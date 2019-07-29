2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 players from proven experts

Fantasy football owners everywhere are focused on position battles taking place throughout the NFL in hopes of identifying emerging young players. These 2019 Fantasy football rookies are essential to winning your league this season. Being able to snag players like Phillip Lindsay or George Kittle who earned major roles in their teams' offenses with inspired play during camp can give owners a huge leg up. An effective 2019 Fantasy football strategy can ensure you're in position to find plenty of value in the middle and late rounds of your drafts. With a glutton of information available, it can be hard to cut through the noise during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. That's why you'll want to read the 2019 Fantasy football advice in the new Draft Bible at SportsLine. It's packed full of 2019 Fantasy football tips to lead you to success in snake, auction, best ball and dynasty leagues.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top five 2019 Fantasy football late-round sleepers:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers: With Aaron Rodgers at the helm and a young, offensively-minded new head coach in Matt LaFleur, we know that Green Bay will be looking to throw the football. However, the distribution outside of Davante Adams remains to be seen. With Randall Cobb gone, Valdes-Scantling figures to slide into the slot receiver role, and he excelled there when Cobb was hurt in 2018.

James Washington, WR, Steelers: We know that JuJu Smith-Schuster will be picking up a sizable share of Antonio Brown's targets now that he's in Oakland, but after being thrown to 166 times in 2018, he's not going to absorb all of those opportunities. Washington is a former second-round pick who is likely to see a huge boost this season after being targeted 38 times in 2018.

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers: Jones' rookie year didn't go as expected, but Peyton Barber was unable to establish himself as the unassailable starter with 254 touches last season. Plus, Tampa Bay didn't do anything to bolster the position in the offseason. With Bruce Arians offering a clean slate, Jones has a chance to take over the lead role with a strong preseason.

