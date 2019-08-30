2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for picking No. 6 overall in non-PPR leagues

As often as I can, I preach not getting locked into a strategy pre-draft. Plan? Sure. But don't fall in love with it. Let the draft come to you. That's easiest when you're drafting in the middle of the draft. You never have too wait too long for your next pick, so you don't have to worry too much about position early in the draft.

In this draft that meant starting off with DeAndre Hopkins and Le'Veon Bell, a balanced approach. In fact, after five rounds I had two running backs, two receivers and a tight end. About as balanced as you could hope for. But if you equate balance with safe, my sixth-round pick probably ruined that connection.

Here's my team from No. 6 overall:

For much of the draft season I've avoided Gordon, but I can't pass him up in the sixth round. I don't have have any reason to expect Gordon in the first month of the season. There may even be a chance he misses half the season. Even in that instance, he's worth this pick. The idea of having Gordon, Bell and Hopkins in the playoffs is too tempting in Round 6.

The weird thing about this team is that I took three running backs in the first six rounds, but my running back depth is pretty terrible until Gordon returns. That's partially just the reality of drafting a player who is holding out. It's also a result of taking three receivers from Rounds 7-9. One of those I really regret.

Favorite Pick Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0

It's become increasingly important to me to land a top-six tight end, and Henry is almost always the last one to go. That's made him someone I'm OK with reaching for. Other than last season, this Chargers offense has always been tight-end reliant, and I expect that to resume with Henry back in the fold. He's averaged 9 yards per target in his short career, and it's not hard to envision 100 targets coming his way. He should also be a huge factor in the red zone.

Pick I might regret Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 65 TAR 92 REYDS 843 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2

I don't know why I picked Jeffery. I never pick Jeffery. I passed on Austin Ekeler, Kenyan Drake, Rashaad Penny and Matt Breida. This was made even worse by the fact that I got Brown and Williams in the next two rounds. I'm really not sure how much better Jeffery is going to be than those two, and my depth at running back is a real problem. This is not a pick I might regret. This is a pick I do regret. I might also regret drafting Wentz because Trubisky was available in the 15th round.

Make or break pick Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0

Sure, Melvin Gordon could turn this team into a juggernaut just by showing up, but at a sixth-round cost, I'm not sure he could break the team if he sits out all year. Bell, on the other hand, could still be a top-four back or he could flame out on a bad team. There are too many unknowns in New York to make a definitive statement in one direction or the other. He'll be dealing with a downgrade in system, quarterback and offensive line. He won't get as much work as he did in Pittsburgh. But even 70% of what he did in Pittsburgh would make it like I had two first-round picks.