2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies to select, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

The NFL season is right around the corner and 2019 Fantasy football draft prep has begun in earnest. NFL training camps open up this month too, and battles for touches at running back for several NFL teams could have a hand in shaping the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. In Chicago, with Tarik Cohen established as the receiving back, David Montgomery and Mike Davis will battle for the early-down work left behind by Jordan Howard when he was traded to the Eagles. The 49ers have a similarly interesting competition, with Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman all fighting for carries and targets.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

Top three Fantasy football rookies 2019 at running back:

Josh Jacobs (Oakland Raiders) - The Alabama product was spared a heavy workload in college thanks to a deep Crimson Tide backfield and now steps into a potential three-down role in Oakland. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, which is why SportsLine believes he has clear top-20 potential.

David Montgomery (Chicago Bears) - The Bears traded Jordan Howard away to the Eagles and traded up in the 2019 NFL Draft to get Montgomery, so that should tell you what they think his potential is. Montgomery is also a much better receiver than Howard and even if he shares early-down work with Mike Davis, he's in line for RB2 upside.

Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles) - Sanders was the No. 2 running back off the board at the 2019 NFL Draft and showed versatility and explosiveness after replacing Saquon Barkley at Penn State. Now he'll get plenty of third-down work to start the season with the potential to vie with Howard for three-down work and top-15 upside.

