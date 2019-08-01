2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 3.0 and strategy
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his breakdown of the state of the position.
As a position group, running backs matter. They've always mattered. They're huge components of Fantasy in that they're highly productive thanks to their workloads, they're the best trade currency out there and there are enough good ones to go around.
That means Fantasy owners have plenty of strategies when it comes to drafting them, and your league's scoring system will play a huge role in what strategy you go with.
Once you know your lineup requirements and scoring system, you can answer these questions:
- Are you willing to take risks?
- Does running back injury history matter to you?
- Do you believe in handcuffing non-elite running backs?
- Do you enjoy being active on waivers?
The first two questions are meant to help you determine how deep the running back talent pool is for you. The more chances you're willing to take and the more injuries you're willing to overlook, the more running backs you'll happily put in your starting lineup.
The second two questions are designed to get an idea of how you should attack your running back depth. There are plenty of cases where getting the real-life backup to one of your ball carriers is wise. And if you're lazy about waivers, you might prefer to build serious running back depth on Draft Day.
Because of the depth at receiver and the lack of "safe" running backs once you're through Round 4, it's probably in your best interests to lean toward grabbing reception-heavy running backs early and often. That's a breeze in Round 1, especially if you're picking in the top-4. Round 2 doesn't offer quite as much, but there will be a run in Round 3. As you'll see, there are enough running backs to propel you through Round 3 unless you rule out some based on injury concern (Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman) or a lack of experience (Damien Williams, Josh Jacobs). The more running backs you refuse to draft, the more certain it is you'll force yourself to fill up on the position in Rounds 1 and 2.
In non-PPR, expect most people to begin taking one running back and one wide receiver/tight end to kick off their teams. If running backs mean anything to you at all, taking three within the first five rounds -- and two in the first four -- should set you up nicely for a well-built roster:
Non-PPR Running Back Tiers
ELITE
NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
Ezekiel Elliott
Le'Veon Bell
Saquon Barkley
Joe Mixon
Alvin Kamara
Nick Chubb
Christian McCaffrey
Damien Williams
James Conner
Leonard Fournette
David Johnson
Kerryon Johnson
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
Dalvin Cook
Melvin Gordon
Josh Jacobs
Chris Carson
Aaron Jones
Phillip Lindsay
Marlon Mack
Devonta Freeman
Todd Gurley
Sony Michel
Derrick Henry
Mark Ingram
NO. 3 RBs/HIGH UPSIDE
NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE
ROUND 5
ROUNDS 6-7
David Montgomery
Tarik Cohen
Tevin Coleman
James White
Kenyan Drake
Lamar Miller
Austin Ekeler
Darrell Henderson
Rashaad Penny
Latavius Murray
Miles Sanders
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUND 10
Jordan Howard
Devin Singletary
Peyton Barber
LeSean McCoy
Ronald Jones
Alexander Mattison
Derrius Guice
Darwin Thompson
Royce Freeman
Carlos Hyde
Kalen Ballage
D'Onta Foreman
Justin Jackson
Ito Smith
Damien Harris
Jaylen Samuels
BENCH DEPTH
ROUND 11+
Justice Hill
Jamaal Williams
Matt Breida
Malcolm Brown
C.J. Anderson
Ryquell Armstead
Adrian Peterson
Mike Davis
Jerick McKinnon
Tony Pollard
Duke Johnson
Benny Snell
Kareem Hunt
Darius Jackson
Dion Lewis
It's a different story in PPR, where wide receiver and tight end values rise with catches counting for something. Fantasy drafters will still chase running backs, but there's a little less pressure because there are enough of them who catch the ball and can accrue useful Fantasy points that way. I recommend going for three running backs through six rounds in PPR:
PPR Running Back Tiers
ELITE
NEAR-ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
Alvin Kamara
Le'Veon Bell
Saquon Barkley
Joe Mixon
Christian McCaffrey
Nick Chubb
Ezekiel Elliott
Damien Williams
David Johnson
Leonard Fournette
James Conner
Kerryon Johnson
HIGH-RISK HIGH-REWARD
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
Dalvin Cook
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Freeman
Aaron Jones
Phillip Lindsay
Todd Gurley
Marlon Mack
Melvin Gordon
NO. 3 RBs/HIGH UPSIDE
NO. 3 RBs/LESS UPSIDE
ROUND 5
ROUNDS 6-7
Chris Carson
Tarik Cohen
Tevin Coleman
Sony Michel
David Montgomery
Darrell Henderson
Kenyan Drake
Lamar Miller
Mark Ingram
Austin Ekeler
James White
Rashaad Penny
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUND 10
Latavius Murray
Devin Singletary
Miles Sanders
Alexander Mattison
Jordan Howard
Darwin Thompson
Peyton Barber
LeSean McCoy
Ronald Jones
Royce Freeman
Derrius Guice
D'Onta Foreman
Kalen Ballage
Justin Jackson
Ito Smith
Damien Harris
Jaylen Samuels
BENCH DEPTH
ROUND 11+
Carlos Hyde
Adrian Peterson
Justice Hill
Kareem Hunt
Jerick McKinnon
Nyheim Hines
Matt Breida
Chris Thompson
Dion Lewis
Jamaal Williams
Duke Johnson
Mike Davis
C.J. Anderson
Jalen Richard
Is Zero RB still a thing? It is, and it's not a bad way to go if you're picking late in Round 1/early in Round 2 in full PPR or are in a smaller league (10 or fewer teams). You could kick off a team with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman and still find Tier 3 running backs later on. This plan is a lot less appealing in non-PPR due to receptions becoming meaningless, and it's straight-up insanity to do it when there's an elite-tier running back staring you in the face, so rule it out if you have an early first-round pick.
The other key is to select unpopular backs who will at least start the season in a prominent role (Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard, maybe Peyton Barber). You'll squeeze points out of them before replacing them for whatever hotness comes to you off waivers. You must be willing to be active in finding running backs on waivers in order to skip running backs early.
Because running backs are so vital to Fantasy Football success, I still recommend getting a lot of them. If you have six bench spots, aim for at least five. Seven or eight bench spots, aim for six. Remember, each running back you take represents potential, even the ones who begin the season as backups. Never draft a running back you're not excited about, and never draft a running back who you'd probably drop after one or two dud games to begin the year. My favorite backs to be patient with can be found in Tier 6.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 2.1
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...
-
Our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where several players in questionable situations were selected in...
-
Strategies for two-QB leagues
Heath Cummings says you're going to have to pay closer attention to your leaguemates in a two-quarterback...
-
Team Preview: Denver Broncos
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Target Carson
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Ito
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...