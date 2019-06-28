2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, best strategy, top 150 from proven experts

Championships aren't won or lost in the offseason, but owners can get a leg up on their competition by doing extensive Fantasy football draft prep. The NFL offseason has seen several major shakeups, with big-time playmakers like Antonio Brown, Nick Foles, Odell Beckham Jr. and Le'Veon Bell all finding new homes. Will Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP, help Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette return to Fantasy relevancy after he rushed for just 439 yards and five touchdowns last season? Will Brown score double-digit touchdowns for the fifth time in his last six seasons or will he regress with Derek Carr as his quarterback in Oakland? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before deciding which players to target and avoid as part of their 2019 Fantasy football draft strategy. Luckily for Fantasy football owners everywhere, SportsLine has created an all-new 2019 Fantasy Football Draft Bible. It provides the top 2019 Fantasy football advice and tips. It also showcases the top 2019 Fantasy football rookies and must-have players.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top five 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target in late rounds:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers: With Randall Cobb out of town, targets abound after Davante Adams gets his share. Geronimo Allison will start on the perimeter opposite Adams, while Valdes-Scantling will occupy the slot and draw easier matchups. In games without Cobb last year, he had a 76 percent snap rate.

James Washington, WR, Steelers: Antonio Brown leaves behind a massive 26 percent target market share, a large portion of which could go to Pittsburgh's 2017 second-round pick, James Washington. He could see over 100 targets in one of the NFL's best offenses. It isn't easy to find that type of upside in the double-digit rounds.

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers: After investing an early 2017 second-round pick on Jones, the Bucs did nothing to bolster the position this offseason. Peyton Barber was also ineffective last year, so it's possible Jones takes over as the lead back in Bruce Arians' high-powered offense.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Saints: Smith's rookie campaign was volatile, but he showcased just how high his ceiling is in Sean Payton's offense. In Week 10, Smith torched the Eagles for 157 yards and a score. With a more consistent role in Year 2, Smith will crush his 14th-round ADP.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Chiefs: Thompson isn't even being selected in the first 250 picks, as most expect Carlos Hyde to be Damien Williams' clear handcuff. But the rookie out of Utah State (16 TDs last season, 6.8 ypc) is an excellent fit in Andy Reid's spread attack.

