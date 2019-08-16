2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 5.0 and strategy
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots for the likes of Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott.
As a position group, running backs matter. They've always mattered. They're huge components of Fantasy in that they're highly productive thanks to their workloads, they're the best trade currency out there and there are enough good ones to go around.
That means Fantasy owners have plenty of strategies when it comes to drafting them, and your league's scoring system will play a huge role in what strategy you go with.
Once you know your lineup requirements and scoring system, you can answer these questions:
- Are you willing to take risks?
- Does running back injury history matter to you?
- Do you believe in handcuffing non-elite running backs?
- Do you enjoy being active on waivers?
The first two questions are meant to help you determine how deep the running back talent pool is for you. The more chances you're willing to take and the more injuries you're willing to overlook, the more running backs you'll happily put in your starting lineup.
The second two questions are designed to get an idea of how you should attack your running back depth. There are plenty of cases where getting the real-life backup to one of your ball carriers is wise. And if you're lazy about waivers, you might prefer to build serious running back depth on Draft Day.
Because of the depth at receiver and the lack of "safe" running backs once you're through Round 4, it's probably in your best interests to lean toward grabbing reception-heavy running backs early and often. That's a breeze in Round 1, especially if you're picking in the top-4. Round 2 doesn't offer quite as much, but there will be a run in Round 3. As you'll see, there are enough running backs to propel you through Round 3 unless you rule out some based on injury concern (Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman) or a lack of experience (Damien Williams, Josh Jacobs). The more running backs you refuse to draft, the more certain it is you'll force yourself to fill up on the position in Rounds 1 and 2.
In non-PPR, expect most people to begin taking one running back and one wide receiver/tight end to kick off their teams. If running backs mean anything to you at all, taking three within the first five rounds -- and two in the first four -- should set you up nicely for a well-built roster.
Is Zero RB still a thing? It is, and it's not a bad way to go if you're picking late in Round 1/early in Round 2 in full PPR or are in a smaller league (10 or fewer teams). You could kick off a team with DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman and still find Tier 3 running backs later on. This plan is a lot less appealing in non-PPR due to receptions becoming meaningless, and it's straight-up insanity to do it when there's an elite-tier running back staring you in the face, so rule it out if you have an early first-round pick.
The other key is to select unpopular backs who will at least start the season in a prominent role (Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard, maybe Peyton Barber). You'll squeeze points out of them before replacing them for whatever hotness comes to you off waivers. You must be willing to be active in finding running backs on waivers in order to skip running backs early.
Because running backs are so vital to Fantasy Football success, I still recommend getting a lot of them. If you have six bench spots, aim for at least five. Seven or eight bench spots, aim for six. Remember, each running back you take represents potential, even the ones who begin the season as backups. Never draft a running back you're not excited about, and never draft a running back who you'd probably drop after one or two dud games to begin the year. My favorite backs to be patient with can be found in Tier 6.
Running Backs - PPR
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
C. McCaffrey CAR Christian McCaffrey CAR
E. Elliott DAL Ezekiel Elliott DAL
D. Johnson ARI David Johnson ARI
J. Conner PIT James Conner PIT
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
L. Bell NYJ Le'Veon Bell NYJ
L. Fournette JAC Leonard Fournette JAC
K. Johnson DET Kerryon Johnson DET
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
T. Gurley LAR Todd Gurley LAR
J. Jacobs OAK Josh Jacobs OAK
C. Carson SEA Chris Carson SEA
D. Freeman ATL Devonta Freeman ATL
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
M. Mack IND Marlon Mack IND
M. Ingram BAL Mark Ingram BAL
T. Coleman SF Tevin Coleman SF
D. Montgomery CHI David Montgomery CHI
D. Williams KC Damien Williams KC
S. Michel NE Sony Michel NE
M. Gordon LAC Melvin Gordon LAC
J. White NE James White NE
P. Lindsay DEN Phillip Lindsay DEN
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
L. Miller HOU Lamar Miller HOU
K. Drake MIA Kenyan Drake MIA
T. Cohen CHI Tarik Cohen CHI
P. Barber TB Peyton Barber TB
R. Jones TB Ronald Jones TB
J. Howard PHI Jordan Howard PHI
D. Henderson LAR Darrell Henderson LAR
R. Freeman DEN Royce Freeman DEN
C. Hyde KC Carlos Hyde KC
J. Jackson LAC Justin Jackson LAC
K. Ballage MIA Kalen Ballage MIA
D. Thompson KC Darwin Thompson KC
D. Harris NE Damien Harris NE
D. Johnson HOU Duke Johnson HOU
J. Samuels PIT Jaylen Samuels PIT
D. Singletary BUF Devin Singletary BUF
L. McCoy BUF LeSean McCoy BUF
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
D. Lewis TEN Dion Lewis TEN
J. Hill BAL Justice Hill BAL
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
M. Breida SF Matt Breida SF
C. Thompson WAS Chris Thompson WAS
C. Anderson DET C.J. Anderson DET
J. Williams GB Jamaal Williams GB
A. Peterson WAS Adrian Peterson WAS
K. Hunt CLE Kareem Hunt CLE
N. Hines IND Nyheim Hines IND
M. Davis CHI Mike Davis CHI
J. Richard OAK Jalen Richard OAK
M. Brown LAR Malcolm Brown LAR
D. Hilliard CLE Dontrell Hilliard CLE
T. Riddick DEN Theo Riddick DEN
Running Back - Non-PPR
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
C. McCaffrey CAR Christian McCaffrey CAR
E. Elliott DAL Ezekiel Elliott DAL
D. Johnson ARI David Johnson ARI
J. Conner PIT James Conner PIT
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
L. Bell NYJ Le'Veon Bell NYJ
L. Fournette JAC Leonard Fournette JAC
K. Johnson DET Kerryon Johnson DET
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
T. Gurley LAR Todd Gurley LAR
C. Carson SEA Chris Carson SEA
J. Jacobs OAK Josh Jacobs OAK
M. Mack IND Marlon Mack IND
D. Freeman ATL Devonta Freeman ATL
M. Ingram BAL Mark Ingram BAL
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
S. Michel NE Sony Michel NE
T. Coleman SF Tevin Coleman SF
D. Montgomery CHI David Montgomery CHI
D. Williams KC Damien Williams KC
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
P. Lindsay DEN Phillip Lindsay DEN
M. Gordon LAC Melvin Gordon LAC
L. Miller HOU Lamar Miller HOU
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
J. White NE James White NE
M. Sanders PHI Miles Sanders PHI
L. Murray NO Latavius Murray NO
K. Drake MIA Kenyan Drake MIA
T. Cohen CHI Tarik Cohen CHI
R. Penny SEA Rashaad Penny SEA
J. Howard PHI Jordan Howard PHI
P. Barber TB Peyton Barber TB
R. Jones TB Ronald Jones TB
D. Henderson LAR Darrell Henderson LAR
C. Hyde KC Carlos Hyde KC
R. Freeman DEN Royce Freeman DEN
J. Jackson LAC Justin Jackson LAC
K. Ballage MIA Kalen Ballage MIA
D. Harris NE Damien Harris NE
D. Thompson KC Darwin Thompson KC
J. Samuels PIT Jaylen Samuels PIT
D. Singletary BUF Devin Singletary BUF
L. McCoy BUF LeSean McCoy BUF
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
D. Johnson HOU Duke Johnson HOU
M. Breida SF Matt Breida SF
J. Hill BAL Justice Hill BAL
D. Lewis TEN Dion Lewis TEN
C. Anderson DET C.J. Anderson DET
K. Hunt CLE Kareem Hunt CLE
J. Williams GB Jamaal Williams GB
A. Peterson WAS Adrian Peterson WAS
M. Davis CHI Mike Davis CHI
M. Brown LAR Malcolm Brown LAR
D. Hilliard CLE Dontrell Hilliard CLE
R. Armstead JAC Ryquell Armstead JAC
T. Montgomery NYJ Ty Montgomery NYJ
