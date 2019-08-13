2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Taking Patrick Mahomes early a mistake? Undercover mock investigates

Welcome to our second 'Undercover Mock' reveal, where our analysts surreptitiously go into mock drafts to draft with real people. Unlike our expert mock drafts, you won't see quarterbacks falling to crazy rounds here. We're trying to show you how to find real advantages drafting with real people.

The "wait-for-quarterback" theory has begun taking hold based on our ADP results through early August. Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck all have a late-Round 4 Draft Average.

But Patrick Mahomes continues to be an exception. He has a top-10 overall Draft Average!

I can't get behind drafting Mahomes in Round 1. There are too many great players to take at other positions. I feel the same way about Rounds 2 and 3, but I know I'm in the minority on that one.

But what if, for experimental purposes, I forced myself to draft Mahomes? Could I still put together a great lineup if I took him early on? That was the goal when I took to a 12-team PPR mock draft room following the first week of preseason action. I picked sixth overall.

I couldn't do it Round 1. Just couldn't. I went with rock-solid stud DeAndre Hopkins instead at No. 6 (running backs went 1-5) and crossed my fingers that Mahomes would be there in Round 2.

Sure enough, he was. So, for the first time in probably 20 years, I took a quarterback in Round 2. Let's light this candle.

I had no idea who would be left in Round 3. I was hoping for a running back but would have settled for Amari Cooper or Stefon Diggs. A tight end like George Kittle or Zach Ertz would have been cool, too.

Ertz, Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton all went right before I was up. Here was my queue when I was on the clock:

Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC



Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET



Amari Cooper, WR, DAL



Keenan Allen, WR, LAC



Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN



I had to do a double-take. Fournette was still there in mid-Round 3?! Guess the folks I was mocking with weren't cool with high-upside, injury-history running backs. Then again, Dalvin Cook went 18th overall.

I'm not asking questions. I drafted Fournette. Expecting the unexpected is part and parcel with Fantasy drafts. I suppose this could happen in real life.

Every direction was open to me in Round 4. I could take any position. My queue was as follows:

My first thought was that no one from this group would make it back to me in Round 5. If I wanted to stock up on running backs, Carson was a no-brainer. If I wanted to lock up a stud tight end, Engram was a no-brainer. I did think I could get a running back I'd like in Round 5, and I didn't want to commit to a quarterback and a tight end in my first four picks. So I rolled with Golladay and made my receiving corps look big and strong.

Sure enough, good running backs were available in Round 5 including: David Montgomery, Tevin Coleman, James White, Sony Michel, Kenyan Drake and Theo Riddick (just kidding, wanted to make sure you were paying attention). But to my surprise, Engram was also still on the board.

A stud quarterback in Round 2 and a top five tight end in Round 5?! Would this make my lineup look great? Yes! Could this also hurt my running back and receiver depth? Also yes. But it's hard to resist this kind of value.

Here was my team through five picks:

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU



Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC



Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC



Kenny Golladay, WR, DET



Evan Engram, TE, NYG



That's a good start if you ask me. Should I take quarterbacks this early every time? Could I have been doing this all wrong for the past 20 years?! Or did I just find the one mock draft that let me get five top-40 players in my rankings with my first five picks? I'm thinking it's the latter ... but I'm not about to ask if we could start over because I think my team is too good.

The first five rounds brought the unexpected. But after taking Coleman in Round 6, another shocker developed.

A player I hadn't been taking in the top 60, A.J. Green, was still on the board in Round 7. His ADP as of this mock was 58th overall, and here he was at 78th overall. That seems like a bargain to me. I knew I'd have to pick up another good receiver soon to replace Green in my flex for the first few weeks of the season, but even I know how consistent he is when he's healthy. This was a risk I had to take.

Another surprise in Round 8: Miles Sanders was on the board (Jordan Howard had gone with the second pick of Round 7!). Again, an easy chance to take for a running back who would be my third option.

I plucked Dede Westbrook in Round 9 (another good value) to serve as my third receiver until Green comes back. Then I went with back-to-back Chiefs running backs in Rounds 10 and 11 -- Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson. Peyton Barber was an undeniable steal in Round 12, Tyrell Williams was a good bench pick in Round 13, and I found a DST and a kicker with my last two picks.

Here's the final roster:

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC



Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC



Kenny Golladay, WR, DET



Evan Engram, TE, NYG



Tevin Coleman, RB, SF



A.J. Green, WR, CIN



Miles Sanders, RB, PHI



Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC



Carlos Hyde, RB, KC



Darwin Thompson, RB, KC



Peyton Barber, RB, TB



Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK



Cowboys DST



Josh Lambo, K, JAC



If you think this is too good to be true, you might be right. Fournette, Green, Sanders, Barber and Williams all went at least one round later than their ADP on CBS Sports suggests. So perhaps in some parallel universe where none of my ADP bargains were available, my team could have looked as such:

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

Amari Cooper, WR, DAL

Chris Carson, RB, SEA



Evan Engram, TE, NYG



Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA



Lamar Miller, RB, HOU



Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC



Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR



Carlos Hyde, RB, KC



Darwin Thompson, RB, KC



Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT



John Brown, WR, BUF



Cowboys DST



Josh Lambo, K, JAC



This is a better representation of what a team that drafts a quarterback early might look like -- and it makes my point for me. Because I decided to spend that second-round pick on Mahomes, I knew my lineup would fall short somewhere. And on this alternate team, it's at running back, where I'm starting Lamar Miller as my No. 2 option until something happens in the Rams or Chiefs backfields. I could have taken David Montgomery over Engram, but then I would have had a hole at tight end.

Lessons learned

If you take Mahomes early, you're either going to have a weak spot in your lineup ... or you're going to have to get lucky on Draft Day. The optimist's reaction to that is Mahomes would more than make up for that weak starter given how good his numbers were last year, but he'd have to be exactly as good as he was last year for that to be true. That's awfully difficult to bank on.

However, taking Mahomes early is much easier to get away with in a 10-team league or smaller. I may even recommend it. You can find good starters to fill the holes you'd otherwise struggle to get in 12-team or larger formats.



This mock reinforced just how quick running backs go off the board. I was extremely fortunate to get Fournette, Coleman and Sanders -- but I think if you wait as long as I did, you shouldn't expect to be as lucky.



This mock also reminded me of a rule we started a few years ago: Don't take a quarterback and a tight end in the first five rounds unless you get unbelievable steals. That could legitimately be the reason why my team wound up the way that it did.



Other interesting picks

Round 1 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB 2 Team 2 Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB 3 Team 3 Alvin Kamara, NO, RB 4 Team 4 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB 5 Team 5 David Johnson, ARI, RB 6 Dave Richard DeAndre Hopkins, HOU, WR 7 Team 7 James Conner, PIT, RB 8 Team 8 Davante Adams, GB, WR 9 Team 9 Le'Veon Bell, NYJ, RB 10 Team 10 Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR 11 Team 11 Nick Chubb, CLE, RB 12 Team 12 Joe Mixon, CIN, RB Round 2 Pick Team Player 1 Team 12 Michael Thomas, NO, WR 2 Team 11 Julio Jones, ATL, WR 3 Team 10 Travis Kelce, KC, TE 4 Team 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR 5 Team 8 Tyreek Hill, KC, WR 6 Team 7 Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB 7 Dave Richard Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB 8 Team 5 Todd Gurley II, LAR, RB 9 Team 4 Damien Williams, KC, RB 10 Team 3 George Kittle, SF, TE 11 Team 2 Mike Evans, TB, WR 12 Team 1 Melvin Gordon III, LAC, RB Round 3 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Devonta Freeman, ATL, RB 2 Team 2 Adam Thielen, MIN, WR 3 Team 3 Zach Ertz, PHI, TE 4 Team 4 Marlon Mack, IND, RB 5 Team 5 T.Y. Hilton, IND, WR 6 Dave Richard Leonard Fournette, JAX, RB 7 Team 7 Antonio Brown, OAK, WR 8 Team 8 Amari Cooper, DAL, WR 9 Team 9 Aaron Jones, GB, RB 10 Team 10 Keenan Allen, LAC, WR 11 Team 11 Derrick Henry, TEN, RB 12 Team 12 Stefon Diggs, MIN, WR Round 4 Pick Team Player 1 Team 12 Kerryon Johnson, DET, RB 2 Team 11 Robert Woods, LAR, WR 3 Team 10 Josh Jacobs, OAK, RB 4 Team 9 Brandin Cooks, LAR, WR 5 Team 8 Mark Ingram II, BAL, RB 6 Team 7 Julian Edelman, NE, WR 7 Dave Richard Kenny Golladay, DET, WR 8 Team 5 Chris Godwin, TB, WR 9 Team 4 Deshaun Watson, HOU, QB 10 Team 3 Chris Carson, SEA, RB 11 Team 2 Phillip Lindsay, DEN, RB 12 Team 1 Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR Round 5 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR 2 Team 2 Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR 3 Team 3 Allen Robinson II, CHI, WR 4 Team 4 Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR 5 Team 5 O.J. Howard, TB, TE 6 Dave Richard Evan Engram, NYG, TE 7 Team 7 David Montgomery, CHI, RB 8 Team 8 James White, NE, RB 9 Team 9 Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB 10 Team 10 Andrew Luck, IND, QB 11 Team 11 Sony Michel, NE, RB 12 Team 12 Robby Anderson, NYJ, WR Round 6 Pick Team Player 1 Team 12 Hunter Henry, LAC, TE 2 Team 11 Matt Ryan, ATL, QB 3 Team 10 Mike Williams, LAC, WR 4 Team 9 D.J. Moore, CAR, WR 5 Team 8 Kenyan Drake, MIA, RB 6 Team 7 Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB 7 Dave Richard Tevin Coleman, SF, RB 8 Team 5 Will Fuller V, HOU, WR 9 Team 4 Alshon Jeffery, PHI, WR 10 Team 3 Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB 11 Team 2 Latavius Murray, NO, RB 12 Team 1 Christian Kirk, ARI, WR Round 7 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR 2 Team 2 Jordan Howard, PHI, RB 3 Team 3 Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB 4 Team 4 Jared Cook, NO, TE 5 Team 5 Cam Newton, CAR, QB 6 Dave Richard A.J. Green, CIN, WR 7 Team 7 Lamar Miller, HOU, RB 8 Team 8 Russell Wilson, SEA, QB 9 Team 9 Corey Davis, TEN, WR 10 Team 10 Tarik Cohen, CHI, RB 11 Team 11 Eric Ebron, IND, TE 12 Team 12 Kyler Murray, ARI, QB Round 8 Pick Team Player 1 Team 12 Chicago, CHI, DST 2 Team 11 Los Angeles, LAR, DST 3 Team 10 Jacksonville, JAX, DST 4 Team 9 Delanie Walker, TEN, TE 5 Team 8 David Njoku, CLE, TE 6 Team 7 Dante Pettis, SF, WR 7 Dave Richard Miles Sanders, PHI, RB 8 Team 5 Derrius Guice, WAS, RB 9 Team 4 Baltimore, BAL, DST 10 Team 3 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI, WR 11 Team 2 Drew Brees, NO, QB 12 Team 1 Royce Freeman, DEN, RB Round 9 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Vance McDonald, PIT, TE 2 Team 2 Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR 3 Team 3 Jared Goff, LAR, QB 4 Team 4 Greg Zuerlein, LAR, K 5 Team 5 Curtis Samuel, CAR, WR 6 Dave Richard Dede Westbrook, JAX, WR 7 Team 7 Marvin Jones Jr., DET, WR 8 Team 8 Minnesota, MIN, DST 9 Team 9 Sammy Watkins, KC, WR 10 Team 10 Harrison Butker, KC, K 11 Team 11 Justin Tucker, BAL, K 12 Team 12 Stephen Gostkowski, NE, K Round 10 Pick Team Player 1 Team 12 Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB 2 Team 11 Carson Wentz, PHI, QB 3 Team 10 Keke Coutee, HOU, WR 4 Team 9 Wil Lutz, NO, K 5 Team 8 Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU, K 6 Team 7 Austin Hooper, ATL, TE 7 Dave Richard Carlos Hyde, KC, RB 8 Team 5 Matt Breida, SF, RB 9 Team 4 Jameis Winston, TB, QB 10 Team 3 Geronimo Allison, GB, WR 11 Team 2 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN, WR 12 Team 1 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, QB Round 11 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Donte Moncrief, PIT, WR 2 Team 2 Philip Rivers, LAC, QB 3 Team 3 Damien Harris, NE, RB 4 Team 4 Devin Funchess, IND, WR 5 Team 5 DeSean Jackson, PHI, WR 6 Dave Richard Darwin Thompson, KC, RB 7 Team 7 Anthony Miller, CHI, WR 8 Team 8 Dak Prescott, DAL, QB 9 Team 9 New England, NE, DST 10 Team 10 Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB 11 Team 11 Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR 12 Team 12 Ronald Jones II, TB, RB Round 12 Pick Team Player 1 Team 12 Trey Burton, CHI, TE 2 Team 11 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB, WR 3 Team 10 Mark Andrews, BAL, TE 4 Team 9 DeVante Parker, MIA, WR 5 Team 8 Kyle Rudolph, MIN, TE 6 Team 7 Los Angeles, LAC, DST 7 Dave Richard Peyton Barber, TB, RB 8 Team 5 Philadelphia, PHI, DST 9 Team 4 DaeSean Hamilton, DEN, WR 10 Team 3 Golden Tate, NYG, WR 11 Team 2 Jordan Reed, WAS, TE 12 Team 1 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, QB Round 14 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Houston, HOU, DST 2 Team 2 Jimmy Graham, GB, TE 3 Team 3 Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR 4 Team 4 LeSean McCoy, BUF, RB 5 Team 5 Michael Gallup, DAL, WR 6 Dave Richard Tyrell Williams, OAK, WR 7 Team 7 Adrian Peterson, WAS, RB 8 Team 8 Jaylen Samuels, PIT, RB 9 Team 9 Nyheim Hines, IND, RB 10 Team 10 Marquise Goodwin, SF, WR 11 Team 11 Jack Doyle, IND, TE 12 Team 12 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI, QB Round 15 Pick Team Player 1 Team 12 John Brown, BUF, WR 2 Team 11 Dion Lewis, TEN, RB 3 Team 10 Ito Smith, ATL, RB 4 Team 9 Mohamed Sanu, ATL, WR 5 Team 8 N'Keal Harry, NE, WR 6 Team 7 Kalen Ballage, MIA, RB 7 Dave Richard Dallas, DAL, DST 8 Team 5 Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB 9 Team 4 Greg Olsen, CAR, TE 10 Team 3 Cleveland, CLE, DST 11 Team 2 New Orleans, NO, DST 12 Team 1 Jerick McKinnon, SF, RB Round 16 Pick Team Player 1 Team 1 Mason Crosby, GB, K 2 Team 2 Michael Badgley, LAC, K 3 Team 3 Sam Darnold, NYJ, QB 4 Team 4 Robbie Gould, SF, K 5 Team 5 Brett Maher, DAL, K 6 Dave Richard Josh Lambo, JAX, K 7 Team 7 Adam Vinatieri, IND, K 8 Team 8 Denver, DEN, DST 9 Team 9 Tom Brady, NE, QB 10 Team 10 Buffalo, BUF, DST 11 Team 11 Jake Elliott, PHI, K 12 Team 12 Giorgio Tavecchio, ATL, K

