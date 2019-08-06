2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Target increase coming for Dede Westbrook, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk

Targets are the lifeblood of Fantasy value for receivers and tight ends. It's the foundation of everything we need them to do. And if you're looking for a threshold, a good place to start is 120 targets. In 2018, 15 receivers received at least 120 targets. All of them finished in the top 20 in PPR scoring leagues. Three tight ends reached that mark and finished as the top-three scoring tight ends.

So to help you out, I've included a list of my top projected receivers and tight ends in targets at the bottom of the piece — you can find my full projections here. But it's not enough to know this list. You need to know who's moving up and down based on last year's 16-game pace. I've highlighted that in the table and will break down the biggest gainers and losers in my projections. It shouldn't be surprising to see many of my breakouts in the gainers and busts in the losers.

WR Preview Target winners and losers

Target Gainers Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 43 TAR 68 REYDS 590 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Kirk has a great opportunity in 2019. He's in his second year, so he should grow personally, and he has a new quarterback in Kyler Murray and a new head coach in Kliff Kingsbury who wants to play fast and pass-heavy. If everything goes right my forecast of 120 targets may even be too low. The only thing to watch is how much Kingsbury's offense spreads the ball around. As of right now Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald should be the clear top two in targets. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 66 TAR 101 REYDS 717 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.8 Like Kirk, Westbrook gets an upgrade in quarterback (Nick Foles) and coordinator (John DeFilippo). But he has much less competition for targets than Kirk. Marqise Lee doesn't look like he's anywhere close to helping the Jaguars which should establish Westbrook as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game just in time for his third-year breakout. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 59 TAR 95 REYDS 842 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.6 Godwin is the industry pick to break out at wide receiver and I have no argument. He's a third-year receiver on a team that has 234 targets to replace from last year and Bruce Arians is the head coach. Arians has raved about Godwin's ability in the offseason and set expectations even higher than I would. Godwin has No. 2 receiver written all over him. Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 75 TAR 107 REYDS 1005 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.3 I can't guarantee you Cooper will be consistent, he never really has, but I would expect his targets to increase next year. In 11 games with Dallas, Cooper was on pace for 136 targets and the best Fantasy production of his career. I don't think Randall Cobb or Jason Witten will change that.

Other Likely Gainers: Mike Evans, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Larry Fitzgerald.

Target Losers Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 113 TAR 153 REYDS 1373 TD 9 FPTS/G 19.2 Kevin Stefanski called the last three games of 2018 and the Vikings ran the ball on 48% of their offensive snaps. I've cut that number to 45.5% and still only come up with 495 pass attempts for Kirk Cousins. That's a decrease of 111 attempts from last year, which makes it pretty easy to see how I come up with Thielen losing 30. He's an awesome receiver and I don't like calling him a bust, but it's hard to see any other way, especially as good as that defense looks to be. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 81 TAR 150 REYDS 976 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Landry may actually be more efficient in 2019 with Odell Beckham on the other side, but it's hard to see how he comes anywhere close to the number of targets he's accustomed to. That's a pretty big problem because Landry has averaged seven yards per target over his career and has only scored more than five touchdowns in a season once. Without large volume, Landry is not someone you can count on in Fantasy. Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 111 TAR 169 REYDS 1386 TD 13 FPTS/G 21.9 This one is more speculation than anything but Adams saw more targets than ever before in 2018 and I expect him to regress. His head coach comes from the Sean McVay tree which generally focuses on spreading the ball around, and the Packers have already talked about running the ball more. Adams scores enough touchdowns to still be a top-10 receiver with lower volume but he won't repeat last year's success. Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Yes, I think both Browns receivers could lose targets. Beckham has averaged about 10 targets per game in New York but Freddie Kitchens and Baker Mayfield really spread the ball around last year. With Landry, David Njoku, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson all involved I'm not sure we can expect Beckham to hog targets like he has. This is especially true if the Browns play as slow as they did last year with Kitchens running the show (57 plays per game).

Other Likely Losers: Stefon Diggs, Antonio Brown, Robert Woods