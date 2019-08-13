2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Taking Patrick Mahomes early a mistake? Undercover mock investigates
Is it a good idea to draft Patrick Mahomes early on Draft Day? Notoriously value-minded quarterback drafter Dave Richard goes incognito to lock in Mahomes in Round 2, then weighs the results.
Welcome to our second 'Undercover Mock' reveal, where our analysts surreptitiously go into mock drafts to draft with real people. Unlike our expert mock drafts, you won't see quarterbacks falling to crazy rounds here. We're trying to show you how to find real advantages drafting with real people.
The "wait-for-quarterback" theory has begun taking hold based on our ADP results through early August. Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck all have a late-Round 4 Draft Average.
But Patrick Mahomes continues to be an exception. He has a top-10 overall Draft Average!
I can't get behind drafting Mahomes in Round 1. There are too many great players to take at other positions. I feel the same way about Rounds 2 and 3, but I know I'm in the minority on that one.
But what if, for experimental purposes, I forced myself to draft Mahomes? Could I still put together a great lineup if I took him early on? That was the goal when I took to a 12-team PPR mock draft room following the first week of preseason action. I picked sixth overall.
I couldn't do it Round 1. Just couldn't. I went with rock-solid stud DeAndre Hopkins instead at No. 6 (running backs went 1-5) and crossed my fingers that Mahomes would be there in Round 2.
Sure enough, he was. So, for the first time in probably 20 years, I took a quarterback in Round 2. Let's light this candle.
I had no idea who would be left in Round 3. I was hoping for a running back but would have settled for Amari Cooper or Stefon Diggs. A tight end like George Kittle or Zach Ertz would have been cool, too.
Ertz, Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton all went right before I was up. Here was my queue when I was on the clock:
- Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
- Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
- Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
I had to do a double-take. Fournette was still there in mid-Round 3?! Guess the folks I was mocking with weren't cool with high-upside, injury-history running backs. Then again, Dalvin Cook went 18th overall.
I'm not asking questions. I drafted Fournette. Expecting the unexpected is part and parcel with Fantasy drafts. I suppose this could happen in real life.
Every direction was open to me in Round 4. I could take any position. My queue was as follows:
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG
My first thought was that no one from this group would make it back to me in Round 5. If I wanted to stock up on running backs, Carson was a no-brainer. If I wanted to lock up a stud tight end, Engram was a no-brainer. I did think I could get a running back I'd like in Round 5, and I didn't want to commit to a quarterback and a tight end in my first four picks. So I rolled with Golladay and made my receiving corps look big and strong.
Sure enough, good running backs were available in Round 5 including: David Montgomery, Tevin Coleman, James White, Sony Michel, Kenyan Drake and Theo Riddick (just kidding, wanted to make sure you were paying attention). But to my surprise, Engram was also still on the board.
A stud quarterback in Round 2 and a top five tight end in Round 5?! Would this make my lineup look great? Yes! Could this also hurt my running back and receiver depth? Also yes. But it's hard to resist this kind of value.
Here was my team through five picks:
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
- Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG
That's a good start if you ask me. Should I take quarterbacks this early every time? Could I have been doing this all wrong for the past 20 years?! Or did I just find the one mock draft that let me get five top-40 players in my rankings with my first five picks? I'm thinking it's the latter ... but I'm not about to ask if we could start over because I think my team is too good.
The first five rounds brought the unexpected. But after taking Coleman in Round 6, another shocker developed.
A player I hadn't been taking in the top 60, A.J. Green, was still on the board in Round 7. His ADP as of this mock was 58th overall, and here he was at 78th overall. That seems like a bargain to me. I knew I'd have to pick up another good receiver soon to replace Green in my flex for the first few weeks of the season, but even I know how consistent he is when he's healthy. This was a risk I had to take.
Another surprise in Round 8: Miles Sanders was on the board (Jordan Howard had gone with the second pick of Round 7!). Again, an easy chance to take for a running back who would be my third option.
I plucked Dede Westbrook in Round 9 (another good value) to serve as my third receiver until Green comes back. Then I went with back-to-back Chiefs running backs in Rounds 10 and 11 -- Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson. Peyton Barber was an undeniable steal in Round 12, Tyrell Williams was a good bench pick in Round 13, and I found a DST and a kicker with my last two picks.
Here's the final roster:
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
- Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG
- Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
- Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC
- Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
- Darwin Thompson, RB, KC
- Peyton Barber, RB, TB
- Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK
- Cowboys DST
- Josh Lambo, K, JAC
If you think this is too good to be true, you might be right. Fournette, Green, Sanders, Barber and Williams all went at least one round later than their ADP on CBS Sports suggests. So perhaps in some parallel universe where none of my ADP bargains were available, my team could have looked as such:
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG
- Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
- Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
- Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC
- Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
- Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
- Darwin Thompson, RB, KC
- Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
- John Brown, WR, BUF
- Cowboys DST
- Josh Lambo, K, JAC
This is a better representation of what a team that drafts a quarterback early might look like -- and it makes my point for me. Because I decided to spend that second-round pick on Mahomes, I knew my lineup would fall short somewhere. And on this alternate team, it's at running back, where I'm starting Lamar Miller as my No. 2 option until something happens in the Rams or Chiefs backfields. I could have taken David Montgomery over Engram, but then I would have had a hole at tight end.
Lessons learned
- If you take Mahomes early, you're either going to have a weak spot in your lineup ... or you're going to have to get lucky on Draft Day. The optimist's reaction to that is Mahomes would more than make up for that weak starter given how good his numbers were last year, but he'd have to be exactly as good as he was last year for that to be true. That's awfully difficult to bank on.
- However, taking Mahomes early is much easier to get away with in a 10-team league or smaller. I may even recommend it. You can find good starters to fill the holes you'd otherwise struggle to get in 12-team or larger formats.
- This mock reinforced just how quick running backs go off the board. I was extremely fortunate to get Fournette, Coleman and Sanders -- but I think if you wait as long as I did, you shouldn't expect to be as lucky.
- This mock also reminded me of a rule we started a few years ago: Don't take a quarterback and a tight end in the first five rounds unless you get unbelievable steals. That could legitimately be the reason why my team wound up the way that it did.
Other interesting picks
- 1.09 - Le'Veon Bell
- 1.11 - Nick Chubb
- 2.03 - Travis Kelce
- 2.09 - Damien Williams
- 2.10 - George Kittle
- 2.12 - Melvin Gordon (went 1.07 in previous Undercover Mock)
- 3.07 - Antonio Brown
- 3.11 - Derrick Henry
- 4.01 - Kerryon Johnson (wow!)
- 5.02 - Tyler Boyd
- 5.03 - Allen Robinson
- 5.10 - Andrew Luck
- 6.10 - Austin Ekeler
- 7.08 - Russell Wilson (too soon!)
- 8.01 - Bears DST (way too soon!)
- 8.02 - Rams DST (what the ...?!)
- 8.03 - Jaguars DST (WHAT THE WHAT???!)
- 10.02 - Carson Wentz
- 11.10 - Lamar Jackson
- 15.09 - Tom Brady
Round 1
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB
2
Team 2
Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB
3
Team 3
Alvin Kamara, NO, RB
4
Team 4
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB
5
Team 5
David Johnson, ARI, RB
6
Dave Richard
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU, WR
7
Team 7
James Conner, PIT, RB
8
Team 8
Davante Adams, GB, WR
9
Team 9
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ, RB
10
Team 10
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR
11
Team 11
Nick Chubb, CLE, RB
12
Team 12
Joe Mixon, CIN, RB
Round 2
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 12
Michael Thomas, NO, WR
2
Team 11
Julio Jones, ATL, WR
3
Team 10
Travis Kelce, KC, TE
4
Team 9
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR
5
Team 8
Tyreek Hill, KC, WR
6
Team 7
Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB
7
Dave Richard
Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB
8
Team 5
Todd Gurley II, LAR, RB
9
Team 4
Damien Williams, KC, RB
10
Team 3
George Kittle, SF, TE
11
Team 2
Mike Evans, TB, WR
12
Team 1
Melvin Gordon III, LAC, RB
Round 3
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Devonta Freeman, ATL, RB
2
Team 2
Adam Thielen, MIN, WR
3
Team 3
Zach Ertz, PHI, TE
4
Team 4
Marlon Mack, IND, RB
5
Team 5
T.Y. Hilton, IND, WR
6
Dave Richard
Leonard Fournette, JAX, RB
7
Team 7
Antonio Brown, OAK, WR
8
Team 8
Amari Cooper, DAL, WR
9
Team 9
Aaron Jones, GB, RB
10
Team 10
Keenan Allen, LAC, WR
11
Team 11
Derrick Henry, TEN, RB
12
Team 12
Stefon Diggs, MIN, WR
Round 4
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 12
Kerryon Johnson, DET, RB
2
Team 11
Robert Woods, LAR, WR
3
Team 10
Josh Jacobs, OAK, RB
4
Team 9
Brandin Cooks, LAR, WR
5
Team 8
Mark Ingram II, BAL, RB
6
Team 7
Julian Edelman, NE, WR
7
Dave Richard
Kenny Golladay, DET, WR
8
Team 5
Chris Godwin, TB, WR
9
Team 4
Deshaun Watson, HOU, QB
10
Team 3
Chris Carson, SEA, RB
11
Team 2
Phillip Lindsay, DEN, RB
12
Team 1
Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR
Round 5
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR
2
Team 2
Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR
3
Team 3
Allen Robinson II, CHI, WR
4
Team 4
Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR
5
Team 5
O.J. Howard, TB, TE
6
Dave Richard
Evan Engram, NYG, TE
7
Team 7
David Montgomery, CHI, RB
8
Team 8
James White, NE, RB
9
Team 9
Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB
10
Team 10
Andrew Luck, IND, QB
11
Team 11
Sony Michel, NE, RB
12
Team 12
Robby Anderson, NYJ, WR
Round 6
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 12
Hunter Henry, LAC, TE
2
Team 11
Matt Ryan, ATL, QB
3
Team 10
Mike Williams, LAC, WR
4
Team 9
D.J. Moore, CAR, WR
5
Team 8
Kenyan Drake, MIA, RB
6
Team 7
Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB
7
Dave Richard
Tevin Coleman, SF, RB
8
Team 5
Will Fuller V, HOU, WR
9
Team 4
Alshon Jeffery, PHI, WR
10
Team 3
Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB
11
Team 2
Latavius Murray, NO, RB
12
Team 1
Christian Kirk, ARI, WR
Round 7
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR
2
Team 2
Jordan Howard, PHI, RB
3
Team 3
Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB
4
Team 4
Jared Cook, NO, TE
5
Team 5
Cam Newton, CAR, QB
6
Dave Richard
A.J. Green, CIN, WR
7
Team 7
Lamar Miller, HOU, RB
8
Team 8
Russell Wilson, SEA, QB
9
Team 9
Corey Davis, TEN, WR
10
Team 10
Tarik Cohen, CHI, RB
11
Team 11
Eric Ebron, IND, TE
12
Team 12
Kyler Murray, ARI, QB
Round 8
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 12
Chicago, CHI, DST
2
Team 11
Los Angeles, LAR, DST
3
Team 10
Jacksonville, JAX, DST
4
Team 9
Delanie Walker, TEN, TE
5
Team 8
David Njoku, CLE, TE
6
Team 7
Dante Pettis, SF, WR
7
Dave Richard
Miles Sanders, PHI, RB
8
Team 5
Derrius Guice, WAS, RB
9
Team 4
Baltimore, BAL, DST
10
Team 3
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI, WR
11
Team 2
Drew Brees, NO, QB
12
Team 1
Royce Freeman, DEN, RB
Round 9
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Vance McDonald, PIT, TE
2
Team 2
Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR
3
Team 3
Jared Goff, LAR, QB
4
Team 4
Greg Zuerlein, LAR, K
5
Team 5
Curtis Samuel, CAR, WR
6
Dave Richard
Dede Westbrook, JAX, WR
7
Team 7
Marvin Jones Jr., DET, WR
8
Team 8
Minnesota, MIN, DST
9
Team 9
Sammy Watkins, KC, WR
10
Team 10
Harrison Butker, KC, K
11
Team 11
Justin Tucker, BAL, K
12
Team 12
Stephen Gostkowski, NE, K
Round 10
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 12
Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB
2
Team 11
Carson Wentz, PHI, QB
3
Team 10
Keke Coutee, HOU, WR
4
Team 9
Wil Lutz, NO, K
5
Team 8
Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU, K
6
Team 7
Austin Hooper, ATL, TE
7
Dave Richard
Carlos Hyde, KC, RB
8
Team 5
Matt Breida, SF, RB
9
Team 4
Jameis Winston, TB, QB
10
Team 3
Geronimo Allison, GB, WR
11
Team 2
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN, WR
12
Team 1
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, QB
Round 11
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Donte Moncrief, PIT, WR
2
Team 2
Philip Rivers, LAC, QB
3
Team 3
Damien Harris, NE, RB
4
Team 4
Devin Funchess, IND, WR
5
Team 5
DeSean Jackson, PHI, WR
6
Dave Richard
Darwin Thompson, KC, RB
7
Team 7
Anthony Miller, CHI, WR
8
Team 8
Dak Prescott, DAL, QB
9
Team 9
New England, NE, DST
10
Team 10
Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB
11
Team 11
Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR
12
Team 12
Ronald Jones II, TB, RB
Round 12
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 12
Trey Burton, CHI, TE
2
Team 11
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB, WR
3
Team 10
Mark Andrews, BAL, TE
4
Team 9
DeVante Parker, MIA, WR
5
Team 8
Kyle Rudolph, MIN, TE
6
Team 7
Los Angeles, LAC, DST
7
Dave Richard
Peyton Barber, TB, RB
8
Team 5
Philadelphia, PHI, DST
9
Team 4
DaeSean Hamilton, DEN, WR
10
Team 3
Golden Tate, NYG, WR
11
Team 2
Jordan Reed, WAS, TE
12
Team 1
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, QB
Round 14
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Houston, HOU, DST
2
Team 2
Jimmy Graham, GB, TE
3
Team 3
Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR
4
Team 4
LeSean McCoy, BUF, RB
5
Team 5
Michael Gallup, DAL, WR
6
Dave Richard
Tyrell Williams, OAK, WR
7
Team 7
Adrian Peterson, WAS, RB
8
Team 8
Jaylen Samuels, PIT, RB
9
Team 9
Nyheim Hines, IND, RB
10
Team 10
Marquise Goodwin, SF, WR
11
Team 11
Jack Doyle, IND, TE
12
Team 12
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI, QB
Round 15
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 12
John Brown, BUF, WR
2
Team 11
Dion Lewis, TEN, RB
3
Team 10
Ito Smith, ATL, RB
4
Team 9
Mohamed Sanu, ATL, WR
5
Team 8
N'Keal Harry, NE, WR
6
Team 7
Kalen Ballage, MIA, RB
7
Dave Richard
Dallas, DAL, DST
8
Team 5
Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB
9
Team 4
Greg Olsen, CAR, TE
10
Team 3
Cleveland, CLE, DST
11
Team 2
New Orleans, NO, DST
12
Team 1
Jerick McKinnon, SF, RB
Round 16
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Mason Crosby, GB, K
2
Team 2
Michael Badgley, LAC, K
3
Team 3
Sam Darnold, NYJ, QB
4
Team 4
Robbie Gould, SF, K
5
Team 5
Brett Maher, DAL, K
6
Dave Richard
Josh Lambo, JAX, K
7
Team 7
Adam Vinatieri, IND, K
8
Team 8
Denver, DEN, DST
9
Team 9
Tom Brady, NE, QB
10
Team 10
Buffalo, BUF, DST
11
Team 11
Jake Elliott, PHI, K
12
Team 12
Giorgio Tavecchio, ATL, K
