2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Strategy for picking No. 8 overall in non-PPR

I'm never going to walk away from a draft and say it went exactly how I wanted. You always miss on a few guys you hoped to get.

But sometimes things just fall into place, and it feels like a perfect draft. I got that feeling with this team at No. 8 overall in our pick-by-pick series.

What we're doing here is a 12-part series where me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch held a four-man, non-PPR mock draft to show you how to build a team from every draft spot. And I'm thrilled with how this team came together.

Here's my team from No. 8 overall:

While you might not agree with drafting three running backs in a row to start your roster, especially in a three-receiver league, I couldn't pass on Chubb, Mixon and Carson. I have my running back and flex spots now locked up, with three standout options to boot.

I was still able to get standout receivers in Edelman and Green, especially if Green is back no later than Week 3 from the ankle injury he suffered in training camp. And don't discount Anderson as a No. 3 receiver with upside, especially if his recent calf injury isn't serious. Moncrief and Tate are also high-end reserves.

I love my quarterback and tight end, and drafting Walker in Round 9 and Goff in Round 12 is just incredible value. Both are top-10 options coming into the season.

My reserve running backs truly enhance this team with Drake and Thompson. Drake can easily be a starter in any league, and Thompson is among my favorite picks this year as the No. 2 running back in Kansas City behind Damien Williams.

I'm confident this team will compete for a championship in 2019.

Favorite pick Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1151 REC 20 REYDS 163 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.4

I was originally down on Carson coming into training camp, but I've come around on him over the past few weeks. He's healthy after dealing with a knee injury this offseason, and he's separated himself from Rashaad Penny as the lead back in Seattle. Carson should be drafted early in Round 3, and this is a steal to get him at this spot. He's an excellent flex, and I wouldn't be surprised if Carson is a top-10 running back this year, especially if he's more involved in the passing game as reported. I went from avoiding Carson in earlier drafts to targeting him in all leagues, and I advise you to do the same.

Pick I might regret Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1168 REC 43 REYDS 296 TD 9 FPTS/G 17.3

I'm excited about Mixon this season, and he should have the chance to be a top-five running back in all leagues. The only reason he's in this category is because it might have been better for my roster to draft Mike Evans instead. While I love the idea of having Chubb, Mixon and Carson, it might have made more sense to have Evans as my No. 1 receiver in this three-receiver league. However, that shouldn't matter if Edelman, Green and Anderson perform as I expect.

Make or break pick Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year 2018 Stats REC 74 TAR 108 REYDS 850 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.2

Even with Josh Gordon back with the Patriots, Edelman should continue to lead the team in targets. And he was great in 2018, even in non-PPR leagues. In the 12 games he played after being out four games due to a suspension, Edelman scored at least 10 Fantasy points in eight outings. I'm going to need him to be that successful again, especially with Green out early in the season, as well as Tate being suspended four games. If Edelman is again a star, then this team is in great shape.