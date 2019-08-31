2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies to select, top 150, picks, strategy from proven experts

One year ago, stars like James Conner, Patrick Mahomes and Damien Williams weren't on the forefront of Fantasy football players' minds. All went on to be Fantasy studs by the end of the season, winning owners titles along the way. Now, 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is all about figuring out who the next batch of unforeseen stars will be. Of course, players like Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are the best bets to go off for huge numbers this year, but building a championship team means going deeper down the 2019 Fantasy football top 150 and figuring out whether players like Albert Wilson, Dante Pettis or James Washington can make an impact. Before finalizing your own 2019 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see the brand new draft bible from the team at SportsLine. It's loaded with 2019 Fantasy football advice and tips that can help you separate from the pack in your auction, snake, dynasty or best ball league.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP shows Allen is going off the board as the No. 138 overall pick, and he's even hitting the free agent pool in some leagues. But last season, no quarterback scored more Fantasy points than Allen from Week 12 on thanks to big numbers on the ground. Since the 2000 season, there have been 25 quarterbacks to average six rushing attempts in at least 14 games, and Allen is in line to join that group. The average Fantasy finish of those quarterbacks was QB7.

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers - Ben Roethlisberger targeted Antonio Brown over 25 percent of the time, leaving plenty of opportunities for Washington, a former second-round pick. JuJu Smith Schuster is the clear No. 1 option, but Washington's strong preseason leaves him in contention with Donte Moncrief to be the No. 2 receiver in this potent passing offense.

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders - Waller is a converted wide receiver with elite size and athleticism. At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Waller's 4.46 40-yard dash and 89th percentile burst score make him a mismatch for opposing defenders. The Raiders have hyped Waller up all offseason.

