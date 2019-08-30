2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for picking No. 10 overall in non-PPR leagues

The two wide-receiver start has become the standard in PPR leagues if you pick late in the first round. But there a lot of people still scared of the idea in non-PPR leagues. And they're downright terrified of going three rounds without a running back. Hopefully this draft can ease those fears.

You can start with two receivers in this format, you can even draft a quarterback in Round 3. Here's how from No. 10 overall:

First off, let's talk about how great it is to start a draft with Jones, Thomas and Mahomes. They're remarkably safe even in non-PPR, and give your team a weekly floor most teams can only dream of.

Where I think people go wrong is believing Jones and Thomas don't have the same upside as running backs in this range. Imagine a world in which they score double-digit touchdowns. Is that the most likely? Not at all, but it's well within the range of what we consider upside.

Now, about those running backs. I really don't believe it's that bad. I drafted a pair of No. 2 running backs who have shown us stretches of top-10 (or better) production. I wouldn't project either Henry or Mack to do that over a full season, but we know it at least exists inside of them. My running back depth is solid with both upside (Breida) and safety (Lewis). I wish I'd taken one more in the single-digit rounds, but that's just not the way the draft fell.

What's worse than the running backs are the tight ends, at least you'd think so. But I'm just not really that worried about streaming with Austin Hooper and Trey Burton. I'm way behind half the league, but I'm not sure I'm that far behind anyone who didn't get one of the top six. If you don't get a great tight end, you can basically treat the position like quarterback.

Favorite Pick Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 908 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.6

I get why Marlon Mack has fallen, and he's definitely moved down in my rankings. But I still expect him to be a top-25 back in non-PPR, and I was thrilled to find him in the fifth round. I expect the Colts to become slightly more run-heavy without Andrew Luck, but I also expect him to lose efficiency and touchdowns. The real key here is whether he's more involved in the passing game. He played on passing downs in the preseason, which is a glimmer of hope. If he could catch even 30 passes, this pick could look even better.

Pick I might regret Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1059 REC 15 REYDS 99 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.4

There may not be a more difficult player to analyze than Henry. For two years I thought he was awesome and just wanted to see him get a bigger load. Last year he got that load and looked absolutely terrible for 12 weeks of the season. He averaged 39.5 yards per game on the ground. Then he turned into Superman. In the final four weeks he ran for 585 yards and scored seven touchdowns. It's not realistic to expect that from Henry in 2019, but I do expect him to be a top-20 back in non-PPR with a decent touchdown total. If he's the guy we saw for 12 weeks last year, this team could be in trouble.

Make or break pick Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 5097 RUYDS 272 TD 52 INT 12 FPTS/G 32.3

It probably seems weird to say Mahomes could make or break this team, but I do need him to be a special QB1 for this team to be great. If he regresses to the No. 5 quarterback, then this pick wasn't worth it. I don't have him ranked that way, but it's worth considering. So why take him here? If Mahomes comes anywhere close to last year's numbers, he'll justify the first-round pick some of you are spending on him. He was worth the No. 1 overall pick last year, and essentially like having an extra flex on your roster. There's a scenario in which Mahomes in the third round is a bargain. We just saw it.