2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Sony Michel reminds us why he's worth a top-50 pick in our running back whiparound

We're going to get into every single team's backfield coming out of the third week of the preseason, but the headliner from the games so far is Sony Michel.

Let the lame-os in your league peep his box score and a 3.6-yard rushing average. They didn't see him first break a sweet 8-yard run, then an impressive 30-yard gallop, only to get both called back by holding penalties. Michel appears over any knee issues as he cut and swerved his way through the Panthers defense on a number of occasions, unafraid to take on contact along the way.

If there's bad news, it's that he failed on a goal-line carry (one of the Patriots tight ends missed a block) and saw fullback James Develin cash in from the 1 on the next play. That was a problem for Michel last year and would hurt his Fantasy upside if he didn't get those goal-line carries consistently in 2019.

For now, Michel seems a medium-risk, high-reward running back with a chance to have some games like he did last postseason. Round 5 is a bargain for him in non-PPR leagues and about the right spot for him in PPR.

James White will still serve as the Patriots' passing-downs back, which is to be expected. Damien Harris may have evaded a neck injury in the preseason game and still shapes up as a potential breakout when the Patriots need someone to replace Michel. I don't hate the idea of drafting Harris in the double-digits as a handcuff to Michel. White is a Round 6 pick in non-PPR, Round 5 in full PPR.

The rest of the AFC

Jaguars: Leonard Fournette's first few runs were snuffed out in part because Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker made some outstanding plays, but then he got a little bit going by the Jaguars' third series — just in time for the coaches to take him out of the game. He still runs strong with quickness and is easily the best back on the Jaguars. His work in the passing game (three targets, two catches, 19 yards) should provide optimism for extra numbers during the year. Most folks will love taking him in Round 3 but I don't see too much fault in grabbing him in late Round 2 when the elite-tier receivers and tight ends are gone.

Dolphins: The more I watch Kalen Ballage, the more I like Kenyan Drake. Ballage really didn't get much going against the Jaguars and was a total liability in the passing game for the third week this preseason. I'd be shocked to see him play on passing downs in games Drake is active for. I'd also be shocked to see him play a ton of first, second and fourth downs when Drake is healthy. For me to take Ballage, he'd have to slide to a round beginning with a 1, and I'm not talking the first round.

Ravens: Justice Hill's poor stat showing is perfect for feisty Fantasy fanatics who want to stash him late. His speed is excellent and is sure to be utilized in the Ravens' creative running offense. Mark Ingram is still the best choice (Round 4 or 5) but Hill could have some blow-up moments.

Bengals: Joe Mixon chilled on the sideline while the other backs who played failed to gain even 10 yards on the ground each. Mixon should be a true workhorse with 1,500-yard upside and is an easy top-20 overall pick.

Raiders: We got a long look at James Butler at tailback for Oakland while Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington didn't play. Of all the rookies, Jacobs has the best chance to finish as a top-12 running back. Draft him after the first 30 picks or so.

The NFC's running backs

Falcons: We didn't see much of Devonta Freeman for the second week in a row, but he did look fine. As for his backups, expect Ito Smith to be the next man up. Despite playing poorly through most of his first three preseason appearances, he was effective against the Redskins with a lot of patience and lateral agility. He's not even close to a speedster, so don't expect him to overtake Freeman, but he's in line for 10 touches per week.

Redskins: Though we didn't see Derrius Guice flash his top speed, we did see him make some good cuts while running decisively. He took on plenty of contact as the Redskins offensive line did him no favors, including at the goal line where he had three scoring attempts, falling short on two of them and barely getting in on the third before a holding penalty wiped the points off the board. We also saw Guice lose a slew of touches on third downs to Chris Thompson, which isn't surprising. We also didn't see Adrian Peterson play, which is also not surprising. Guice is a good talent stuck on a bad team with a three-headed backfield and a below-average offensive line, which is why I can't bring myself to recommend him as anything more than a bench running back worthy of a Round 8 pick.

Packers: Dexter Williams continued to bury himself on the depth chart. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are the only draftable running backs on this team. Jones isn't one of my favorites.

Giants: Wayne Gallman had his moments against the Bengals, but he won't have many moments during the regular season when Saquon Barkley plays. At least, I hope he doesn't have any moments -- that could mean something bad for Barkley.

Panthers: Christian McCaffrey is every bit as speedy and versatile as you remember. I don't have much confidence in any running back behind him on the depth chart.

Eagles: Corey Clement got a lot of run in his first preseason action while Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard rested. Sanders' hype is rising to the point where he's not a safe bet to make it to 70th overall anymore. He could go sooner to an excited Fantasy manager. That same hype has pushed Howard's stock down, but he has redeemable qualities as a Round 8 or 9 choice.