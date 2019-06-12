2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Team-by-team 12-team PPR mock draft review

There is no better way to prepare yourself for a draft than to study one — and do some yourself. At CBSSports.com, you can do mock drafts all the time, including different scoring formats and league sizes. Remember, practice makes progress, so practice as much as you can.

You should also see how other people draft, especially if you already know your draft position. See what players or positions they selected in certain ranges and follow those moves if you like. Or don't. It's up to you.

Here, we've assembled some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry from CBS Fantasy and Beckett. And not only can you see the picks we made, but also some of the thought process behind those picks.

For example, can you trust Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 quarterback in Round 2 if Tyreek Hill is out? How will Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown fare with new teams? And can you rely on Todd Gurley still despite the potential issues with his knee?

The answers to these questions and more are fascinating. And informative. Study this mock draft as much as you can.

It might be the most important story you read for your draft prep.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. And we feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Mike Payne, No. 1 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 1 Ezekiel Elliott RB | DAL 2 24 Patrick Mahomes QB | KC 3 25 Kerryon Johnson RB | DET 4 48 Brandin Cooks WR | LAR 5 49 Sammy Watkins WR | KC 6 72 Eric Ebron TE | IND 7 73 Marquise Brown WR | BAL 8 96 Michael Gallup WR | DAL 9 97 Matt Breida RB | SF 10 120 C.J. Anderson RB | DET 11 121 Drew Brees QB | NO 12 144 Jaylen Samuels RB | PIT 13 145 Donte Moncrief WR | PIT 14 168 Wil Lutz K | NO 15 169 Patriots DST | NE

1) What was your reason for drafting Ezekiel Elliott at No. 1 overall instead of Saquon Barkley?

Honestly, as the clock ticked off for the final three minutes until the start of the draft, I wasn't sure who I was going to take. Ultimately, I settled on Zeke because he's carried the load for more than one year. He's proven he can get Fantasy points. Barkley, while a tremendous talent, has just one year of experience. It didn't hurt that I'm a Cowboys fan, either.

2) Was there any hesitation on your part to draft Patrick Mahomes in Round 2 given the situation involving Tyreek Hill?

I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about it. But the object of the game is points, and whether it's Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins or anyone else catching passes (even Hill if he ever returns), it's Mahomes who is the common denominator. He's the best Fantasy quarterback coming into the season.

George Maselli, No. 2 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 2 Saquon Barkley RB | NYG 2 23 Dalvin Cook RB | MIN 3 26 A.J. Green WR | CIN 4 47 Evan Engram TE | NYG 5 50 Kenyan Drake RB | MIA 6 71 Robby Anderson WR | NYJ 7 74 Peyton Barber RB | TB 8 95 Golden Tate WR | NYG 9 98 Jameis Winston QB | TB 10 119 D'Onta Foreman RB | HOU 11 122 Austin Hooper TE | ATL 12 143 Kyler Murray QB | ARI 13 146 Cole Beasley WR | BUF 14 167 Bills DST | BUF 15 170 Robbie Gould K | SF

1) You drafted two quarterbacks and two tight ends. Is this something you recommend to draft backups at those positions, or did you just select the best player available at those points in the draft?

When you draft a quarterback like Jameis Winston — and I'm still kind of surprised I did — it's a good idea to take an upside backup, too. Same with Evan Engram. Both could be great in their situations this season, but both have different risks attached. I like being covered with solid options and not left hoping there's some talent with a pulse on the waiver wire.

2) What are your expectations for Kyler Murray this season?

Kyler Murray could be the most exciting player in the game this season. Or he could be a total bust, but I love having a rooting interest in him. Getting him at No. 143 overall feels like a steal, and I think he'll go higher as we near the season. The Cardinals are going to be constantly chasing points, and Kliff Kingsbury's offense could be a real show with this kid running it.

Chris Towers, No. 3 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 3 Alvin Kamara RB | NO 2 22 Mike Evans WR | TB 3 27 Zach Ertz TE | PHI 4 46 Tarik Cohen RB | CHI 5 51 Mark Ingram RB | BAL 6 70 Deshaun Watson QB | HOU 7 75 Will Fuller WR | HOU 8 94 Curtis Samuel WR | CAR 9 99 Marvin Jones WR | DET 10 118 Tyrell Williams WR | OAK 11 123 Nyheim Hines RB | IND 12 142 T.J. Yeldon RB | BUF 13 147 Andy Isabella WR | ARI 14 166 Chiefs DST | KC 15 171 Harrison Butker K | KC

1) How confident are you with your receivers aside from Mike Evans with Will Fuller, Marvin Jones, Tyrell Williams, Curtis Samuel and Andy Isabella?

Oh, not at all. One thing I realized in this draft is, if you're drafting at the front of the first round, you may not love your receiver options by the time your next few picks come around. In Round 2, I took Evans, and then I got Zach Ertz in Round 3 because I value the edge an elite tight end can give me. Unfortunately, by the time you get back around, receiver is filled with question marks. I feel like there is a plateau at receiver after No. 15, so I wanted to take as many dart throws at cheaper options later in the draft.

2) Did you give any thought to drafting Latavius Murray in Round 9 as a handcuff to Alvin Kamara?

He was in my queue for sure, but after adding Tarik Cohen and Mark Ingram in Rounds 4 and 5, I felt I needed to invest heavily in upside receivers for the next few picks. And Marvin Jones was on pace for 60-plus catches, 900-plus yards and 10 touchdowns before his injury. At that point in the draft, I just didn't feel the need to take an insurance option as my No. 4 running back.

Dave Richard, No. 4 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB | CAR 2 21 George Kittle TE | SF 3 28 Keenan Allen WR | LAC 4 45 Derrick Henry RB | TEN 5 52 Calvin Ridley WR | ATL 6 69 Dante Pettis WR | SF 7 76 Tyler Boyd WR | CIN 8 93 Carlos Hyde RB | KC 9 100 Latavius Murray RB | NO 10 117 Jerick McKinnon RB | SF 11 124 Carson Wentz QB | PHI 12 141 Alexander Mattison RB | MIN 13 148 Keke Coutee WR | HOU 14 165 Cowboys DST | DAL 15 172 Stephen Gostkowski K | NE

1) How confident are you with your running backs aside from Christian McCaffery and Derrick Henry with Jerick McKinnon, Carlos Hyde, Latavius Murray and Alexander Mattison?

Yeah, it's not pretty, but this was the price I paid to load up on pass-catchers in Rounds 2, 3, 5 and 6. I could have had Dalvin Cook in Round 2 or Sony Michel in Round 3, but I went with difference-makers at tight end and receiver instead. Maybe the lesson learned is that the late-round receiver values outweigh the late-round running back values. I could have picked Chris Carson over Calvin Ridley in Round 5 and my running backs would have looked better on paper. Then I could've found very good receiver depth later on.

2) What are your expectations for Carson Wentz coming back from a second year in a row with a season-ending injury?

I'm drawn to Wentz because of his consistency and the weapons surrounding him in Philadelphia. In the 24 games he's played over the past two seasons, he's notched 22-plus Fantasy points in 17 games (71 percent). That's pretty good for a Round 11 pick. The Eagles passing game will win with its size (four pass-catchers at 6-foot-2 or taller) or its speed (DeSean Jackson's return adds a big element), helping Wentz find great numbers again. And if Wentz gets hurt, I can run to Philip Rivers, Josh Allen, Derek Carr or any other waiver-wire passer not taken in our draft.

Meron Berkson, No. 5 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 5 DeAndre Hopkins WR | HOU 2 20 Nick Chubb RB | CLE 3 29 Amari Cooper WR | DAL 4 44 Kenny Golladay WR | DET 5 53 Chris Carson RB | SEA 6 68 Tevin Coleman RB | SF 7 77 Lamar Miller RB | HOU 8 92 Parris Campbell WR | IND 9 101 Corey Davis WR | TEN 10 116 Larry Fitzgerald WR | ARI 11 125 Jordan Reed TE | WAS 12 140 T.J. Hockenson TE | DET 13 149 Dak Prescott QB | DAL 14 164 Rams DST | LAR 15 173 Ka'imi Fairbairn K | HOU

1) What are your expectations for Tevin Coleman with his move to San Francisco?

I think there is high upside with Coleman, especially if you can take him later in the draft. Running backs under Kyle Shanahan are always successful, and with Coleman reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, I expect a breakout season. The one issue with Coleman would be touches with Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida in the mix. If Coleman does get the majority of touches, he could be a Fantasy stud this season.

2) How confident are you in Dak Prescott as your starting quarterback?

I waited until the end of the draft to take a quarterback because it is such a deep position this year. Prescott was not my first option as I was hoping Kyler Murray would fall to me, but I was happy to take Prescott in Round 13. He'll have a full season with Amari Cooper, and the Cowboys added Randall Cobb and Jason Witten to help in the passing game. I expect Prescott to have the best season of his career, which should translate to solid Fantasy production.

Heath Cummings, No. 6 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 6 James Conner RB | PIT 2 19 Joe Mixon RB | CIN 3 30 T.Y. Hilton WR | IND 4 43 Robert Woods WR | LAR 5 54 Chris Godwin WR | TB 6 67 Hunter Henry TE | LAC 7 78 Derrius Guice RB | WAS 8 91 Dede Westbrook WR | JAC 9 102 Austin Ekeler RB | LAC 10 115 Marqise Lee WR | JAC 11 126 Darwin Thompson RB | KC 12 139 Dion Lewis RB | TEN 13 150 Ben Roethlisberger QB | PIT 14 163 Texans DST | HOU 15 174 Jason Myers K | SEA

1) What are your expectations for Hunter Henry and Derrius Guice coming back from last year's ACL injuries?

I expect Henry to be a full-go, and possibly one of the top five tight ends in Fantasy. Philip Rivers has historically peppered his tight ends with targets, and Henry already has an eight-touchdown season on his resume. I'm less confident in Guice if only because Washington is behaving as if they are less confident in Guice. They signed Adrian Peterson and drafted Bryce Love. If Guice is fully recovered, I believe he's better than both backs, but it's probably better to view Guice as a boom-or-bust flex than a starting running back.

2) Chris Godwin is getting a lot of hype this offseason. Is he really worth a Round 5 pick?

I really believe he is. Godwin posted a line of 59-842-7 with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries on the roster. Those two accounted for 179 targets in 2018. Godwin won't get all of those, but a significant increase in targets and a 1,000-yard season could happen. This offense really has the chance to be something special under coach Bruce Arians, and the targets look to be more consolidated in 2019.

David Sharp, No. 7 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 7 Le'Veon Bell RB | NYJ 2 18 Phillip Lindsay RB | DEN 3 31 Adam Thielen WR | MIN 4 42 Stefon Diggs WR | MIN 5 55 Jarvis Landry WR | CLE 6 66 Baker Mayfield QB | CLE 7 79 Jordan Howard RB | PHI 8 90 Emmanuel Sanders WR | DEN 9 103 N'Keal Harry WR | NE 10 114 Tom Brady QB | NE 11 127 Adrian Peterson RB | WAS 12 138 James Washington WR | PIT 13 151 Noah Fant TE | DEN 14 162 Ravens DST | BAL 15 175 Chandler Catanzaro K | NYJ

1) You drafted Le'Veon Bell at No. 7 overall. Why are you so confident he deserves to be drafted in Round 1 again with his move to the Jets after sitting out the 2018 season?

I debated Todd Gurley here but ultimately decided on Bell due to his high ceiling. Prior to last year's holdout, Bell was always in the argument for the top Fantasy player. While I realize that he had a year off, even if he starts off slow, I believe he'll be right back in that argument this year as a top Fantasy player.

2) Did you plan to draft Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs as your starting receivers or did it just work out that way?

It wasn't my original plan, however, there are far worse receiver pairings to have, and I'm definitely OK with it. Looking at 2018, both wideouts had over 100 receptions, over 1,000 yards and they each had nine touchdowns. They also both finished in the top 15 in most scoring formats. Who knows? Maybe one of them becomes trade bait during the season.

Adam Aizer, No. 8 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 8 Melvin Gordon RB | LAC 2 17 Travis Kelce TE | KC 3 32 Julian Edelman WR | NE 4 41 Devonta Freeman RB | ATL 5 56 Cooper Kupp WR | LAR 6 65 Miles Sanders RB | PHI 7 80 Geronimo Allison WR | GB 8 89 Mecole Hardman WR | KC 9 104 Ronald Jones RB | TB 10 113 Cam Newton QB | CAR 11 128 Bears DST | CHI 12 137 Jimmy Garoppolo QB | SF 13 152 D.K. Metcalf WR | SEA 14 161 Kalen Ballage RB | MIA 15 176 Aldrick Rosas K | NYG

1) You drafted Travis Kelce in the second round at No. 17 overall. Was he someone you were targeting or just your best player available at that spot?

I certainly wanted a top tight end, but I would have preferred an elite wide receiver like Davante Adams or Julio Jones. Once the elite tier was off the board, Kelce became an easy call. Mike Evans was the next receiver to get drafted, and Kelce outscored him in this format last year while filling the scarcest position. My team might be a little weak at wide receiver, but Kelce's presence makes that a non-issue.

2) You drafted a second quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo to go with Cam Newton? Do you think it's a priority to back up Newton on Draft Day given his shoulder injury?

I absolutely think it's a priority, and I think Garoppolo has legitimate top-five potential. That pick was partially my distrust of Newton and partially my love for Garoppolo. Garoppolo just got two new wide receivers via the NFL Draft and is poised for a big year. To me, he was the perfect complement to Newton.

Will Brinson, No. 9 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 9 Odell Beckham WR | CLE 2 16 Antonio Brown WR | OAK 3 33 Leonard Fournette RB | JAC 4 40 Damien Williams RB | KC 5 57 Andrew Luck QB | IND 6 64 O.J. Howard TE | TB 7 81 Rashaad Penny RB | SEA 8 88 Sterling Shepard WR | NYG 9 105 David Njoku TE | CLE 10 112 Royce Freeman RB | DEN 11 129 Marquise Goodwin WR | SF 12 136 Jamison Crowder WR | NYJ 13 153 Kareem Hunt RB | CLE 14 160 Chargers DST | LAC 15 177 Adam Vinatieri K | IND

1) What should Fantasy players expect from Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown with their new teams?

Value. Beckham and Brown should be going in the top seven of PPR leagues, and I got them both on my team? What a joke. I don't love either's off field persona but ignoring Beckham's improved offensive situation is foolish. I think he goes for 1,200 yards and 10-plus touchdowns. I don't care for Jon Gruden or Derek Carr, but the former will force feed Brown to make us forget the Amari Cooper trade. And Carr's skillset (accurate on short throws) is a great fit for Brown, who should get 150-plus targets.

2) What makes you confident that Leonard Fournette will bounce back from last year's disappointing season?

One of my top buy low plays of 2019 already, Jacksonville's sneaky good offseason is quiet enough to keep the hype train in the station. Jawaan Taylor at right tackle should boost the run game. Nick Foles is better than Blake Bortles. Last year, Fournette was 38th overall in running back scoring, but he was 14th in Fantasy scoring per week despite averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Give him a conservative 12 games with 3.8 yards per carry and 20-plus carries a game and he's a borderline No. 1 running back. If he plays a full season? Fournette could be the top running back.

Tim Yoder, No. 10 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 10 David Johnson RB | ARI 2 15 Todd Gurley RB | LAR 3 34 Aaron Rodgers QB | GB 4 39 Jared Cook TE | NO 5 58 Mike Williams WR | LAC 6 63 Tyler Lockett WR | SEA 7 82 Christian Kirk WR | ARI 8 87 Devin Funchess WR | IND 9 106 Courtland Sutton WR | DEN 10 111 Demarcus Robinson WR | KC 11 130 Jared Goff QB | LAR 12 135 Damien Harris RB | NE 13 154 Greg Zuerlein K | LAR 14 159 Vikings DST | MIN 15 178 Josh Gordon WR | NE

1) Do you feel like you got a steal with Todd Gurley in Round 2 at No. 15 overall?

Gurley being there at No. 15 was certainly surprising, and I thought about drafting him at No. 10, but chose to take a chance on David Johnson at that spot. I had initially planned on taking a top-end receiver at No. 15, but between 10 and 15, four straight receivers were chosen. At that point, Gurley was too much of a value to pass up and has the potential to be the steal of the draft if healthy.

2) What is your comfort level with Mike Williams and Tyler Lockett as your starting receivers?

I'm a little (a lot) nervous about those two being my first two receivers chosen. I have been targeting Lockett in my drafts after news came out about Doug Baldwin, and Lockett should see an increase in target share. I feel like there is some good upside to Mike Williams as well with Tyrell Williams going to Oakland. Having said that, I tried to take high upside receivers the rest of the way with Devin Funchess (going from Cam Newton to Andrew Luck), Demarcus Robinson (Tyreek Hill situation) and Courtland Sutton (second year and new quarterback).

R.J. White, No. 11 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 11 Davante Adams WR | GB 2 14 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR | PIT 3 35 Sony Michel RB | NE 4 38 Marlon Mack RB | IND 5 59 James White RB | NE 6 62 Alshon Jeffery WR | PHI 7 83 LeSean McCoy RB | BUF 8 86 Allen Robinson WR | CHI 9 107 Anthony Miller WR | CHI 10 110 Russell Wilson QB | SEA 11 131 Devin Singletary RB | BUF 12 134 Vance McDonald TE | PIT 13 155 Chris Thompson RB | WAS 14 158 Justin Tucker K | BAL 15 179 Eagles DST | PHI

1) How confident are you starting Sony Michel and James White on a weekly basis?

In a PPR format, I'm perfectly happy starting both the New England backs. Michel showed he's capable of being the bell-cow back when called upon to touch the ball 20-plus times. White's usage spiked last year and didn't fall off at all from a rate perspective. With the New England offense needing to replace a lot of production this season, these two backs should be big beneficiaries.

2) Why is Vance McDonald now someone to consider as a No. 1 tight end?

Not only should McDonald have a chance to capture some of the production of the departed Jesse James, but he'll also have the opportunity to play a bigger role with Antonio Brown's 168 targets gone from the offense. Of the players left in Pittsburgh, only JuJu Smith-Schuster (245) and Eli Rogers (116) have been targeted more in the Steelers passing game, and Rogers has been less of a factor since his rookie year in 2016. It's quite possible McDonald becomes the second option in a passing offense that routinely ranks near the top of the league in attempts.

Jamey Eisenberg, No. 12 Overall Pick

Round Pick Player 1 12 Julio Jones WR | ATL 2 13 Michael Thomas WR | NO 3 36 Aaron Jones RB | GB 4 37 Josh Jacobs RB | OAK 5 60 D.J. Moore WR | CAR 6 61 David Montgomery RB | CHI 7 84 Ito Smith RB | ATL 8 85 Matt Ryan QB | ATL 9 108 Darrell Henderson RB | LAR 10 109 Jamaal Williams RB | GB 11 132 DaeSean Hamilton WR | DEN 12 133 Chris Herndon TE | NYJ 13 156 John Brown WR | BUF 14 157 Jaguars DST | JAC 15 180 Mason Crosby K | GB

1) You're a very smart and handsome man. Why are you so confident in Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery in their rookie seasons?

Thank you for the compliments. It's about opportunity for both rookies, and I expect each of them to exceed 200-plus touches. With Jacobs, he should be the lead back in Oakland, even with Doug Martin back and Jalen Richard on the roster. Richard is a threat in the passing game, but Jon Gruden has a strong history of leaning on one rusher, and that should be Jacobs. And Montgomery should get the bulk of Jordan Howard's workload from last season (270 total touches) but be more involved in the passing game. While Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis will get plenty of work, Montgomery should be a star in Chicago.

2) Is it a must to draft Jamaal Williams as a handcuff for Aaron Jones?

Not at all, but it can't hurt. Last year, the duo combined for nine games with either a touchdown or 100 total yards. And Jones has struggled with injury in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. This Packers offense should improve in 2019 under new coach Matt LaFleur, and the combination of Jones and Williams should be productive. In Round 10, it was worth the investment to lock up this backfield with Williams.