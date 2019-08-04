2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, strategy, ADP, top 150 from proven experts

With the regular season quickly approaching, 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing, and NFL news is pouring in from training camps everywhere. On Sunday, the Houston Texans stunned the league by waiving backup running back D'Onta Foreman, who was drafted in the third round just two years ago. In Seattle, running back Chris Carson appears to be holding off Rashaad Penny for the Seahawks' starting job after showing well in camp and rushing for nine touchdowns last season. And in Oakland, wide receiver Antonio Brown was forced to see a foot specialist, which could mean Josh Jacobs, one of the top 2019 Fantasy football rookies at running back, could be leaned on even more. Before solidifying your 2019 Fantasy football strategy, you need to read SportsLine's all-new draft bible. Its 2019 Fantasy football tips for snake, dynasty, auction and best ball leagues will ensure you're receiving sound advice for difficult draft-day decisions.

The guide includes SportsLine's top NFL coaching changes that every 2019 Fantasy football player needs to be aware of:

Kliff Kingsbury as the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals: Kingsbury had a hand in the development of Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. Now, he'll oversee the development of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, whose accuracy and athleticism give him a uniquely high potential. But nobody stands to benefit quite like running back David Johnson, as Kingsbury will lean on the Pro Bowler to keep defenses from teeing off on Murray. Johnson should also get regular usage in the passing game, as Kingsbury regularly used his running backs as receivers at Texas Tech.

Matt LaFleur as the new head coach of the Green Bay Packers: LaFleur's tenure as offensive coordinator in Tennessee was a disappointment, but anyone would have struggled with an injured Marcus Mariota running the show. Nathaniel Hackett took over as the new OC in Green Bay and has a history of featuring the run game. Aaron Jones and the offense as a whole get a bump.

Adam Gase as the new head coach of the New York Jets: Gase's Dolphins ranked last, 22nd, and last in offensive plays per game during his tenure in Miami. From a volume perspective, it's tough to get excited about New York's offense.

