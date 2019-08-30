2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for drafting in every slot from No. 1 through No. 12 in non-PPR

The No. 1 overall pick is great and all, but you wait forever to pick again. Then you wait some more. That's tougher in a non-PPR, three-WR league.

What if you fall just outside the top three picks where those consensus backs figure to go in almost every draft? After Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey go off the board, there's lots more thinking to do. With Ezekiel Elliott's holdout continuing, where should you go for make that move?

Beyond Zeke, what about if you're picking later in the round or on the turn?

Fear not. We've got you covered in our 12-part series. Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch show you how to build winning teams from every draft position in a four-man non-PPR mock.

No. 1 -- Barkley is the choice for Ben, but it isn't automatic. Then he gets adds another RB in Round 2 before going WR, WR, WR, WR.

No. 2 -- Kamara is a wonderful option for Heath, who feels confident enough to take a bit of a Round 2 gamble.

No. 3 -- McCaffrey is a no-brainer for Dave, who indulges his TE fixation in Round 2.

No. 4 -- Jamey can't resist the huge Zeke upside, and adds more backs in Rounds 2 and 4.

No. 5 -- Many have taken to doubting the Cardinals and their new offense this preseason, but Ben remains steadfast by taking David Johnson. He adds another somewhat polarizing back in Round 2 before going WR, TE, WR, WR, WR.

No. 6 -- This slot brings Heath closer to balance, starting with DeAndre Hopkins and Le'Veon Bell.

No. 7 -- Dave goes with personal favorite James Conner to start but then locks down three receivers he likes.

No. 8 -- Jamey starts with three straight backs before filling his three WR slots, and winds up loving his team.

No. 9 -- Dalvin Cook looks healthy and explosive, and Ben can't resist grabbing him in the first round. Cook's value is rising going into peak draft season. Ben still winds up with four of his favorite WR targets in the first six rounds.

No. 10 -- Now this slot falls closer to Heath's Zero RB wheelhouse, as he starts his team with two elite wideouts and Patrick Mahomes.

No. 11 -- This is a great slot for Dave because it gives him a shot at the No. 1 tight end early in Round 2. How much is a big advantage at tight worth to you in non-PPR? For Dave, Travis Kelce is irresistible there.

No. 12 -- Starting with four receivers in his first five picks sets up Jamey with another team he loves.