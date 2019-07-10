2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies to target, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

We're less than two weeks from the opening of NFL training camps, meaning 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is well underway as players move within a month of the primary draft season. There will be plenty of NFL news to follow while determining your 2019 Fantasy football draft strategy. How will big names who changed teams like Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns), Le'Veon Bell (Jets) and Antonio Brown (Raiders) fit in their new offenses? How will new quarterbacks like Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Nick Foles (Jaguars) and Joe Flacco (Broncos) fare? Can players coming off major injuries like Carson Wentz, A.J. Green and Jimmy Garoppolo be trusted? With so much NFL news to keep up with, getting all your 2019 Fantasy football advice and tips in one place will make the prep process much smoother. Whether you're playing in a snake, auction, best ball or dynasty Fantasy league, be sure to read the Fantasy football tips from the team at SportsLine. They've developed an all-new Fantasy Football Draft Bible.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The top three 2019 Fantasy football tight ends outside of Zach Ertz, George Kittle and Travis Kelce who can take the next step and help fill the void left after Rob Gronkowski's retirement:

O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - The immensely talented 2017 first-round pick appeared poised for a breakout last season before ending up on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. In the weeks he played, Howard ranked third among all tight ends in air yards and fifth in Fantasy points. He is set for a massive third-year breakout as a featured part of Bruce Arians' aggressive attack.

Evan Engram (New York Giants) - Like Howard, Engram is a 2017 first-rounder who's dealt with injuries. After finishing his rookie year as the TE5, Engram was limited to 11 games last season. He played a full complement of snaps just four times. With better luck in the health department, Engram should explode. With Beckham in Cleveland, Engram could emerge as the Giants' No. 1 target. In a 14 game sample without OBJ over the past two years, Engram's full-season pace is 80 catches on 132 targets for 999 yards and seven touchdowns.

Vance McDonald (Pittsburgh Steelers) - McDonald doesn't have the youth of exciting prospects like Howard or Engram, but he does boast similar freakish athleticism and a terrific 2019 outlook. With Jesse James now in Detroit, McDonald has very little competition for snaps. And with Brown in Oakland, McDonald should have a significantly bigger role.

