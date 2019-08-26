2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: The case for Eric Ebron as a top-12 tight end, even with Jacoby Brissett

In the wake of Andrew Luck's retirement, Fantasy analysts including me downgraded Colts players like T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack given the downgrade at quarterback to Jacoby Brissett.

But one player I won't downgrade is Eric Ebron.

With Luck, the Colts could run any play and attack any part of the field. Defenses would have to account for all of it. It's not the same story with Brissett, who doesn't have the arm strength or accuracy of Luck. However, that's a deficiency coach Frank Reich will account for. He's a smart, savvy playcaller, and his presence is one of several differences from 2017 that will help Brissett be a better quarterback. The scheme he'll run will be tailored to his strengths, the protection he'll get from the behemoth O-line in front of him is worlds better than the unit he worked behind two years ago, and the receiving corps will also be much improved.

The key, in my opinion, will be having easy targets to throw to. They don't get much easier than a 6-foot-4 mismatch tight end with good speed in Ebron. And there's already evidence of synergy between the two -- when Brissett was under duress in his start versus the Browns, he chucked a throw to Ebron who came up with the completion.

On the same drive, Ebron was the go-to in the end zone from 12 yards out. That shouldn't be a surprise because he was frequently used in the red zone last season.

Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 66 TAR 110 REYDS 750 TD 14 FPTS/G 13.9

We know T.Y. Hilton won't come off the field much, nor should Devin Funchess until rookie Parris Campbell is up to speed with his hamstring. Other receivers like Chester Rogers or Deon Cain aren't ticketed for big roles. Ebron can line up everywhere while fellow tight end Jack Doyle typically is tied to the O-line. Perhaps concerns about Ebron's playing time are now overblown since the Colts should want to make passing as easy as possible for Brissett. And if that's going to be the case, the targets should follow. Ebron has already been utilized as a short-area receiving option -- only four of his receptions last year traveled more than 20 yards in the air.

This is not an argument suggesting Ebron will be as good as he was in 2018. Holy cow, the guy had 14 total touchdowns -- that's not happening again! But we've seen him notch 700-plus yards twice in the last three years and we know the forward-thinking Colts offense will find ways to use him in the end zone. Would six or seven touchdowns really be a big surprise?

And how many tight ends out there have 700-yard, 6.5 touchdown potential once you're past Round 9? Not many.

So I'm still riding with Ebron, though I'd prefer to take him as late as possible. His ADP is too high so long as it's above 120th overall. I can still find sleeper running backs and receivers through Round 10 and 11 I'd rather have. But if I find myself waiting for a tight end, I like the idea of starting the season with Ebron as my starter and a sleeper like Darren Waller or T.J. Hockenson on my bench.

Drafting two high-upside tight ends gives me two chances to find a reliable weekly starter. If I'm lucky, both will play beyond expectations and I'll have players to trade. If I'm unlucky, I'm streaming tight end anyway and simply miss out on getting something with two late-rounders. It won't ruin my Fantasy team.