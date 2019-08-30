2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for picking No. 5 overall in non-PPR leagues

In a non-PPR format, it's tough to pass up Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth pick, even considering his potential holdout. Whenever he returns, he projects as either the best or second best back in the format. So it makes sense Jamey Eisenberg took Elliott there in our recent non-PPR draft.

But once Elliott was off the board, I had to make a choice. I could pivot to an elite WR. If I stayed at RB, it could be a few names including David Johnson, James Conner or Nick Chubb. I even considered Travis Kelce.

Ultimately, I went with Johnson, but it's not a spot I like to be in given the format. I'd have been just as happy picking at eight and grabbing whichever of those names fell.

Here's how the rest of the draft played out.

While Darwin Thompson has been shooting up draft boards with the increased likelihood that Carlos Hyde will be released, I'm still very high on Damien Williams. Don't get me wrong — I remain very high on Thompson. But Williams looks like the clear lead back to begin the season, something we've been hoping for most of the offseason. This offense is going to light up scoreboards again, and Williams does enough as a runner and a pass-catcher that he'd have to really struggle in multiple phases to necessitate being replaced while things are going good.

But while Thompson is now an expensive handcuff, and undoubtedly my preferred option, Darrel Williams presents a cheap way to keep a piece of the backfield in the event Damien is injured or does lose his grip on the job. He's also a huge winner in the Hyde release speculation, and yet he's not on many radars. I think the Williams duo is a reasonable way to secure exposure to this backfield.

After starting RB-RB, I switched to WRs with a brief stop to grab O.J. Howard, who I love this year and particularly in a non-PPR format. In the middle rounds, I grabbed two upside backs in Darrell Henderson and Damien Harris, and one who should at least have a locked-in early-season role in Kalen Ballage as a higher floor play, though Ballage's preseason struggles are well-documented. If you followed my recommendations all offseason to avoid RB in the Dead Zone, it's a good idea to secure a mix of upside and stability with your later RB picks.

Favorite pick O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 34 TAR 48 REYDS 565 TD 5 FPTS/G 12

You can't go wrong with Howard in non-PPR. While he's seen just 87 targets through two injury-shortened seasons to date, his efficiency is off the charts. There is concern that he won't see quite the target spike that would allow him to join the ranks of the elite at the position, especially since Bruce Arians doesn't have a long track record of productive tight ends, but in non-PPR it's less about how many balls you catch than what you do with them. And Howard's first two seasons are unassailable in that regard, as he holds a higher career yards per target than all-time leader Rob Gronkowski by more than a yard and has scored a touchdown on at least 10% of his targets in both seasons, a ridiculous scoring rate.

Pick I might regret Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 65 TAR 112 REYDS 891 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4

In June, I wrote about several reasons to be optimistic Davis will see some positive regression this season, most notably some clear indications Marcus Mariota was never fully healthy after a Week 1 throwing arm injury. But I've still had a hard time pulling the trigger on Davis, specifically because this team wants to be run-heavy and because of the additions they've made to the pass-catching corps. Adam Humphries made some preseason noise, Delanie Walker is back and A.J. Brown is the real deal, though he may not be ready to contribute right away. The Titans may not throw enough to help Davis improve on his week-to-week inconsistency last year.

Make or break pick Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 23 REYDS 160 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.1

As I noted above, there are reasons to be optimistic Damien Williams can maintain the lead job for the Chiefs through sheer inertia. He'll have a clear advantage over the other backs by virtue of getting the first crack at things. But he's also never held up to a full season of lead-back work, and if he does have a monster season he'll be a truly rare breed as a former UDFA who has yet to break out as he enters his age-27 season. Between Williams and David Johnson, this roster could have two top five backs or two underwhelming and over-hyped duds.