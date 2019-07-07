2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, optimal strategy, top 150 from proven experts

The calendar has already flipped to July, meaning NFL training camp begins in just a few short weeks. July also marks the unofficial beginning of 2019 Fantasy football draft prep as leagues continue to form. There's plenty of NFL news to sort through and plenty of 2019 Fantasy football rookies ready to take the field. A new-look Browns offense will debut in 2019, but will it meet the lofty expectations placed on it by many analysts? And after quarterback Baker Mayfield put up head-turning numbers as a rookie last year, is there a first-year signal caller who can do the same in 2019? These are the types of questions that Fantasy football players must answer before formulating their 2019 Fantasy football strategy. And if you're looking for the top 2019 Fantasy football advice and tips, see the new Draft Bible over at SportsLine. It offers a complete breakdown for Fantasy players in snake, auction, dynasty and best ball leagues, and it's a must-have guide during your Fantasy football draft prep 2019.

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) - Kliff Kingsbury already anointed Murry as Arizona's Week 1 starter, so we know he is the best bet for 16 games. If Kingsbury's high-octane offense translates to the NFL, Murray has the athleticism to post top-10 Fantasy numbers in year No. 1.

Dwayne Haskins (Washington Redskins) - A pure pocket passer with a strong arm and excellent accuracy, Haskins is an excellent fit in Jay Gruden's West Coast scheme. View Haskins as a backup quarterback to target near the end of your Fantasy draft.

Drew Lock (Denver Broncos) - Now 34, Joe Flacco has been declining for three years and may not have job security in a new environment. Lock offers enough potential with a rebuilding Denver offense to be worth a late-round pick.

Daniel Jones (New York Giants) - Jones is unlikely to open 2019 with a starting role, but could draw starts when the Giants fall out of contention or if Eli Manning is ineffective. Jones flashed big potential at Duke, but his 2019 Fantasy value is limited to dynasty leagues.

Will Grier (Carolina Panthers) - Grier won't have a shot at starting unless Cam Newton's surgically-repaired shoulder becomes problematic in training camp. Anyone who drafts Newton would be wise to handcuff him with Grier if they can afford the roster spot.

