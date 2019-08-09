2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, best rookies, strategy, ADP, top 150 from proven experts

The 2019 NFL season is less than a month away and 2019 Fantasy football draft prep has begun with the preseason already underway. Success is always about making sure that you're getting maximum value out of every pick, and that means you've got to stay locked in on all the latest depth chart movement and NFL injury news in the weeks leading up to your draft. The Bears, Redskins and 49ers all want to run the ball often in 2019, but they've got huge ongoing battles for who gets the carries this preseason. Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery and Mike Davis are fighting in Chicago, while Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson and others are doing the same in Washington. Meanwhile, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon are all hoping to emerge as the top option in San Francisco. The 2019 Fantasy football draft bible from the team at SportsLine can help you navigate these tricky backfield situations while providing loads of other 2019 Fantasy football tips, strategy and advice to help you come out on top whether you're in snake, dynasty, auction or best-ball leagues.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

Top five 2019 Fantasy football rookies who will make an impact at wide receiver:

N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots: The Patriots spent a first-round pick on Harry and he has a pretty clear path to occupying the spot that Josh Gordon rode to 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns last season in just 11 games. Over the course of 16 games, Gordon would have been on track to receive 100 targets. Harry should get the bulk of those opportunities.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf made waves prior to the draft because he passed the eye test with flying colors thanks to a freakish frame and insane combine numbers. However, Seattle expects that he's more than just an athlete after he averaged 18.3 yards per reception and he should get plenty of reps on the outside with Tyler Lockett likely kicking inside to fill Doug Baldwin's role.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: Tennessee's passing offense has been rather sluggish, but Brown has the potential to move inside and help open things up downfield for Corey Davis. Brown could be looking at 80-plus targets in 2019.

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens: He's undersized (5-9 170) but he's an incredible route runner and he's got blistering speed. Lamar Jackson says he plans on spending more time in the pocket in 2019 and Brown could be one of his favorite targets due to the separation he's capable of creating.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts offense looked like itself again with Andrew Luck healthy and now Campbell steps into a situation where he's got an opportunity to be the No. 2 target behind T.Y. Hilton. Look for Campbell to work underneath more often than not, but his speed could also make him a big-play threat if defenses aren't careful.

