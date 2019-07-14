2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies to pick, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

The NFL offseason is always a whirlwind, but since the start of the new league year, the action has moved at a faster pace than usual. In addition to free agency and the NFL Draft, several Fantasy football stars changed teams this offseason, including Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., DeSean Jackson and Jordan Howard. Now, it's sounding like another blockbuster trade could be on the horizon, with Chargers running back Melvin Gordon claiming he'll seek a trade if the Chargers don't give him a new contract before the start of the season. If he's moved, it'll have a major impact on your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. How will those traded stars fare on new teams and what should you make of what's going on with Gordon as you determine your 2019 Fantasy football strategy? Those are questions that the Fantasy football Draft Bible from SportsLine are designed to answer. It's full of 2019 Fantasy football tips and advice that should make your draft prep a breeze.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's three biggest offseason moves that will make a major impact:

Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets - Bell went from a Steelers team that ranked sixth in points and fourth in plays per game to a Jets team led by Adam Gase, whose Dolphins ranked dead last in plays per game in 2018. Bell's days of unquestioned RB1 status may be over.

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns - Beckham hasn't seen a target share below 28 percent the past four years. New teammate Jarvis Landry hasn't seen one below 26 percent during that time. That could be a problem for the likes of supporting cast members David Njoku and Kareem Hunt. One man without a problem in this equation is Baker Mayfield, who is worth consideration as the next quarterback taken after Patrick Mahomes.

Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders - Brown isn't the unquestioned WR1 in fantasy anymore, but he is still worth a look in Round 2. The big winner here is JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown leaves behind an enormous 26 percent target share, which pushes Smith-Schuster into the top-five Fantasy wide receiver discussion and could allow the likes of James Washington or Vance McDonald to become a consistent Fantasy option.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.