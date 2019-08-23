2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, best strategy, auction pricing from proven experts

The NFL season is less than two weeks away and finalizing your 2019 Fantasy football strategy is a high priority. Several stars are nursing injuries this preseason like Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (calf/ankle), Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (heel) and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (ankle), who went down awkwardly while being sacked against the Patriots on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Chargers back Melvin Gordon are holding out for new deals, throwing a major curveball into 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Keeping up with the latest NFL news is a must with draft season upon us, and you'll also need a foolproof 2019 Fantasy football draft strategy before you go on the clock. That's why you'll want to read the 2019 Fantasy football advice from SportsLine's new draft bible. It's loaded with 2019 Fantasy football tips and cheat sheets that will help make sure you get maximum value whether you're in a snake, dynasty, best ball or auction draft.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's best ball draft strategy, saying you need to be aware of roster management. Based on data from winning teams, the bible says you should not draft more than three quarterbacks, more than three tight ends, or more than three defenses. Instead, fill out your remaining positions with a combination of receivers and running backs.

The optimal best ball strategy also includes waiting on a quarterback. This applies to nearly every format, best ball included. Here are the quarterbacks currently available in the 11th round and beyond: Kirk Cousins, Lamar Jackson, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Mitchell Trubisky, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold, Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota, Nick Foles, and Joe Flacco. There's plenty of value in the later rounds at QB.

Finally, you should diversify. Whether you draft three teams or 300, diversify. Avoid overexposure to a player, and keep "your guys" in roughly the 25 to 35 percent ownership range.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.