fantasy points that way. I recommend going for three running backs through six rounds in PPR:

PPR Running Back Tiers 2.0

ELITE

NEAR-ELITE

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

Alvin Kamara

Le'Veon Bell

Saquon Barkley

Nick Chubb

Christian McCaffrey

Melvin Gordon

Ezekiel Elliott

Damien Williams

David Johnson

James Conner

Joe Mixon




HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD

VERY GOOD

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

Dalvin Cook

David Montgomery

Aaron Jones

Derrick Henry

Josh Jacobs

Devonta Freeman

Leonard Fournette


Marlon Mack


Kerryon Johnson


Todd Gurley



NO. 3 RBs/HIGH UPSIDE

NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE

ROUND 5

ROUNDS 6-7

Phillip Lindsay

Tarik Cohen

James White

Darrell Henderson

Kenyan Drake

Miles Sanders

Chris Carson

Lamar Miller

Mark Ingram

Rashaad Penny

Tevin Coleman

Sony Michel

HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

ROUNDS 8-9

ROUND 10

Jordan Howard

Austin Ekeler

Peyton Barber

Jaylen Samuels

Latavius Murray

Justin Jackson

Ronald Jones

Darwin Thompson

Ito Smith

Jerick McKinnon

LeSean McCoy

Kalen Ballage

Derrius Guice

Alexander Mattison

D'Onta Foreman

Carlos Hyde

Damien Harris

Royce Freeman



BENCH DEPTH

ROUND 11+

Justice Hill

Adrian Peterson

Matt Breida

Bruce Anderson

Devin Singletary

C.J. Anderson

Malcolm Brown

Kareem Hunt

Duke Johnson

Nyheim Hines

Jamaal Williams

Benny Snell

Dion Lewis

Ryquell Armstead

Is Zero RB still a thing? It is, and it's not a bad way to go if you're picking late in Round 1/early in Round 2 in full PPR or are in a smaller league (10 or fewer teams). You could kick off a team with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman and still find Tier 3 running backs later on. This plan is a lot less appealing in non-PPR due to receptions becoming meaningless, and it's straight-up insanity to do it when there's an elite-tier running back staring you in the face, so rule it out if you have an early first-round pick. 

The other key is to select unpopular backs who will at least start the season in a prominent role (Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard, maybe Peyton Barber). You'll squeeze points out of them before replacing them for whatever hotness comes to you off waivers. You must be willing to be active in finding running backs on waivers in order to skip running backs early.

Because running backs are so vital to Fantasy Football success, I still recommend getting a lot of them. If you have six bench spots, aim for at least five. Seven or eight bench spots, aim for six. Remember, each running back you take represents potential, even the ones who begin the season as backups. Never draft a running back you're not excited about, and never draft a running back who you'd probably drop after one or two dud games to begin the year. My favorite backs to be patient with can be found in Tier 6. 

