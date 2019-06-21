2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150 from proven experts

The NFL season opens on Sept. 5 with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, but 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is already well underway. Drafts are unfolding throughout the summer, with the action picking up in late July and into August. Following an offseason that saw plenty of earth-shattering NFL news stories like Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. changing teams, plus the retirement of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, it's more important than ever to get the best expert help possible. That's where the team at SportsLine comes in. They've put together their all-new 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, the ultimate one-stop shop for Fantasy football strategy and advice.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more.

Top five 2019 Fantasy football rookies who will make an impact at running back this season:

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders: Jacobs will start right away for Jon Gruden, whose No. 1 running backs have averaged over 1,200 yards during his head coaching tenure.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears: With Montgomery's three-down ability, he could produce double-digit scores as early as 2019, which puts him squarely on the RB2 radar.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles: Sanders looks like a strong fit as a potential every-down workhorse for Doug Pederson. The second running back taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, Sanders has a clear path to an immediate role with top-15 upside.

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams: Todd Gurley's arthritic knee is a real concern and could open the door for Henderson as early as this season. At the very least, he's a must-have handcuff for Gurley owners.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills: Singletary flashed outstanding receiving skills and vision at Florida Atlantic. Don't be surprised to see him emerge in the second half of the season as a solid Fantasy contributor.

