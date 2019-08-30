2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for picking from No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.
There's going to come a point in Round 1 where you will take a chance on Ezekiel Elliott. It could be as early as No. 4 overall, which happened here in our pick-by-pick series. Or he could fall to No. 12.
But Elliott, who is holding out with the hopes of a new contract, should be a first-round pick in all formats. Maybe I'm naive, but I don't expect him to miss many games in the regular season.
I'm confident that a deal will get done, even as we head into Labor Day weekend, and Elliott will help many Fantasy managers compete for a championship this year even if he misses a couple of games. It's why I pulled the trigger on him after Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey came off the board in this four-man, non-PPR mock draft with me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch.
The purpose of this series is to show you how to build a team from every draft spot. And I was happy with how this roster turned out, with Elliott at the top.
Here's my team from No. 4 overall:
- 1.4 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
- 2.9 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
- 3.4 Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
- 4.9 David Montgomery, RB, Bears
- 5.4 Evan Engram, TE, Giants
- 6.9 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
- 7.4 Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
- 8.9 Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys
- 9.4 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
- 10.9 Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys
- 11.4 C.J. Anderson, RB, Lions
- 12.9 Ted Ginn, WR, Saints
- 13.4 Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Buccaneers
- 14.9 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
- 15.4 Damarea Crockett, RB, Texans
One key to drafting Elliott is making it a priority to get Pollard, even if it feels too soon. His Average Draft Position on CBS Sports is Round 11, but I wanted him as a handcuff for Elliott if he misses any games. Round 8 was the right spot, and it put my mind at ease.
In non-PPR leagues, having high-volume running backs should be a priority, and I have three of them here with Elliott, Fournette and Montgomery. If Fournette and Montgomery stay healthy, along with the Cowboys running backs locked up, then this roster is in great shape.
My receiving corps has one standout option in Allen, but the rest of the group has potential. I'm excited about Sanders and Shepard, although both have questionable situations. Sanders is coming off last year's ruptured Achilles, and Shepard is the No. 1 receiver in a shaky passing game.
I expect these receivers to complement my running backs, and Fitzgerald, Gallup and Ginn could also have several good moments this season. Don't forget about Fitzgerald in Arizona; he could still be a key contributor in 2019.
I wanted a top-flight tight end, and getting Engram in Round 5 could be a steal. I also wanted to wait on a quarterback, and Roethlisberger fell into my lap in Round 14. While I expect him to decline from last season when he was the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback, he's still worth trusting as a starting option this year.
TB Tampa Bay • #44
Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year
My top running backs are set with Elliott/Pollard, Fournette and Montgomery, but I also like my reserves in Anderson, Ogunbowale and Crockett. Anderson should play a key role for the Lions as the backup to Kerryon Johnson, and Crockett could be the backup to Duke Johnson in Houston. As for Ogunbowale, I like the idea of what he could become. While Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones should be the top two running backs in Tampa Bay, don't be surprised if Ogunbowale ends up as the best Buccaneers running back this season. He's expected to start the year third on the depth chart, but he could outplay the other two guys and earn a prominent role. He's worth speculating on with a late-round pick in all leagues.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I love Engram this season. He's my No. 4 tight end coming into the year behind Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, but I can see him cracking the top three if he stays healthy. Engram has thrived every time Odell Beckham has been out over the past two years for the Giants, and Beckham is now in Cleveland. Beckham missed 16 games over that span, and Engram has scored at least 15 PPR points in nine of those outings. The only reason I might regret selecting him in Round 5 is passing on a receiver like A.J. Green or Josh Gordon. Getting one of those receivers might have made my team better, but I should be fine if Engram plays as I expect.
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm expecting a career year from Fournette this season, and I might need it if Elliott isn't with the Cowboys in Week 1. While Pollard should be serviceable, I still need a star, which should be Fournette. He was a disaster in 2018 while playing on a bad team with a broken offensive line, but his outlook is much better this year. I expect Fournette to be a top 10 Fantasy running back, and he could even finish as a top-five option if he stays healthy. He's worth drafting in Round 2 in all leagues, and he could make this roster a championship squad, especially if he has Elliott as a running mate.
