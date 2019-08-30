2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for picking No. 12 overall in non-PPR leagues

Regardless of the format, I love picking at the back end of Round 1, especially at No. 12 overall. You can start your team with two elite receivers, and then you can just load up on running backs during the middle rounds.

That's what I did here at No. 12 overall in our 12-part series where me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch held a four-man, non-PPR mock draft to show you how to build a team from every draft spot. I was thrilled with how this team came together.

Hopefully, you will love it also.

Here's my team from No. 12 overall:

My plan all along with my first two picks was to take the best receivers on the board, so starting with Smith-Schuster and Hill was easy. Three receivers were drafted before Smith-Schuster with DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams and Julio Jones, and I consider the two guys I got as top-five receivers this season in this format.

I planned to draft two running backs at the Round 3-4 turn, but since this is a three-receiver league, I changed directions and went with Lockett in Round 4 after getting Freeman. I even drafted Gordon as the best player on the board in Round 5, and he will likely be my flex.

Starting in Round 6, it was time to load up on running backs, and I felt fortunate to get Johnson, who could be fantastic as the new lead rusher in Houston with Lamar Miller (ACL) out. Cohen and Guice are excellent bench running backs with the chance to be weekly starters, and this is a good group to complement my receivers.

I loved getting Newton in Round 9, and we'll see how my tight ends work out with Hockenson and Graham. I'm confident in Hockenson, even as a rookie, but Graham could still be serviceable if needed.

Favorite pick Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 201 REC 47 REYDS 429 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2

I'm curious to see what the Texans do with their running back corps behind Johnson, but he should be their lead back, which gives him the chance for a career season. We'll see if he can replace Miller and handle about 250 total touches since Johnson's career best is 165 as a rookie in 2015. There's reason to be skeptical, especially since Houston has a suspect offensive line, but I'll gamble on Johnson's upside in Round 6. He's someone you might want to consider as early as Round 4, especially in PPR.

Pick I might regret Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 71 REYDS 737 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5

It's great that Gordon is back, and he's someone I would draft as a potential top-20 Fantasy receiver in non-PPR leagues. I'm thrilled to have him as a flex option on this roster. But the reason I might regret drafting him in Round 5 is the running backs I passed up instead, including Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. I like Josh Gordon better as a starter at flex, but I could need the running back depth if Freeman or Johnson don't cut it as starting options.

Make or break pick Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 68 REC 5 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5

I need a big season out of Freeman as my No. 1 running back, and all he has to do is stay healthy. He was limited to two games in 2018 because of a groin injury, but he's healthy now and will hopefully stay that way. He has little competition for touches behind him, and the Falcons offensive line should be vastly improved from last year. If Freeman can play like a top-15 Fantasy running back or better than this team is in great shape to compete for a championship.