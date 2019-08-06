2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Target increase coming for Dede Westbrook, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk

Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well as who he expects to see an increase or decrease.

Targets are the lifeblood of Fantasy value for receivers and tight ends. It's the foundation of everything we need them to do. And if you're looking for a threshold, a good place to start is 120 targets. In 2018, 15 receivers received at least 120 targets. All of them finished in the top 20 in PPR scoring leagues. Three tight ends reached that mark and finished as the top-three scoring tight ends. 

So to help you out, I've included a list of my top projected receivers and tight ends in targets at the bottom of the piece — you can find my full projections here. But it's not enough to know this list. You need to know who's moving up and down based on last year's 16-game pace. I've highlighted that in the table and will break down the biggest gainers and losers in my projections. It shouldn't be surprising to see many of my breakouts in the gainers and busts in the losers.

WR Preview
Target winners and losers
Target Gainers
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2018 Stats
REC
43
TAR
68
REYDS
590
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.3
Kirk has a great opportunity in 2019. He's in his second year, so he should grow personally, and he has a new quarterback in Kyler Murray and a new head coach in Kliff Kingsbury who wants to play fast and pass-heavy. If everything goes right my forecast of 120 targets may even be too low. The only thing to watch is how much Kingsbury's offense spreads the ball around. As of right now Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald should be the clear top two in targets.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2018 Stats
REC
66
TAR
101
REYDS
717
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.8
Like Kirk, Westbrook gets an upgrade in quarterback (Nick Foles) and coordinator (John DeFilippo). But he has much less competition for targets than Kirk. Marqise Lee doesn't look like he's anywhere close to helping the Jaguars which should establish Westbrook as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game just in time for his third-year breakout.
headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2018 Stats
REC
59
TAR
95
REYDS
842
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.6
Godwin is the industry pick to break out at wide receiver and I have no argument. He's a third-year receiver on a team that has 234 targets to replace from last year and Bruce Arians is the head coach. Arians has raved about Godwin's ability in the offseason and set expectations even higher than I would. Godwin has No. 2 receiver written all over him.
headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2018 Stats
REC
75
TAR
107
REYDS
1005
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.3
I can't guarantee you Cooper will be consistent, he never really has, but I would expect his targets to increase next year. In 11 games with Dallas, Cooper was on pace for 136 targets and the best Fantasy production of his career. I don't think Randall Cobb or Jason Witten will change that.

Other Likely Gainers: Mike Evans, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Larry Fitzgerald.

Target Losers
headshot-image
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2018 Stats
REC
113
TAR
153
REYDS
1373
TD
9
FPTS/G
19.2
Kevin Stefanski called the last three games of 2018 and the Vikings ran the ball on 48% of their offensive snaps. I've cut that number to 45.5% and still only come up with 495 pass attempts for Kirk Cousins. That's a decrease of 111 attempts from last year, which makes it pretty easy to see how I come up with Thielen losing 30. He's an awesome receiver and I don't like calling him a bust, but it's hard to see any other way, especially as good as that defense looks to be.
headshot-image
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2018 Stats
REC
81
TAR
150
REYDS
976
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.5
Landry may actually be more efficient in 2019 with Odell Beckham on the other side, but it's hard to see how he comes anywhere close to the number of targets he's accustomed to. That's a pretty big problem because Landry has averaged seven yards per target over his career and has only scored more than five touchdowns in a season once. Without large volume, Landry is not someone you can count on in Fantasy.
headshot-image
Davante Adams WR
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2018 Stats
REC
111
TAR
169
REYDS
1386
TD
13
FPTS/G
21.9
This one is more speculation than anything but Adams saw more targets than ever before in 2018 and I expect him to regress. His head coach comes from the Sean McVay tree which generally focuses on spreading the ball around, and the Packers have already talked about running the ball more. Adams scores enough touchdowns to still be a top-10 receiver with lower volume but he won't repeat last year's success.
headshot-image
Odell Beckham WR
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Yes, I think both Browns receivers could lose targets. Beckham has averaged about 10 targets per game in New York but Freddie Kitchens and Baker Mayfield really spread the ball around last year. With Landry, David Njoku, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson all involved I'm not sure we can expect Beckham to hog targets like he has. This is especially true if the Browns play as slow as they did last year with Kitchens running the show (57 plays per game).

Other Likely Losers: Stefon Diggs, Antonio Brown, Robert Woods

Player

2019 Projected

2018 Pace*

Difference

JuJu Smith-Schuster

174

166

8

Julio Jones

166

170

-4

DeAndre Hopkins

162

163

-1

Antonio Brown

160

179

-19

Zach Ertz

152

156

-4

Mike Evans

150

138

12

Davante Adams

150

180

-30

Michael Thomas

148

147

1

Travis Kelce

146

150

-4

Julian Edelman

141

144

-3

Odell Beckham

139

165

-26

Keenan Allen

138

136

2

T.Y. Hilton

137

137

0

Stefon Diggs

137

159

-22

Tyreek Hill

134

137

-3

Amari Cooper

133

114

19

George Kittle

132

136

-4

Dede Westbrook

127

101

26

A.J. Green

127

127

0

Kenny Golladay

126

127

-1

Sterling Shepard

123

107

16

Brandin Cooks

122

117

5

Robert Woods

122

130

-8

Adam Thielen

122

153

-31

Tyler Boyd

121

123

-2

Christian Kirk

120

91

29

Chris Godwin

120

95

25

Larry Fitzgerald

120

112

8

Allen Robinson

117

116

1

Jarvis Landry

117

149

-32

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
07/04: Projections Week! AFC West and NFC West (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories